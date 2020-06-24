Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ra Medical Systems, Inc.    RMED

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(RMED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 01:24pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here for more information.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Ra Medical securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
01:24pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Ra Medical Systems..
BU
06/19RA MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/25RA MEDICAL : Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Public Offering
AQ
05/22RA MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
05/22RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Eve..
AQ
05/22RA MEDICAL : Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Public Offering
BU
05/22RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
05/22RA MEDICAL : Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from the NYSE
BU
05/20RA MEDICAL : Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Public Offering
BU
05/14RA MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,54 M - -
Net income 2020 -27,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 20,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,50 $
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Spread / Highest target 253%
Spread / Average Target 165%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Will McGuire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Kraws President
Martin J. Colombatto Chairman
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Folk Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-49.91%20
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.83%140 926
DANAHER CORPORATION13.92%124 146
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.37%68 632
ILLUMINA, INC.8.66%53 949
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.66.33%52 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group