Radian : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
07/31/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

-- GAAP net income of $167 million, or $0.78 per diluted share --

-- Adjusted diluted net operating income per share increases 16% year-over-year to $0.80 --

-- Writes $18.5 billion in new MI business, sets company record for quarterly flow MI; MI in force increases more than 9% year-over-year to $231 billion --

-- Book value per share grows 23% year-over-year to $18.42 --

-- Extends debt maturity profile while reducing overall interest costs --

-- In July, company completed $250 million share repurchase program, purchasing a total of 11.3 million shares or 5.3% of shares outstanding --

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of $166.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $208.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, which included a tax benefit of approximately $74 million, or $0.34 per share, resulting from the impact of the company's previously disclosed settlement with the IRS.

Key Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per-share data)

 

Quarter Ended June 30,
2019

Quarter Ended June 30,
2018

Percent Change

Net income (1)

$166.7

$208.9

(20)%

Diluted net income per share

$0.78

$0.96

(19)%

Consolidated pretax income

$209.5

$180.6

16%

Adjusted pretax operating income (2)

$215.8

$191.0

13%

Adjusted diluted net operating

income per share (2)

$0.80

$0.69

16%

Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance (3)

$296.3

$249.0

19%

MI New Insurance Written (NIW)

$18,539

$16,417

13%

MI primary insurance in force

$230,756

$210,741

9%

Book value per share

$18.42

$15.01

23%

Return on Equity (1)(4)

17.8%

26.7%

(33)%

Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (2)

18.2%

19.3%

(6)%

(1)

 

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 includes: (i) a $16.8 million pretax loss on extinguishment of debt and (ii) $12.5 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 includes: (i) the impact of a $73.6 million tax benefit, which includes both the impact of the previously disclosed settlement with the IRS as well as certain previously accrued state and local tax liabilities and (ii) $7.4 million pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments.

(2)

 

Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and a reconciliation of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

(3)

 

Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums recorded in the second quarter of 2019 related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for single premium policies.

(4)

 

Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $215.8 million, compared to $191.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $0.80, an increase of 16 percent compared to $0.69 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Book value per share at June 30, 2019, was $18.42, an increase of 5 percent compared to $17.49 at March 31, 2019, and an increase of 23 percent compared to $15.01 at June 30, 2018.

“We reported another quarter of excellent financial results for Radian, including net income of $167 million, a 23% increase in book value to $18.42, and return on equity of 18%. We wrote record-breaking levels of new mortgage insurance business which grew our in-force portfolio more than 9% to $231 billion, and we increased Services segment revenues to $43 million," said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. "These results reflect the fundamental strength of our business model, the value of our customer relationships, and the dedication of our entire team."

Thornberry added, "We also made progress against our capital strategy by repaying a significant portion of our near-term debt, extending our debt maturities, reducing overall interests costs, and returning value more quickly to shareholders through share repurchases. In July, we completed our $250 million share repurchase program, repurchasing a total of 11.3 million shares and reducing shares outstanding by 5.3% over the course of the program."

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mortgage insurance NIW was $18.5 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 70 percent compared to $10.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 13 percent compared to $16.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.
    • NIW for the quarter represented record volume written on a flow basis for the company.
    • Of the $18.5 billion in NIW in the second quarter of 2019, 83 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 83 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 76 percent a year ago.
    • Borrower-paid originations accounted for 97 percent of total NIW in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 95 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 89 percent a year ago.
    • Purchase originations accounted for 90 percent of total NIW in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 92 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 95 percent a year ago.
  • Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of June 30, 2019, grew to $230.8 billion, an increase of 3 percent compared to $223.7 billion as of March 31, 2019, and an increase of 9 percent compared to $210.7 billion as of June 30, 2018.
    • Radian’s mortgage insurance portfolio consists of 95 percent of new business written after 2008, including those loans that successfully completed the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP).
    • Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a 12-month period, was 83.4 percent as of both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and 80.9 percent as of June 30, 2018.
    • Annualized persistency for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was 80.8 percent, compared to 85.4 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and 82.3 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $296.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $261.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $249.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
    • Net mortgage insurance premiums earned for the second quarter of 2019 includes an increase of $32.9 million as a result of a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for single premium policies.
    • Mortgage insurance in force premium yield was 55.9 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, or 47.9 basis points excluding the impact of the updates to single premium policy amortization rates described above. This compares to 48.6 basis points in the first quarter of 2019 and 48.4 basis points in the second quarter of 2018.
    • Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 52.2 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, or 46.4 basis points excluding the impact of the updates to single premium policy amortization rates described above. This compares to 47.0 basis points in the first quarter of 2019, and 48.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2018.
    • Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.
  • The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $47.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $19.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
    • The provision for losses for the second quarter of 2019 includes adverse reserve development on prior period defaults of $6.5 million. This adverse development was driven by an increase of $19.4 million in the company's IBNR reserve estimate related to previously disclosed legal proceedings involving challenges from certain servicers regarding loss mitigation activities, partially offset by a reduction in certain default-to-claim rate assumptions due to favorable observed credit trends.
    • The number of primary delinquent loans was 19,643 as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of 2 percent compared to 20,122 as of March 31, 2019 and a decrease of 11 percent compared to 22,088 as of June 30, 2018.
    • The primary mortgage insurance delinquency rate decreased to 1.9 percent in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 2.0 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 2.2 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
    • The loss ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 15.9 percent, compared to 8.0 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 7.8 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
    • Mortgage insurance loss reserves were $401.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $385.4 million as of March 31, 2019, and $448.1 million as of June 30, 2018.
    • Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $34.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $56.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.  In addition, the company’s pending claim inventory declined 10 percent from June 30, 2018.
  • Total Services Segment revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $43.0 million, compared to $36.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (Services adjusted EBITDA) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was income of $1.4 million, compared to a loss of $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and income of $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Additional details regarding the non-GAAP measure Services adjusted EBITDA may be found in Exhibits F and G.
  • Other operating expenses were $70.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $78.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $70.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Other operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were reduced by $6.2 million due to the acceleration of earned ceding commission related to policies covered under the Single Premium QSR program, resulting from the update to single premium policy amortization factors described above.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

The company remains focused on optimizing its capital position, enhancing its return on capital, and increasing its financial flexibility.

