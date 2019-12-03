Log in
RADA Officially Opens its US Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Germantown, Maryland

0
12/03/2019 | 01:40am EST

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA), a leading provider of advanced tactical radars, announced the grand opening of its new 25,000 square foot US headquarters and manufacturing facility in Germantown, Maryland.

RADA’s air surveillance radars are the systems of choice for current and emerging integrated tactical air & missile defense weapon systems, whether based on guns, missiles, directed energy, or other threat defeat technologies. The Company’s radars are ideal “gap-fillers”, complementing medium and long-range air surveillance systems, and work in various installations depending on the mission: fixed, onboard land vehicles and aboard ships.

Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, “We established our US subsidiary, RADA Technologies LLC (RADA USA), in close proximity to our core customer base of US military and civilian agencies to Americanize and further adapt our technologies to support their needs. Our US-based team is focused on delivering our highly advanced, innovative and combat-proven radar solutions and services to enable American defense agencies to provide active protection for forces and assets. Our radar systems have made initial inroads and are embedded in the US Army and US Marine Corps current SHORAD/GBAD solutions. We believe our strengthened US presence will enable us to further support our customers and grow in this important global defense market."

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:
Avi Israel - CFO
Tel: +972-9-892-1111 
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com		Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft, Partner
Tel: 1 617 318 3096
ehud@gkir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
