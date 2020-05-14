RADA Electronic Industries : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

News
RADA Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
RADA's investor conference call to start at 10am ET
NETANYA, Israel, May 4, 2020 -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 10:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:
US: 1-888-668-9141 at 10:00 am Eastern Time
UK: 0-800-917-5108 at 3:00 pm UK Time
Israel: 03-918-0609 at 5:00 pm Israel Time
International: +972-3-918-0609
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/corp/corporate-ir.html
For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.
About RADA
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.
|
Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-9-892-1111
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.rada.com
|
Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Disclaimer
Rada Electronic Industries Limited published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 12:39:02 UTC