Radian Group

  • As of June 30, 2019, Radian Group maintained $879 million of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s $268 million unsecured revolving credit facility entered into in October 2017, was $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2019.
  • During the second quarter of 2019, the company repaid at maturity $159 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2019. Radian also issued $450 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2027 and Radian completed tender offers resulting in the purchases of aggregate principal amounts of $207.2 million and $127.3 million of the company's Senior Notes due 2020 and 2021, respectively. In July, the company redeemed the remaining $27 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2020.
  • During the second quarter of 2019, Radian repurchased 7,470,332 shares, representing approximate value of $166 million of Radian Group common stock, including commissions. In July, the company completed its $250 million share repurchase program by repurchasing an additional 2,241,568 shares, or approximately $53 million of Radian Group common stock, including commissions. In total, Radian repurchased 11.3 million shares or 5.3% of shares that were outstanding at the beginning of the program.

Radian Guaranty

  • At June 30, 2019, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) totaled approximately $3.2 billion, resulting in an excess or “cushion” of approximately $660 million, or 26 percent over its Minimum Required Assets of approximately $2.6 billion.
  • As previously announced, in April 2019, Radian Guaranty closed its second mortgage insurance-linked note (ILN) transaction, in which the company obtained $562 million of credit risk protection from Eagle Re 2019-1 Ltd. (Eagle Re) through the issuance by Eagle Re of ILNs to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. Eagle Re is a special purpose insurer domiciled in Bermuda and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty. Eagle Re has funded its reinsurance obligations by issuing four classes of ILNs which have a 10-year maturity with a 7-year call option. The ILNs are non-recourse to Radian Group or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

CONFERENCE CALL

Radian will discuss second quarter financial results in a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Webcasts or at www.radian.biz. The call may also be accessed by dialing 844.767.5679 inside the U.S., or 409.207.6967 for international callers, using passcode 9040748 or by referencing Radian.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Radian website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two and a half hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 866.207.1041 inside the U.S., or 402.970.0847 for international callers, passcode 4071333.

In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which is expected to be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Radian's website under Investors>Quarterly Results, or by clicking on http://www.radian.biz/page?name=QuarterlyResults.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.

Adjusted pretax operating income is defined as earnings excluding the impact of certain items that are not viewed as part of the operating performance of the company’s primary activities, or not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income. Adjusted pretax operating income adjusts GAAP pretax income to remove the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as losses from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share represents a diluted net income per share calculation using as its basis adjusted pretax operating income, net of taxes at the company’s statutory tax rate for the period. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income, net of taxes computed using the company's statutory tax rate, by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, the company also presents as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for the Services segment, representing earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Services adjusted EBITDA is calculated by using the Services segment’s adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, the company also has presented a related non-GAAP measure, Services adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated by dividing Services adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Services segment. Services adjusted EBITDA and Services adjusted EBITDA margin are presented to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Services segment.

See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited)

For historical trend information, refer to Radian’s quarterly financial statistics at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=FinancialReportsCorporate.

Exhibit A:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule

Exhibit B:

Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule

Exhibit C:

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Exhibit D:

Net Premiums Earned - Insurance

Exhibit E:

Segment Information

Exhibit F:

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit G:

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit H:

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information

 

New Insurance Written

Exhibit I:

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information

 

Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit J: 

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information

 

Claims and Reserves

Exhibit K: 

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information

 

Default Statistics

Exhibit L:

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information

 

Reinsurance Programs

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule

Exhibit A

 

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned - insurance

$

299,166

 

 

$

263,512

 

 

$

261,682

 

 

$

258,431

 

 

$

251,344

 

Services revenue

39,303

 

 

32,753

 

 

38,414

 

 

36,566

 

 

36,828

 

Net investment income

43,761

 

 

43,847

 

 

42,051

 

 

38,995

 

 

37,473

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

12,540

 

 

21,913

 

 

(11,705

)

 

(4,480

)

 

(7,404

)

Other income

194

 

 

1,604

 

 

1,031

 

 

1,174

 

 

1,016

 

Total revenues

394,964

 

 

363,629

 

 

331,473

 

 

330,686

 

 

319,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses

47,427

 

 

20,754

 

 

27,140

 

 

20,881

 

 

19,337

 

Policy acquisition costs

6,203

 

 

5,893

 

 

6,485

 

 

5,667

 

 

5,996

 

Cost of services

27,845

 

 

24,157

 

 

24,939

 

 

25,854

 

 

24,205

 

Other operating expenses

70,046

 

 

78,805

 

 

77,266

 

 

70,125

 

 

70,184

 

Restructuring and other exit costs

 

 

 

 

113

 

 

4,464

 

 

925

 

Interest expense

14,961

 

 

15,697

 

 

15,584

 

 

15,535

 

 

15,291

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

16,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

2,139

 

 

2,187

 

 

3,461

 

 

3,472

 

 

2,748

 

Total expenses

185,419

 

 

147,493

 

 

154,988

 

 

145,998

 

 

138,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

209,545

 

 

216,136

 

 

176,485

 

 

184,688

 

 

180,571

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

42,815

 

 

45,179

 

 

36,706

 

