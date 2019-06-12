Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

0
06/12/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to its September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Ra Medical Systems is a commercial-stage medical device company.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/ra-medical-systems-inc/

Ra Medical Systems Misled Shareholders

According to the complaint, in September 2018, Ra Medical held its IPO and received approximately $67.6 million in proceeds. The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used for expansion of its direct sales force and marketing of its products; clinical studies for new products and product enhancements; and other research and development activities, working capital, and general corporate purposes. However, in March 2019, Ra Medical revealed that its financial results were negatively impacted by issues related to the hiring and training of qualified sales personnel as well as production limitations. On this news, Ra Medical's stock fell over 30% to close at $4.43 per share on March 15, 2019. As of June 11, 2019, Ra Medical was trading at $3.09, an over 80% decline from its IPO price.

Ra Medical Systems Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
