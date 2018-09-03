Log in
RADA ELECTRONIC IND. LTD. (RADA)
RADA Announces $3.5 million in Radar Orders for a US Military Customer

09/03/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced the receipt of $3.5 million in new radar orders.

The orders were from an existing customer which is a leading US military force, and are comprised of recurring follow-on orders for RADA’s MHR-based counter-UAV surveillance solutions, along with first order for its advanced eCHR radar.

The eCHR is evolved from RADA’s Compact Hemispheric Radar (CHR), currently in use for Active Protection Systems (APS) and Hostile Fire Detection (HFD) solutions for combat vehicles. The eCHR introduces dramatically increased detection and tracking ranges, advanced beam forming and additional technological enhancements, providing significant performance improvements under highly demanding battlefield environments. All these capabilities make the eCHR the radar-of-choice for APS, Vehicle Protection Systems (VPS), Counter-UAV and perimeter surveillance solutions.

Deliveries of these orders will take place during 2018.

Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, "We are seeing strong and growing momentum in the US market, centered around counter-drone (C-UAV) and very short range air defense (VSHORAD) demand. Our advanced, software-defined and multi-mission eCHR radar, ordered at this stage for C-UAV use, introduces improved performance for active protection systems (APS) for combat vehicles as well. We see excellent potential to become a common solution for a wide variety of protection missions for the maneuver force.”

About RADA

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., an Israel-based defense electronics company, specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection, and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.

  
Company Contact:
Gil Schwartz (VP, BD & Marketing)
Tel: +972-9-892-1111 
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com		Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