 

41,891

 

 

(28,378

)

Net income

$

166,730

 

 

$

170,957

 

 

$

139,779

 

 

$

142,797

 

 

$

208,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule

Exhibit B

 

The calculation of basic and diluted net income per share was as follows:

 

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

Net income —basic and diluted

$

166,730

 

$

170,957

 

$

139,779

 

$

142,797

 

$

208,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding—basic

 

208,097

 

 

213,537

 

 

213,435

 

 

213,309

 

 

213,976

Dilutive effect of share-based compensation arrangements (1)

 

5,506

 

 

4,806

 

 

4,448

 

 

4,593

 

 

3,854

Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted

 

213,603

 

 

218,343

 

 

217,883

 

 

217,902

 

 

217,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.80

 

$

0.80

 

$

0.65

 

$

0.67

 

$

0.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.78

 

$

0.78

 

$

0.64

 

$

0.66

 

$

0.96

(1)

The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income per share because they were anti-dilutive:

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

Shares of common stock equivalents

168

 

169

 

337

 

338

 

484

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Exhibit C

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

2019

 

2019

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

$

5,513,319

 

 

$

5,475,770

 

 

$

5,153,029

 

 

$

5,028,235

 

 

$

4,873,919

 

Cash

74,111

 

 

118,668

 

 

95,393

 

 

104,413

 

 

95,573

 

Restricted cash

5,007

 

 

9,086

 

 

11,609

 

 

9,925

 

 

9,152

 

Accounts and notes receivable

122,104

 

 

89,237

 

 

78,652

 

 

108,003

 

 

94,848

 

Deferred income taxes, net

6,872

 

 

67,697

 

 

131,643

 

 

134,201

 

 

171,293

 

Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net

54,672

 

 

56,811

 

 

58,998

 

 

55,707

 

 

59,179

 

Prepaid reinsurance premium

385,805

 

 

408,622

 

 

417,628

 

 

413,728

 

 

405,447

 

Other assets

430,236

 

 

373,678

 

 

367,700

 

 

415,272

 

 

430,077

 

Total assets

$

6,592,126

 

 

$

6,599,569

 

 

$

6,314,652

 

 

$

6,269,484

 

 

$

6,139,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unearned premiums

$

666,354

 

 

$

720,159

 

 

$

739,357

 

 

$

747,921

 

 

$

741,296

 

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense

405,278

 

 

388,784

 

 

401,361

 

 

412,460

 

 

451,542

 

Senior notes

982,890

 

 

1,031,197

 

 

1,030,348

 

 

1,029,511

 

 

1,028,687

 

FHLB advances

106,382

 

 

108,532

 

 

82,532

 

 

71,430

 

 

115,308

 

Reinsurance funds withheld

339,641

 

 

329,868

 

 

321,212

 

 

352,952

 

 

331,776

 

Other liabilities

308,337

 

 

310,938

 

 

251,127

 

 

307,932

 

 

269,743

 

Total liabilities

2,808,882

 

 

2,889,478

 

 

2,825,937

 

 

2,922,206

 

 

2,938,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

223

 

 

230

 

 

231

 

 

231

 

 

231

 

Treasury stock

(901,419

)

 

(895,321

)

 

(894,870

)

 

(894,635

)

 

(894,610

)

Additional paid-in capital

2,539,803

 

 

2,697,724

 

 

2,724,733

 

 

2,720,626

 

 

2,715,426

 

Retained earnings

2,056,175

 

 

1,889,964

 

 

1,719,541

 

 

1,580,296

 

 

1,438,032

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

88,462

 

 

17,494

 

 

(60,920

)

 

(59,240

)

 

(57,943

)

Total stockholders’ equity

3,783,244

 

 

3,710,091

 

 

3,488,715

 

 

3,347,278

 

 

3,201,136

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

6,592,126

 

 

$

6,599,569

 

 

$

6,314,652

 

 

$

6,269,484

 

 

$

6,139,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

205,399

 

 

212,136

 

 

213,473

 

 

213,333

 

 

213,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

18.42

 

 

$

17.49

 

 

$

16.34

 

 

$

15.69

 

 

$

15.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share (See Exhibit G)

$

18.15

 

 

$

17.22

 

 

$

16.06

 

 

$

15.43

 

 

$

14.73

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt to capital ratio (1)

20.6

%

 

21.7

%

 

22.8

%

 

23.5

%

 

24.3

%

Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only

14.6:1

13.4:1

 

13.9:1

 

12.4:1

 

12.5:1

Risk to capital ratio-Mortgage Insurance combined

13.3:1

12.4:1

 

12.8:1

 

11.7:1

 

11.8:1

 

(1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Premiums Earned - Insurance

Exhibit D

 

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned - insurance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct - Mortgage Insurance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (1)

$

315,109

 

(2)

$

268,496

 

 

$

266,536

 

 

$

257,940

 

 

$

249,302

 

Single Premium Policy cancellations

15,793

 

 

9,957

 

 

9,320

 

 

11,559

 

 

14,776

 

Total direct - Mortgage Insurance

330,902

 

(2)

278,453

 

 

275,856

 

 

269,499

 

 

264,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assumed - Mortgage Insurance: (1) (3)

2,481

 

 

2,450

 

 

2,082

 

 

1,994

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded - Mortgage Insurance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations

(53,948

)

(2)

(24,486

)

 

(23,573

)

 

(20,990

)

 

(20,491

)

Single Premium Policy cancellations (4)

(4,833

)

 

(2,953

)

 

(3,091

)

 

(3,288

)

 

(4,046

)

Profit commission - other (5)

21,732

 

(2)

8,314

 

 

8,447

 

 

8,267

 

 

7,917

 

Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage Insurance (6)

(37,049

)

(2)

(19,125

)

 

(18,217

)

 

(16,011

)

 

(16,620

)

Net premiums earned - insurance - Mortgage Insurance

296,334

 

(2)

261,778

 

 

259,721

 

 

255,482

 

 

248,968

 

Net premiums earned - insurance - Services

2,832

 

 

1,734

 

 

1,961

 

 

2,949

 

 

2,376

 

Net premiums earned - insurance

$

299,166

 

(2)

$

263,512

 

 

$

261,682

 

 

$

258,431

 

 

$

251,344

 

(1)

Certain prior period amounts in 2018 have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

(2)

Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.

