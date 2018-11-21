Radian : Adds New Real Estate Information and Valuation Solutions to its Product Suite with Acquisition of Independent Settlement Services

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has acquired
Independent Settlement Services, a national appraisal and title
management services company. The acquisition is consistent with Radian’s
growth and diversification strategy, and its focus on the core product
offerings of its Title, Mortgage and Real Estate Services businesses.
Independent Settlement Services provides real estate information and
valuation solutions in all 50 states, and offers proprietary disruptive
technology through Vendor Information Bridge (VIBe™), a web-based,
fully-integrated, real-time vendor management and settlement services
technology system. VIBe™ provides lenders, appraisers, servicing firms,
due diligence firms, and appraisal-management companies with a
fully-automated platform to manage the ordering and delivery of products
and services.
“We are pleased to welcome Independent Settlement Services to the Radian
family of companies, expanding our capabilities and providing our
customers with the real estate information and valuation solutions they
need, powered by best-in class technology,” said Radian’s Chief
Executive Officer Rick Thornberry.
Independent Settlement Services will operate under its current brand and
continue to provide the same level of quality products and services to
its customers through its office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ed
Chezosky, one of the company’s founders, along with the existing senior
management team, will continue to lead the day-to-day operations with a
focus on serving their customers and growing their business, as well as
exploring additional opportunities to offer new and existing services to
Radian’s established customer base. In the coming months, Independent
Settlement Services will transition to the new One Radian brand identity
as an integral part of the company’s Real Estate Services business.
About Independent Settlement Services
Independent Settlement Services, LLC, has been dedicated to serving
clients in the real estate finance industry since 2005. The company
delivers national appraisal and title management services with a
commitment to champion outstanding service and the highest standards for
compliance and quality. Its compliant nationwide service meets the
fulfillment needs of mortgage originators, mortgage servicers, quality
control companies, due diligence firms and other institutions involved
in the real estate finance industry. The company’s commitment to add
value to its customers extends beyond its comprehensive product and
service offering. Independent Settlement Services combines
industry-leading technology with an experienced staff and an extensive
vendor network to deliver superior results.
About Radian
Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and
sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading
mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real
estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by
data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage
risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz
and visit www.radian.com
to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate
services.
