Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ra Medical Systems, Inc.    RMED

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(RMED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ra Medical : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and provides a business update.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Appointed Will McGuire, vascular medtech executive, as CEO and board director
  • Appointed Joan Stafslien, medical device industry executive with 25 years regulatory and legal experience, to the board of directors
  • Cleared additional site for enrollment in the atherectomy indication clinical trial
  • Filled key roles in engineering and quality assurance to further advance critical R&D projects and quality improvement plan initiatives
  • Implemented plan to keep Company operating in compliance with safety guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic

“I am impressed with the progress Ra Medical has made over these last few months to improve product performance and quality. The team has remained motivated and dedicated to achieving our goals through some very difficult circumstances,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “I am looking forward to leveraging my years of operating and executive experience in the medical device industry to lead Ra Medical through the challenges ahead and capitalize on the exciting opportunities in the peripheral vascular and dermatology businesses.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, which consisted of product sales of $0.6 million and service and other revenue of $0.8 million. This compares with net revenue of $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, which consisted of product sales of $0.9 million and service and other revenue of $0.8 million.

Net revenue from the vascular segment for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million, compared with $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net revenue from the dermatology segment was $1.3 million for each of the first quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Total cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million, compared with $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.3 million, which included $0.9 million in stock-based compensation, compared with $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, which included $6.3 million in stock-based compensation. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $1.3 million compared with $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 included $0.1 million and $0.9 million of stock-based compensation, respectively.

The net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $7.7 million, or $0.56 per share, compared with a net loss for the first quarter of 2019 of $14.7 million, or $1.16 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was negative $6.2 million, compared with negative $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure presented as net loss before depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense. For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this news release, please see "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Ra Medical reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $23.4 million as of March 31, 2020. In May we received $2 million in loan proceeds from a commercial lender under the Paycheck Protection Program. Under the terms of the program, a portion or all of the loan may be forgiven if the proceeds are used for payroll costs, rent, utilities and other prescribed expenses.

Conference Call and Webcast

Ra Medical will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss this announcement and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. The conference call dial-in numbers are 866-789-3291 for domestic callers and 409-937-8946 for international callers, and the passcode is 2792829. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of www.ramed.com.

A recording of the call will be available for 48 hours beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 for domestic callers or 404-537-3406 for international callers. Please use the passcode 2792829. A webcast replay will be available on the Investors section of www.ramed.com for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017, the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ra Medical has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures that provide supplemental information management believes is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate Ra Medical’s ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. These measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding Ra Medical’s current financial performance and prospects for the future as seen through management. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons with Ra Medical’s historical results and with the results of peer companies who present similar measures (although other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently than we define them, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures). Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Ra Medical encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Ra Medical defines EBITDA as our GAAP net loss as adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense and income tax expense. Ra Medical defines Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net loss as adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and stock-based compensation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Ra Medical’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Ra Medical’s future expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Ra Medical’s business strategy. Ra Medical’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; risks associated with acceptance of DABRA and Pharos and procedures performed using such devices by physicians, payors, and other third parties; development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements; clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of Ra Medical’s products; the results from our clinical trials, which may not support intended indications or may require Ra Medical to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing clinical trials; challenges related to commencement, patient enrollment, completion, an analysis of clinical trials; Ra Medical’s ability to manage operating expenses; Ra Medical’s ability to effectively manage inventory; Ra Medical’s ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel; Ra Medical’s need to comply with complex and evolving laws and regulations; intense and increasing competition and consolidation in Ra Medical’s industry; the impact of rapid technological change; costs and adverse results in any ongoing or future legal proceedings; adverse outcome of regulatory inspections; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Ra Medical’s news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Ra Medical’s business and operating results is contained in Ra Medical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in Ra Medical’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ra Medical as of the date hereof, and Ra Medical disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ra Medical investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the company through a variety of means, including our website (www.ramed.com), our investor relations website (https://ir.ramed.com/), press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

March 31,

2020

 

 

December 31,

2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

18,437

 

 

$

14,584

 

Short-term investments

 

 

5,003

 

 

 

15,993

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

684

 

 

 

786

 

Inventories

 

 

2,773

 

 

 

2,777

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,792

 

 

 

1,860

 

Total current assets

 

 

28,689

 

 

 

36,000

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

4,687

 

 

 

5,050

 

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

 

 

2,749

 

 

 

2,835

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

175

 

 

 

196

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

36,300

 

 

$

44,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,356

 

 

$

1,532

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

2,082

 

 

 

2,642

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

2,029

 

Current portion of equipment financing

 

 

293

 

 

 

293

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

327

 

 

 

318

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

6,022

 

 

 

6,814

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,082

 

 

 

1,232

 

Equipment financing

 

 

189

 

 

 

265

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

2,533

 

 

 

2,620

 

Total liabilities

 

 

9,826

 

 

 

10,931

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

26,474

 

 

 

33,150

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

36,300

 

 

$

44,081

 

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

$

586

 

 

$

894

 

Service and other

 

 

788

 

 

 

854

 

Total net revenue

 

 

1,374

 

 

 

1,748

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

 

964

 

 

 

1,395

 

Service and other

 

 

620

 

 

 

547

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

1,584

 

 

 

1,942

 

Gross loss

 

 

(210

)

 

 

(194

)

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

6,285

 

 

 

13,229

 

Research and development

 

 

1,295

 

 

 

1,531

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

7,580

 

 

 

14,760

 

Operating loss

 

 

(7,790

)

 

 

(14,954

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

89

 

 

 

280

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

(7,701

)

 

 

(14,674

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(7,701

)

 

$

(14,674

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

(1.16

)

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

13,770

 

 

 

12,693

 

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Statements of Operations Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(7,701

)

 

$

(14,674

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

578

 

 

 

384

 

Interest income

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(328

)

Interest expense

 

 

25

 

 

 

48

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

(7,212

)

 

 

(14,570

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

7,745

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(6,165

)

 

$

(6,825

)

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
04:15pRA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:07pRA MEDICAL : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/07RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
05/06RA MEDICAL : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 13, 2020
BU
04/29RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
04/29RA MEDICAL : Appoints Joan Stafslien to its Board of Directors
BU
03/30RA MEDICAL : Reports New Employment Inducement Award Under NYSE Listing Rules
BU
03/12RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
03/12RA MEDICAL : Appoints Medtech Executive Will McGuire as CEO and Director
BU
03/11RA MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,56 M
EBIT 2020 -31,0 M
Net income 2020 -30,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,85x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 14,5 M
Chart RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,25  $
Last Close Price 1,05  $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Will McGuire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Kraws President
Martin J. Colombatto Chairman
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Folk Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-7.08%14
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC2.11%131 013
DANAHER CORPORATION4.42%113 314
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-11.55%60 975
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-18.22%51 748
ILLUMINA, INC.-3.07%47 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group