(3)

Includes premiums earned from our participation in certain Front-end and Back-end credit risk transfer programs.

(4)

Includes the impact of related profit commissions.

(5)

The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations.

(6)

See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 1 of 2)
 
Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income and Services adjusted EBITDA, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

 

Mortgage Insurance

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

Net premiums written - insurance (1)

$

265,345

 

$

251,586

 

$

247,256

 

$

253,827

 

$

251,958

(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums

30,989

(2)

10,192

 

12,465

 

1,655

 

(2,990)

Net premiums earned - insurance

296,334

 

261,778

 

259,721

 

255,482

 

248,968

Net investment income

43,584

 

43,665

 

41,875

 

38,824

 

37,447

Other income

602

 

1,196

 

641

 

725

 

621

Total

340,520

 

306,639

 

302,237

 

295,031

 

287,036

Provision for losses

47,165

 

20,844

 

27,079

 

20,715

 

19,362

Policy acquisition costs

6,203

 

5,893

 

6,485

 

5,667

 

5,996

Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3)

28,438

 

30,410

 

37,070

 

33,152

 

33,262

Total (4)

81,806

 

57,147

 

70,634

 

59,534

 

58,620

Adjusted pretax operating income before corporate allocations

258,714

 

249,492

 

231,603

 

235,497

 

228,416

Allocation of corporate operating expenses

24,388

 

25,625

 

21,627

 

19,794

 

20,136

Allocation of interest expense

14,961

 

15,697

 

11,133

 

11,083

 

10,840

Adjusted pretax operating income

$

219,365

 

$

208,170

 

$

198,843

 

$

204,620

 

$

197,440

 

Services

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

Net premiums earned - insurance

$

2,832

 

$

1,734

 

$

1,961

 

$

2,949

 

$

2,376

Services revenue (4)

40,380

 

33,723

 

39,006

 

37,332

 

37,713

Net investment income

177

 

182

 

176

 

171

 

26

Other income

(408)

 

408

 

390

 

449

 

395

Total

42,981

 

36,047

 

41,533

 

40,901

 

40,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses

318

 

(18)

 

113

 

242

 

53

Cost of services

28,015

 

24,559

 

25,064

 

26,001

 

24,357

Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3)

14,204

 

13,435

 

13,719

 

14,772

 

14,015

Restructuring and other exit costs (3)

 

 

113

 

407

 

1,055

Total

42,537

 

37,976

 

39,009

 

41,422

 

39,480

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (5)

444

 

(1,929)

 

2,524

 

(521)

 

1,030

Allocation of corporate operating expenses

3,970

 

4,171

 

3,232

 

2,948

 

3,010

Allocation of interest expense

 

(6

)

4,451

 

4,452

 

4,451

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

$

(3,526)

 

$

(6,100)

 

$

(5,159)

 

$

(7,921)

 

$

(6,431)

(1)

Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information.

 

See notes continued on next page.
 
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 2 of 2)

 

Notes continued from prior page.

 

(2)

Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.

(3)

Does not include impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).

(4)

Inter-segment information:

 

2019

2018

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

Qtr 4

Qtr 3

Qtr 2

Inter-segment expense included in Mortgage Insurance segment

$

1,077

 

 

$

970

 

$

592

 

$

766

 

$

885

 

Inter-segment revenue included in Services segment

1,077

 

 

970

 

592

 

766

 

885

 

 

(5)

Supplemental information for Services adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):

 

2019

 

2018

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations

$

444

 

 

$

(1,929

)

 

$

2,524

 

 

$

(521

)

 

$

1,030

 

Depreciation and amortization

976

 

 

995

 

 

700

 

 

1,077

 

 

920

 

Services adjusted EBITDA

$

1,420

 

 

$

(934

)

 

$

3,224

 

 

$

556

 

 

$

1,950

 

(6)

Effective January 1, 2019, Clayton's holding company repaid to Radian Group the intercompany note (with terms consistent with the original issued amount of $300 million from the Senior Notes due 2019 that were used to fund our purchase of Clayton), using proceeds from an additional capital contribution from Radian Group. As a result of the intercompany note repayment, the Services segment no longer incurs interest expense on the intercompany note.

Selected Mortgage Insurance Key Ratios

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio (1)

15.9

%

 

8.0

%

 

10.4

%

 

8.1

%

 

7.8

%

Expense ratio (1)

19.9

%

 

23.7

%

 

25.1

%

 

22.9

%

 

23.9

%

(1)

 

Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income,” “adjusted diluted net operating income per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income,” “adjusted diluted net operating income per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments.

Adjusted pretax operating income is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as losses from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

Although adjusted pretax operating income excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1)

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses.

 

Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities.

 

(2)

Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).

 

(3)

Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities.

 

(4)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) losses from the sale of lines of business and (ii) acquisition-related expenses.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 2 of 2)

We have also presented a non-GAAP measure for tangible book value per share, which represents book value per share less the per-share impact of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net. We use this measure to assess the quality and growth of our capital. Because tangible book value per share is a widely-used financial measure which focuses on the underlying fundamentals of our financial position and operating trends without the impact of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, we believe that current and prospective investors may find it useful in their analysis of the Company.

