Ra Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Ra
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RARX) today announced financial
results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, and
provided an update on recent corporate and clinical developments.
“The fourth quarter of 2018 was transformational for Ra, with the
successful completion of our Phase 2 clinical trial of zilucoplan for
the treatment of gMG, the strengthening of our balance sheet with a $150
million financing, and further advancing our mission of expanding
patient access to important therapies,” said Doug Treco, Ph.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Ra Pharma. “We look forward to
engaging in End-of-Phase 2 discussions with regulatory agencies in the
first half of 2019 and initiating a registrational Phase 3 program in
gMG later this year.”
Dr. Treco continued: “The strong Phase 2 results in gMG and zilucoplan’s
competitive profile as an accessible and convenient self-administered
therapy support the potential to serve a broad population of patients
with gMG. We plan to leverage the unique properties of our small peptide
C5 inhibitor and expand development into other tissue-based,
complement-mediated disorders with high unmet medical need.”
“Lastly, we are excited to announce significant progress in our
zilucoplan extended release program, in which a single subcutaneous
injection of zilucoplan rapidly achieved target drug concentrations in a
non-human primate model, with near complete inhibition of an ex vivo
hemolysis assay for greater than one week, supporting once weekly or
less frequent dosing. Importantly, the peptide properties of zilucoplan
enable extended interval subcutaneous dosing without the need for prior
intravenous loading required by monoclonal antibody C5 inhibitor
therapies. In addition to advancing the development of this and other XR
formulations in 2019, we plan to progress our other pipeline programs,
including our oral C5 small molecule inhibitor program, and anticipate
entering human clinical studies in both programs in the first half of
2020.”
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights and Recent Developments
-
In December 2018, Ra Pharma announced the successful completion of the
Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zilucoplan for the treatment of gMG,
achieving rapid, clinically meaningful, and statistically significant
reductions in pre-specified primary and key secondary endpoints for
both zilucoplan dose groups tested versus placebo at 12 weeks.
-
Zilucoplan dosed at 0.3 mg/kg SC daily achieved a mean reduction
from baseline of 6.0 points in the Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis
(QMG) score (placebo-corrected change = -2.8; p=0.05) and a mean
reduction from baseline of 3.4 points in the MG Activities of
Daily Living (MG-ADL) score (placebo-corrected change = -2.3;
p=0.04), with no patients treated with the 0.3 mg/kg dose of
zilucoplan requiring rescue therapy.
-
Based on these data, Ra Pharma plans to engage with regulatory
agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),
in the first half of 2019 regarding the design of a Phase 3
registrational trial evaluating zilucoplan versus placebo in
patients with gMG. Ra Pharma anticipates initiating the Phase 3
gMG program in the second half of 2019.
-
Ra Pharma today announced significant progress on its first XR
formulation of zilucoplan, with a single subcutaneous dose resulting
in rapid attainment of target drug concentrations for greater than one
week in non-human primates, supporting once weekly or less frequent
dosing. Of note, near complete inhibition of terminal complement
activity for greater than one week was achieved without the need for
prior intravenous loading doses, as measured by an ex vivo
hemolysis assay. Data from the XR development program will be
presented at the 6th Annual Peptides Congress, April 24-25,
2019, in London, UK. Ra Pharma continues to evaluate the
pharmacokinetic profiles of this and other formulations to optimize
the XR dosing regimen. Ra Pharma anticipates the XR program entering
human clinical studies in the first half of 2020.
-
In December 2018, the Company strengthened its balance sheet with a
follow-on offering, raising approximately $150 million in gross
proceeds.
-
In December 2018, the Company announced the receipt of a $2.5 million
development milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with
Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada). The milestone
payment is associated with the companies’ collaboration for a
non-complement cardiovascular target with a large market opportunity.
-
In December 2018, Ra Pharma completed dosing in a Phase 1
ethno-bridging study in healthy subjects of Japanese and non-Japanese
descent, enrolling 16 subjects in a multi-dose cohort and 20 subjects
in a single-dose cohort. The Phase 1 study is designed to support
development of zilucoplan in Japan.
-
In September 2018, based on FDA feedback, as well as advice provided
by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK
(MHRA) and Health Canada, Ra Pharma announced the design of a
single-arm Phase 3 study in treatment-naïve paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients. In January 2019, Ra Pharma concluded
Scientific Advice and protocol design discussions with the European
Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA was not receptive to a single-arm
study design to support approval of zilucoplan in PNH. Ra Pharma does
not plan to alter the design of the Phase 3 PNH program, but is
reassessing the likelihood of obtaining marketing authorization for
PNH in the European Union.
-
In November 2018, Ra Pharma elected Bo Cumbo to its Board of
Directors. Mr. Cumbo serves as Senior Vice President and Chief
Commercial Officer of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SRPT).
