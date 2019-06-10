Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/10/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RMED) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering in September 2018 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before August 6, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ra Medical’s evaluation of sales candidates and training for those candidates hired were inadequate. The Company failed to ensure that candidates hired for sales positions had sufficient work experience. This resulted in the Company experiencing a shortage of qualified sales personnel. At the same time, the Company experienced problems in increasing catheter production, suffering production delays. Based on the facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ra Medical, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14,0 M
EBIT 2019 -49,5 M
Net income 2019 -48,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 43,1 M
Chart RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
RA Medical Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Irwin CEO, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey J. Kraws President
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Melissa Burstein Director & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Colombatto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC-57.23%44
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.87%106 107
DANAHER CORPORATION33.36%94 446
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION16.81%53 248
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.20%52 907
ILLUMINA11.86%44 647