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Services segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Services adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, we also have presented a related non-GAAP measure, Services adjusted EBITDA margin, which we calculate by dividing Services adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Services segment. We have presented Services adjusted EBITDA and Services adjusted EBITDA margin to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Services segment.

See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income, diluted net income per share, return on equity and book value per share, to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, and tangible book value per share, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure, net income, to Services adjusted EBITDA.

Total adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, tangible book value per share, Services adjusted EBITDA and Services adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income, diluted net income per share, return on equity, book value per share or net income. Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, tangible book value per share, Services adjusted EBITDA or Services adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 1 of 3)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

Consolidated pretax income

$

209,545

 

 

$

216,136

 

 

$

176,485

 

 

$

184,688

 

 

$

180,571

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

12,540

 

 

21,913

 

 

(11,705

)

 

(4,480

)

 

(7,404

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(16,798

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(2,139

)

 

(2,187

)

 

(3,461

)

 

(3,472

)

 

(2,748

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1)

103

 

 

(5,660

)

 

(2,033

)

 

(4,059

)

 

(286

)

Total adjusted pretax operating income (2)

$

215,839

 

 

$

202,070

 

 

$

193,684

 

 

$

196,699

 

 

$

191,009

 

(1)

The amount for the three months ended September 31, 2018 includes $3.6 million of other exit costs associated with impairment of internal-use software included within restructuring and other exit costs on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A. The amounts for all other periods are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets.

(2)

Total adjusted pretax operating income on a consolidated basis consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for our Mortgage Insurance segment and our Services segment, as further detailed in Exhibit E.

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income Per Share

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

0.06

 

 

0.10

 

 

(0.05

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.03

)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(0.01

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.01

)

 

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

 

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit) on reconciling income (expense) items (1)

(0.01

 

0.01

 

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.01

)

 

Difference between statutory and effective tax rates

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

0.30

 

(2)

Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items

(0.02

)

 

0.05

 

 

(0.06

)

 

(0.05

)

 

0.27

 

 

Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (1)

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

(1)

Calculated using the companys federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

(2)

Includes $0.34 of tax benefit related to the settlement of the IRS Matter, which includes both the impact of the settlement with the IRS as well as the reversal of certain related previously accrued state and local tax liabilities.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 2 of 3)

 

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Return on equity (1)

17.8

%

 

19.0

%

 

16.4

%

 

17.4

%

 

26.7

%

 

Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

1.3

 

 

2.4

 

 

(1.4

)

 

(0.5

)

 

(0.9

)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(0.2

)

 

(0.2

)

 

(0.4

)

 

(0.4

)

 

(0.4

)

 

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

 

 

(0.6

)

 

(0.3

)

 

(0.5

)

 

(0.1

)

 

Income tax provision (benefit) on reconciling income (expense) items (3)

(0.1

)

 

0.3

 

 

(0.4

)

 

(0.3

)

 

(0.3

)

 

Difference between statutory and effective tax rates

0.2

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

(0.5

)

 

8.5

 

(4)

Impact of reconciling income (expense) items

(0.4

)

 

1.3

 

 

(1.5

)

 

(1.6

)

 

7.4

 

 

Adjusted net operating return on equity

18.2

%

 

17.7

%

 

17.9

%

 

19.0

%

 

19.3

%

 

(1)

Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

(2)

Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders equity.

(3)

 

Calculated using the companys federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

(4)

 

Includes 9.4% of tax benefit related to the settlement of the IRS Matter, which includes both the impact of the settlement with the IRS as well as the reversal of certain related previously accrued state and local tax liabilities.

Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share to Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

Book value per share

$

18.42

 

 

$

17.49

 

 

$

16.34

 

 

$

15.69

 

 

$

15.01

 

Less: Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net per share

0.27

 

 

0.27

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.26

 

 

0.28

 

Tangible book value per share

$

18.15

 

 

$

17.22

 

 

$

16.06

 

 

$

15.43

 

 

$

14.73

 

(1)

All book value per share items are calculated based on the number of shares outstanding at the end of each respective period.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 3 of 3)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Services Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

(In thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

166,730

 

 

$

170,957

 

 

$

139,779

 

 

$

142,797

 

 

$

208,949

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

12,540

 

 

21,913

 

 

(11,705

)

 

(4,480

)

 

(7,404

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(16,798

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(2,139

)

 

(2,187

)

 

(3,461

)

 

(3,472

)

 

(2,748

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

103

 

 

(5,660

)

 

(2,033

)

 

(4,059

)

 

(286

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

42,815

 

 

45,179

 

 

36,706

 

 

41,891

 

 

(28,378

)

Mortgage Insurance adjusted pretax operating income

219,365

 

 

208,170

 

 

198,843

 

 

204,620

 

 

197,440

 

Services adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

(3,526

)

 

(6,100

)

 

(5,159

)

 

(7,921

)

 

(6,431

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Services

(3,970

)

 

(4,171

)

 

(3,232

)

 

(2,948

)

 

(3,010

)

Allocation of corporate interest expense to Services

 

 

 

 

(4,451

)

 

(4,452

)

 

(4,451

)

Services depreciation and amortization

(976

)

 

(995

)

 

(700

)

 

(1,077

)

 

(920

)

Services adjusted EBITDA

$

1,420

 

 

$

(934

)

 

$

3,224

 

 

$

556

 

 

$

1,950

 

On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income,” “adjusted diluted net operating income per share,” “adjusted net operating return on equity” and “tangible book value per share” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. “Services adjusted EBITDA” and “Services adjusted EBITDA margin” are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income, diluted net income per share, return on equity, book value per share or net income. Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, tangible book value per share, Services adjusted EBITDA or Services adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written

