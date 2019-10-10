NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("RARX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RARX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by UCB S.A. ("UCB"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RARX shareholders will receive $48.00 for each RARX share they own.

http://www.weisslawllp.com/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc/

WeissLaw is investigating whether RARX's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $50.00 per RARX share.

Additionally, the deal is a strategic transaction that will accelerate UCB's long-term growth capabilities and position it as an industry leader. According to UCB's CEO, "[RARX] is an excellent strategic fit addressing multiple areas of UCB's patient value growth strategy. Upon closing, the acquisition will add to our strong internal growth opportunities – six potential product launches in the next five years, strengthening our neurology and immunology franchises with late and early-state pipeline projects. In addition, the combination will provide us with the opportunity to become a leader in treating people living with myasthenia gravis [] as well as adding a highly productive technology platform to our innovation engine."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-300936667.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP