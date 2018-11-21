Radian : Adds New Real Estate Information and Valuation Solutions to its Product Suite with Acquisition of Independent Settlement Services

Includes proprietary Vendor Information Bridge (VIBe™) technology

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has acquired Independent Settlement Services, a national appraisal and title management services company. The acquisition is consistent with Radian’s growth and diversification strategy, and its focus on the core product offerings of its Title, Mortgage and Real Estate Services businesses.

Independent Settlement Services provides real estate information and valuation solutions in all 50 states, and offers proprietary disruptive technology through Vendor Information Bridge (VIBe™), a web-based, fully-integrated, real-time vendor management and settlement services technology system. VIBe™ provides lenders, appraisers, servicing firms, due diligence firms, and appraisal-management companies with a fully-automated platform to manage the ordering and delivery of products and services.

“We are pleased to welcome Independent Settlement Services to the Radian family of companies, expanding our capabilities and providing our customers with the real estate information and valuation solutions they need, powered by best-in class technology,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry.

Independent Settlement Services will operate under its current brand and continue to provide the same level of quality products and services to its customers through its office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ed Chezosky, one of the company’s founders, along with the existing senior management team, will continue to lead the day-to-day operations with a focus on serving their customers and growing their business, as well as exploring additional opportunities to offer new and existing services to Radian’s established customer base. In the coming months, Independent Settlement Services will transition to the new One Radian brand identity as an integral part of the company’s Real Estate Services business.

About Independent Settlement Services

Independent Settlement Services, LLC, has been dedicated to serving clients in the real estate finance industry since 2005. The company delivers national appraisal and title management services with a commitment to champion outstanding service and the highest standards for compliance and quality. Its compliant nationwide service meets the fulfillment needs of mortgage originators, mortgage servicers, quality control companies, due diligence firms and other institutions involved in the real estate finance industry. The company’s commitment to add value to its customers extends beyond its comprehensive product and service offering. Independent Settlement Services combines industry-leading technology with an experienced staff and an extensive vendor network to deliver superior results.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005046/en/