Radian : Announces Redemption Price for 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2021

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced today that the redemption price of the Radian Group Inc. 7.000% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP Number 750236AT8) (the “Notes”) will be 106.742 percent of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding plus accrued interest. The principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $70,360,000, and the aggregate redemption amount due is $75,267,904.22, which includes accrued interest through the redemption date. The Notes will be redeemed in full, and on and after September 27, 2019, interest on the Notes will cease to accrue, and all rights of the holders of the Notes, except the right to receive the redemption price, will cease. Payment will be made to holders of the Notes on September 27, 2019, only upon presentation and surrender of the Notes to U.S. Bank National Association for cancellation.

About Radian