Exhibit H

 

2019

 

2018

($ in millions)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total primary new insurance written

$

18,539

 

 

$

10,900

 

 

$

12,737

 

 

$

15,764

 

 

$

16,417

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=740

62.2

%

 

57.6

%

 

54.6

%

 

55.5

%

 

56.0

%

680-739

32.5

 

 

34.7

 

 

35.8

 

 

34.7

 

 

35.9

 

620-679

5.3

 

 

7.7

 

 

9.6

 

 

9.8

 

 

8.1

 

Total primary new insurance written

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary new insurance written

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrower-paid

96.5

%

 

95.1

%

 

94.0

%

 

91.4

%

 

89.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage by premium type

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct monthly and other recurring premiums

83.3

%

 

83.4

%

 

82.8

%

 

78.4

%

 

76.1

%

Direct single premiums (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lender-paid

2.5

 

3.9

 

5.0

 

7.4

 

9.9

Borrower-paid (3)

14.2

 

12.7

 

12.2

 

14.2

 

14.0

Total primary new insurance written

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary new insurance written for purchases

89.8

%

 

92.2

%

 

94.9

%

 

95.5

%

 

94.8

%

Primary new insurance written for refinances

10.2

%

 

7.8

%

 

5.1

%

 

4.5

%

 

5.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage by LTV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95.01% and above

20.5

%

 

19.7

%

 

18.3

%

 

16.9

%

 

16.3

%

90.01% to 95.00%

38.1

 

40.9

 

43.1

 

44.3

 

45.3

85.01% to 90.00%

26.9

 

27.3

 

27.5

 

27.9

 

27.5

85.00% and below

14.5

 

12.1

 

11.1

 

10.9

 

10.9

Total primary new insurance written

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

(1)

For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. All periods prior to March 31, 2019 had previously been presented based on the FICO score of the primary borrower and have been restated to reflect the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.

(2)

Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance.

(3)

Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit I (page 1 of 2)

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

($ in millions)

2019

 

2019

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

Primary insurance in force (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

225,443

 

 

$

218,227

 

 

$

215,739

 

 

$

211,168

 

 

$

204,537

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

5,313

 

 

5,507

 

 

5,704

 

 

5,928

 

 

6,204

 

Total Primary

$

230,756

 

 

$

223,734

 

 

$

221,443

 

 

$

217,096

 

 

$

210,741

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary risk in force (1) (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

57,795

 

 

$

56,054

 

 

$

55,374

 

 

$

54,168

 

 

$

52,446

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

1,262

 

 

1,307

 

 

1,354

 

 

1,409

 

 

1,476

 

Total Primary

$

59,057

 

 

$

57,361

 

 

$

56,728

 

 

$

55,577

 

 

$

53,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct monthly and other recurring premiums

71.2

%

 

70.6

%

 

70.3

%

 

69.9

%

 

69.6

%

Direct single premiums

28.8

%

 

29.4

%

 

29.7

%

 

30.1

%

 

30.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=740

55.7

%

 

55.2

%

 

55.1

%

 

55.1

%

 

55.0

%

680-739

34.6

 

 

34.8

 

 

34.8

 

 

34.7

 

 

34.6

 

620-679

8.9

 

 

9.2

 

 

9.3

 

 

9.3

 

 

9.4

 

<=619

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.9

 

 

1.0

 

Total Primary

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95.01% and above

13.2

%

 

12.2

%

 

11.6

%

 

11.0

%

 

10.3

%

90.01% to 95.00%

52.5

 

 

53.0

 

 

53.1

 

 

53.1

 

 

53.3

 

85.01% to 90.00%

28.2

 

 

28.6

 

 

29.0

 

 

29.4

 

 

29.7

 

85.00% and below

6.1

 

 

6.2

 

 

6.3

 

 

6.5

 

 

6.7

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2008 and prior

8.9

%

 

9.6

%

 

10.1

%

 

10.9

%

 

11.9

%

2009

0.3

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.4

 

 

0.4

 

 

0.4

 

2010

0.2

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.4

 

2011

0.7

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.9

 

 

1.0

 

2012

2.9

 

 

3.3

 

 

3.7

 

 

4.1

 

 

4.5

 

2013

5.2

 

 

5.8

 

 

6.2

 

 

6.7

 

 

7.4

 

2014

5.3

 

 

5.8

 

 

6.1

 

 

6.5

 

 

7.1

 

2015

8.9

 

 

9.7

 

 

10.2

 

 

10.9

 

 

11.9

 

2016

14.8

 

 

16.0

 

 

16.8

 

 

17.9

 

 

19.2

 

2017

18.9

 

 

20.3

 

 

21.1

 

 

22.0

 

 

23.2

 

2018

21.8

 

 

23.5

 

 

24.3

 

 

19.4

 

 

13.0

 

2019

12.1

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary risk in force on defaulted loans

$

986

 

 

$

1,002

 

 

$

1,032

 

 

$

1,019

 

 

$

1,093

 

 

Table continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit I (page 2 of 2)

 

Table continued from prior page.

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

2019

 

2019

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

Persistency Rate (12 months ended)

83.4

%

 

83.4

%

 

83.1

%

 

81.4

%

 

80.9

%

Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (4)

80.8

%

 

85.4

%

 

85.5

%

 

83.4

%

 

82.3

%

(1)

Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements.

(2)

Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent approximately 1.0% of our total risk in force for all periods presented.

(3)

For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. All periods prior to March 31, 2019 had previously been presented based on the FICO score of the primary borrower and have been restated to reflect the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.

