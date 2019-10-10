Log in
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

(RADA)
RADA Announces $6 Million in New Orders

10/10/2019

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced that it has received $6 million in new orders during August and September of 2019.

Over 90% of the new orders are for RADA’s multi-mission, software-defined tactical radar systems. Applications for the radar systems are mainly for C-UAV (counter UAV/drones) solutions, and for V-SHORAD (very short-range air defense) and APS (active protection systems) solutions.

The vast majority were follow-on orders from recent customers that have become RADA customers in the past two years. The remainder were from new customers whose orders were smaller in scale – bringing promising prospects for further larger orders in the near term.

Since the beginning of 2019, RADA has received a total of $41 million in new orders, out of which $32 million have been for RADA’s multi-mission tactical radars.

Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, "We see very strong interest for our drone detection radars, which are being ordered in increasing numbers by global customers. Recent drone-related events in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere have elevated the awareness and needs for our defensive radar solutions at high levels of priority. We evidence repeated and constantly growing follow-on orders, which are already establishing a strong revenue stream for next year.”

About RADA

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection, and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.

Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-9-892-1111 
mrkt@rada.com 
www.rada.com 		Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com

