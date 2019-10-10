Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) on Behalf of Ra Pharma Shareholders and Encourages Ra Pharma Investors to Contact the Firm

10/10/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) on behalf of Ra Pharma shareholders concerning the proposed merger with UBC SA.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2019 and valued at $2.1 billion, Ra Pharma shareholders will receive $48 in cash for each share of Ra Pharma common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Ra Pharma and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Ra Pharma shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Ra Pharma please go to https://bespc.com/rarx/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

 

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