(4)

The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, and may not be indicative of full-year trends.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Insurance (“MI”) Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves

Exhibit J

 

 

2019

 

2018

($ in thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net claims paid: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total primary claims paid

$

31,940

 

 

$

33,360

 

 

$

35,175

 

 

$

45,814

 

 

$

48,092

 

Total pool and other

472

 

 

1,230

 

 

190

 

 

1,241

 

 

1,111

 

Subtotal

32,412

 

 

34,590

 

 

35,365

 

 

47,055

 

 

49,203

 

Impact of commutations (2)

15

 

 

 

 

4,356

 

 

12,712

 

 

7,331

 

Total net claims paid

$

32,427

 

 

$

34,590

 

 

$

39,721

 

 

$

59,767

 

 

$

56,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average net primary claim paid (1) (3)

$

50.1

 

 

$

48.6

 

 

$

52.0

 

 

$

53.6

 

 

$

54.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average direct primary claim paid (3) (4)

$

51.1

 

 

$

49.2

 

 

$

52.9

 

 

$

54.2

 

 

$

55.5

 

(1)

Net of reinsurance recoveries.

(2)

Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans.

(3)

Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations.

(4)

Before reinsurance recoveries.

($ in thousands, except primary reserve

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

per primary default amounts)

2019

 

2019

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reserve for losses by category (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage insurance (“MI”) reserves

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

242,378

 

 

$

240,489

 

 

$

242,135

 

 

$

241,858

 

 

$

264,548

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

104,863

 

 

111,955

 

 

119,553

 

 

129,297

 

 

144,432

 

IBNR and other

33,888

 

(2

)

13,008

 

 

13,864

 

 

14,505

 

 

14,246

 

LAE

9,070

 

 

8,994

 

 

10,271

 

 

11,203

 

 

12,228

 

Total primary reserves

390,199

 

 

374,446

 

 

385,823

 

 

396,863

 

 

435,454

 

Total pool reserves

10,816

 

 

10,621

 

 

11,640

 

 

11,705

 

 

12,197

 

Total 1st lien reserves

401,015

 

 

385,067

 

 

397,463

 

 

408,568

 

 

447,651

 

Other

279

 

 

294

 

 

428

 

 

412

 

 

443

 

Total MI reserves

401,294

 

 

385,361

 

 

397,891

 

 

408,980

 

 

448,094

 

Services reserves

3,984

 

 

3,423

 

 

3,470

 

 

3,480

 

 

3,448

 

Total reserves

$

405,278

 

 

$

388,784

 

 

$

401,361

 

 

$

412,460

 

 

$

451,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1st lien reserve per default

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other

$

18,139

 

 

$

17,962

 

 

$

17,634

 

 

$

18,409

 

 

$

19,070

 

 

(1)

Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in other assets in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.

(2)

Includes $19.4 million increase in the Company's IBNR reserve estimate related to previously disclosed legal proceedings involving challenges from certain servicers regarding loss mitigation activities.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Default Statistics

Exhibit K

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

2019

 

2019

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

Default Statistics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary Insurance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of insured loans

1,018,715

 

 

994,865

 

 

986,704

 

 

969,994

 

 

947,165

 

Number of loans in default

14,521

 

 

14,831

 

 

15,402

 

 

14,916

 

 

15,849

 

Percentage of loans in default

1.43

%

 

1.49

%

 

1.56

%

 

1.54

%

 

1.67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of insured loans

33,609

 

 

34,763

 

 

35,906

 

 

37,268

 

 

38,892

 

Number of loans in default

5,122

 

 

5,291

 

 

5,691

 

 

5,854

 

 

6,239

 

Percentage of loans in default

15.24

%

 

15.22

%

 

15.85

%

 

15.71

%

 

16.04

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Primary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of insured loans

1,052,324

 

 

1,029,628

 

 

1,022,610

 

 

1,007,262

 

 

986,057

 

Number of loans in default (1)

19,643

 

 

20,122

 

 

21,093

 

 

20,770

 

 

22,088

 

Percentage of loans in default

1.87

%

 

1.95

%

 

2.06

%

 

2.06

%

 

2.24

%

(1)

Includes the following amounts related to the FEMA Designated Areas associated with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as of the dates presented:

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

2019

 

2019

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

Number of FEMA loans in default

2,382

 

2,420

 

2,627

 

2,946

 

4,132

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs

Exhibit L

 

 

2019

 

2018

($ in thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quota Share Reinsurance (“QSR”) and Single Premium QSR Programs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded premiums written (1)

$

588

 

 

$

7,017

 

 

$

12,923

 

 

$

24,094

 

 

$

31,623

 

% of premiums written

2.2

%

 

2.7

%

 

4.8

%

 

8.5

%

 

11.0

%

Ceded premiums earned

$

29,212

 

(2)

$

15,676

 

 

$

15,726

 

 

$

15,813

 

 

$

16,418

 

% of premiums earned

8.7

%

 

5.5

%

 

5.6

%

 

5.7

%

 

6.2

%

Ceding commissions written

$

6,861

 

 

$

4,695

 

 

$

6,006

 

 

$

8,988

 

 

$

10,892

 

Ceding commissions earned (3)

$

16,353

 

(2)

$

8,685

 

 

$

7,718

 

 

$

8,373

 

 

$

8,539

 

Profit commission

$

26,476

 

(2)

$

11,318

 

 

$

10,638

 

 

$

11,358

 

 

$

11,414

 

Ceded losses

$

1,868

 

 

$

1,687

 

 

$

1,730

 

 

$

1,191

 

 

$

1,019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excess-of-Loss Program

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded premiums written

$

13,468

 

 

$

2,919

 

 

$

9,009

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

% of premiums written

4.8

%

 

1.1

%

 

3.3

%

 

