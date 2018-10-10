Log in
RADA ELECTRONIC IND. LTD. (RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced the receipt of approximately $5 million in new radar orders, in recent weeks.

10/10/2018 | 02:28pm CEST

RADA Announces $5 million in Radars Orders

These orders are new sale penetrations at strategic defense customers

NETANYA, Israel, October 10, 2018 - RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced the receipt of approximately $5 million in new radar orders, in recent weeks.

The orders were for RADA's software-defined radars for counter rocket artillery and mortar (C-RAM) and counter UAV and short range air defense (SHORAD). All orders were from new and strategic customers. These new customers are leading defense organizations and represent initial sales from which RADA expects significantly greater further follow-on orders in the future.

Deliveries of these orders will be completed in 2018.

Dov Sella, RADA's CEO, commented, 'These are the result of the growing fruits of our ongoing business development efforts globally. The fact these orders represent an initiation penetration of new customers, it also brings with it a strong potential for future orders at a much greater scale. The market for our tactical radars is new and very much in the emerging phase, and the early orders we have sold in the past year across our customer base present significant potential for follow-on orders in the near future.'

About RADA

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., an Israel-based defense electronics company, specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection, and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.

Company Contact:

Gil Schwartz (VP, BD & Marketing)

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: 1 646 688 3559

rada@gkir.com

Disclaimer

Rada Electronic Industries Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 12:27:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dov Sella Chief Executive Officer
Herzle Bodinger President & Director
Yossi Ben-Shalom Chairman
Avi Israel Chief Financial Officer
Oleg Kiperman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADA ELECTRONIC IND. LTD.-8.77%92
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%3 321
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%2 682
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 980
ADDSINO CO LTD--.--%1 614
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-14.78%917
