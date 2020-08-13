Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rackspace Technology, Inc.    RXT

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(RXT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on Monday, August 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 31, 2020. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (August 31, 2020) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international) and requesting the Rackspace Technology Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through the Company’s website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.   

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on September 14, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13708354.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Contact

Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:16pRackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on Monday, Augu..
GL
11:06aRackspace Technology Enhances Big Ass Fans' IoT Infrastructure Management on ..
GL
08/12RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : Global Announces Tender Offer for Up to $600.0 million of..
AQ
08/11Rackspace Technology Makes Remote Learning a Reality for Humber College
GL
08/07RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termina..
AQ
08/05Apollo-owned Rackspace slumps more than 20% on Nasdaq debut
RE
08/05Apollo-owned Rackspace slumps more than 20% on Nasdaq debut
RE
08/05RACE TECH : Apollo-owned cloud company Rackspace shares slump 20% in Nasdaq debu..
RE
08/04RACE TECH : Rackspace Technology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 438 M - -
Net income 2019 -102 M - -
Net Debt 2019 4 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 145 M 3 145 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rackspace Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Sambur Chairman
Subroto Mukerji Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dustin Semach Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Tolga Tarhan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.00%3 145
ACCENTURE9.11%146 166
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.29%113 325
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.48%112 836
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.13%60 015
VMWARE, INC.-7.29%58 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group