%

 

%

Ceded premiums earned

$

7,662

 

 

$

3,265

 

 

$

2,305

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

% of premiums earned

2.3

%

 

1.2

%

 

0.8

%

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded RIF (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QSR Program

$

768,554

 

 

$

840,621

 

 

$

910,862

 

 

$

974,359

 

 

$

1,044,463

 

Single Premium QSR Program

8,495,651

 

 

8,267,506

 

 

8,168,939

 

 

7,984,178

 

 

7,614,614

 

Excess-of-Loss Program

1,017,440

 

 

454,641

 

 

455,440

 

 

 

 

 

Total Ceded RIF

$

10,281,645

 

 

$

9,562,768

 

 

$

9,535,241

 

 

$

8,958,537

 

 

$

8,659,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PMIERs impact - reduction in Minimum Required Assets (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QSR Program

$

41,873

 

 

$

45,477

 

 

$

48,734

 

 

$

51,883

 

 

$

55,583

 

Single Premium QSR Program

516,468

 

 

507,656

 

 

522,318

 

 

511,052

 

 

489,631

 

Excess-of-Loss Program

926,640

 

 

454,641

 

 

455,440

 

 

 

 

 

Total PMIERs impact

$

1,484,981

 

 

$

1,007,774

 

 

$

1,026,492

 

 

$

562,935

 

 

$

545,214

 

(1)

Net of profit commission, where applicable.

(2)

Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.

(3)

Includes amounts reported in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses. Operating expenses include the following ceding commissions, net of deferred policy acquisition costs, for the periods indicated:

 

2019

 

2018

($ in thousands)

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceding commissions

$

(12,408

)

 

$

(5,643

)

 

$

(5,837

)

 

$

(5,988

)

 

$

(6,085

)

(4)

Included in primary RIF.

(5)

Excludes the impact of intercompany reinsurance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this report that address events, developments or results that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or other variations on these words and other similar expressions. These statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. The forward-looking statements, as well as our prospects as a whole, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:

  • changes in economic and political conditions that impact the size of the insurable market, the credit performance of our insured portfolio, and our business prospects;
  • changes in the way customers, investors, ratings agencies, regulators or legislators perceive our performance, financial strength and future prospects;
  • Radian Guaranty Inc.’s (“Radian Guaranty”) ability to remain eligible under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (the “PMIERs”) and other applicable requirements imposed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”) and by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the “GSEs”) to insure loans purchased by the GSEs, including potential future changes to the PMIERs which, among other things, may be impacted by the general economic environment and housing market, as well as the proposed Conservatorship Capital Framework ("CCF") that would establish capital requirements for the GSEs, if the CCF is finalized;
  • our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our risk distribution strategy through the capital markets and reinsurance markets, and to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our short- and long-term liquidity needs;
  • our ability to successfully execute and implement our business plans and strategies, including plans and strategies to reposition and grow our Services segment as well as plans and strategies that require GSE and/or regulatory approvals and licenses;
  • our ability to maintain an adequate level of capital in our insurance subsidiaries to satisfy existing and future regulatory requirements;
  • changes in the charters or business practices of, or rules or regulations imposed by or applicable to, the GSEs, which may include changes in the requirements to remain an approved insurer to the GSEs, the GSEs’ interpretation and application of the PMIERs, as well as changes impacting loans purchased by the GSEs, such as whether GSE eligible loans are "qualified mortgages" (QM) under applicable law, and the GSEs' requirements regarding mortgage credit and loan size and the GSEs' pricing;
  • changes in the current housing finance system in the U.S., including the role of the Federal Housing Administration (the “FHA”), the GSEs and private mortgage insurers in this system;
  • any disruption in the servicing of mortgages covered by our insurance policies, as well as poor servicer performance;
  • a decrease in the “Persistency Rates” (the percentage of insurance in force that remains in force over a period of time) of our mortgage insurance on monthly premium products;
  • competition in our mortgage insurance business, including price competition and competition from the FHA and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well as from other forms of credit enhancement, including GSE sponsored alternatives to traditional mortgage insurance;
  • the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act on the financial services industry in general, and on our businesses in particular, including future changes to the QM loan requirements, which currently are subject to an Announced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau;
  • legislative and regulatory activity (or inactivity), including the adoption of (or failure to adopt) new laws and regulations, or changes in existing laws and regulations, or the way they are interpreted or applied;
  • legal and regulatory claims, assertions, actions, reviews, audits, inquiries and investigations that could result in adverse judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, restitutions or other relief that could require significant expenditures, new or increased reserves or have other effects on our business;
  • the amount and timing of potential settlements, payments or adjustments associated with federal or other tax examinations;
  • the possibility that we may fail to estimate accurately the likelihood, magnitude and timing of losses in establishing loss reserves for our mortgage insurance business or to accurately calculate and/or project our "Available Assets" and "Minimum Required Assets," each as defined under the PMIERs, which will be impacted by, among other things, the size and mix of our insurance in force, the level of defaults in our portfolio, the level of cash flow generated by our insurance operations, and our risk distribution strategies;
  • volatility in our financial results caused by changes in the fair value of our assets and liabilities, including our investment portfolio;
  • potential future impairment charges related to our goodwill and other acquired intangible assets;
  • changes in “GAAP” (accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.) or “SAPP” (statutory accounting principles and practices including those required or permitted, if applicable, by the insurance departments of the respective states of domicile of our insurance subsidiaries) rules and guidance, or their interpretation;
  • our ability to attract and retain key employees; and
  • legal and other limitations on amounts we may receive from our subsidiaries, including dividends or ordinary course distributions under our internal tax and expense sharing arrangements.

For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and to subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date on which we issued this report. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason.