Fourth Quarter 2018 and Full Year Financial Results
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $16.2
million, or a net loss of $0.47 per share (basic and diluted), compared
to a net loss of $15.1 million, or a net loss of $0.67 per share, for
the same period in 2017. For the full year 2018, Ra Pharma reported a
net loss of $64.9 million, or a net loss of $2.06 per share (basic and
diluted), compared to a net loss of $54.4 million, or a net loss of
$2.41 per share, for the full year 2017.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018
were $15.4 million, compared to $12.6 million for the same period in
2017. Research and development expenses for the full year 2018 were
$54.5 million, compared to $45.3 million for the full year 2017. The
increase in R&D expenses for both the fourth quarter and full year were
primarily due to clinical development costs associated with Ra Pharma’s
lead program, zilucoplan.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018
were $3.8 million, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2017.
G&A expenses for the full year 2018 were $14.4 million, compared to $9.8
million for the full year 2017. The increase in G&A expenses for both
the fourth quarter and full year were primarily due to employee-related
costs due to the increase in headcount to support the growth of the
Company and costs associated with pre-commercialization planning.
Total revenue earned in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31,
2018 was $2.5 million, compared to no revenue in the comparative prior
periods. The increase was due to a $2.5 million payment for the
achievement of a pre-clinical milestone under the Company’s
collaboration agreement with Merck.
As of December 31, 2018, Ra Pharma reported total cash and cash
equivalents of $209.8 million. The Company expects that its cash and
cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and
capital expenditures through at least the first quarter of 2021.
About Zilucoplan (formerly
RA101495 SC)
Ra Pharma is developing zilucoplan for generalized myasthenia gravis
(gMG), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and other
complement-mediated disorders. The product candidate is designed for
convenient, once-daily subcutaneous self-administration. Zilucoplan is a
synthetic, macrocyclic peptide discovered using Ra Pharma's powerful
proprietary drug discovery technology. The peptide binds complement
component 5 (C5) with sub-nanomolar affinity and allosterically inhibits
its cleavage into C5a and C5b upon activation of the classical,
alternative, or lectin pathways. By binding to a region of C5
corresponding to C5b, zilucoplan is additionally designed to disrupt the
interaction between C5b and C6 and prevent assembly of the membrane
attack complex. This activity may define an additional, novel mechanism
for the inhibition of C5 function.
About Ra Pharmaceuticals
Ra Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on leading the field of complement biology to bring innovative and
accessible therapies to patients with rare diseases. The Company
discovers and develops peptides and small molecules to target key
components of the complement cascade. For more information, please
visit: www.rapharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, statements regarding Ra Pharma's ability
to expand patient access to important therapies, the potential, safety,
efficacy and regulatory and clinical progress of Ra Pharma's product
candidates, including without limitation zilucoplan, beliefs regarding
clinical trial data, statements regarding trial design, timeline and
enrollment of Ra Pharma's ongoing and planned clinical programs,
including without limitation the Phase 3 trial of zilucoplan for the
treatment of PNH, the Phase 3 trial of zilucoplan for the treatment of
gMG and the XR and oral C5 small molecule inhibitor programs, pending
End-of-Phase 2 discussions with regulatory agencies in the first half of
2019, [plans to reassess the likelihood of obtaining marketing
authorization for PNH in the European Union,] and the expectation that
Ra Pharma's cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund
operating expenses and capital expenditures through at least the first
quarter of 2021. All such forward-looking statements are based on
management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by
such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include
the risks that Ra Pharma's product candidates, including zilucoplan,
will not successfully be developed or commercialized, in the timeframe
we expect or at all; the risk that USAN does not approve the name
zilucoplan; as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors”
section in Ra Pharma’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K,
as well as other risks detailed in Ra Pharma’s subsequent filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that
the actual results or developments anticipated by Ra Pharma will be
realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the
expected consequences to, or effects on, Ra Pharma. All information in
this press release is as of the date of the release, and Ra Pharma
undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
|
|
Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
15,357
|
|
|
|
12,645
|
|
|
|
54,449
|
|
|
|
45,251
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
3,801
|
|
|
|
2,677
|
|
|
|
14,439
|
|
|
|
9,778
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
19,158
|
|
|
|
15,322
|
|
|
|
68,888
|
|
|
|
55,029
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
|
(16,658)
|
|
|
|
(15,322)
|
|
|
|
(66,388)
|
|
|
|
(55,029)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
|
571
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(16,195)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,141)
|
|
|
$
|
(64,943)
|
|
|
$
|
(54,439)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share – basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.47)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.67)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.06)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.41)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and
diluted
|
|
|
|
|
34,185
|
|
|
|
22,626
|
|
|
|
31,542
|
|
|
|
22,591
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
209,822
|
|
|
$
|
70,381
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
2,585
|
|
|
|
2,496
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
5,165
|
|
|
|
5,606
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
|
1,714
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
219,220
|
|
|
$
|
80,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,722
|
|
|
$
|
8,285
|
Deferred rent
|
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
329
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,901
|
|
|
|
2,399
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
207,118
|
|
|
|
69,184
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
219,220
|
|
|
$
|
80,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005347/en/