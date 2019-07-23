Log in
Radian Group Inc

RADIAN GROUP INC

(RDN)
  Report  
News 


Radian : Announces Redemption Price for 5.250% Senior Notes Due 2020

0
07/23/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that the redemption price of the Radian Group Inc. 5.250% Senior Notes due 2020 (CUSIP Number 750236AS0) (the “Notes”) will be 102.446 percent of the principal amount of Notes outstanding plus accrued interest. The principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $26,959,000, and the aggregate redemption amount due is $27,775,735.12, which includes accrued interest through the redemption date. The Notes will be redeemed in full, and on and after July 25, 2019, interest on the Notes will cease to accrue, and all rights of the holders of the Notes, except the right to receive the redemption price, will cease. Payment will be made to holders of the Notes on July 25, 2019, only upon presentation and surrender of the Notes to U.S. Bank National Association for cancellation.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 429 M
EBIT 2019 814 M
Net income 2019 630 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 7,87x
P/E ratio 2020 7,49x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,29x
Capitalization 4 812 M
Chart RADIAN GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Radian Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIAN GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,00  $
Last Close Price 23,13  $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard G. Thornberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert Wender Non-Executive Chairman
J. Franklin Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Eric R. Ray Senior Executive VP-Technology
David Charles Carney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC42.60%4 812
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES25.45%39 115
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC11.54%37 481
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION22.49%33 714
SAMPO7.32%25 297
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC17.32%19 408
