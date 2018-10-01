Ra Medical : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 4,485,000 shares of common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 585,000 additional shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $17 per share. The company estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $67.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Ra Medical’s common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RMED” on September 27, 2018.

Piper Jaffray & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. acted as lead manager and Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Maxim Group LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

