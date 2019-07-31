Radian : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/31/2019 | 04:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

GAAP net income of $167 million, or $0.78 per diluted share -- -- Adjusted diluted net operating income per share increases 16% year-over-year to $0.80 -- -- Writes $18.5 billion in new MI business, sets company record for quarterly flow MI; MI in force increases more than 9% year-over-year to $231 billion -- -- Book value per share grows 23% year-over-year to $18.42 -- -- Extends debt maturity profile while reducing overall interest costs -- -- In July, company completed $250 million share repurchase program, purchasing a total of 11.3 million shares or 5.3% of shares outstanding -- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of $166.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $208.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, which included a tax benefit of approximately $74 million, or $0.34 per share, resulting from the impact of the company's previously disclosed settlement with the IRS. Key Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per-share data) Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 Quarter Ended June 30,

2018 Percent Change Net income (1) $166.7 $208.9 (20)% Diluted net income per share $0.78 $0.96 (19)% Consolidated pretax income $209.5 $180.6 16% Adjusted pretax operating income (2) $215.8 $191.0 13% Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (2) $0.80 $0.69 16% Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance (3) $296.3 $249.0 19% MI New Insurance Written (NIW) $18,539 $16,417 13% MI primary insurance in force $230,756 $210,741 9% Book value per share $18.42 $15.01 23% Return on Equity (1)(4) 17.8% 26.7% (33)% Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (2) 18.2% 19.3% (6)% (1) Net income for the second quarter of 2019 includes: (i) a $16.8 million pretax loss on extinguishment of debt and (ii) $12.5 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 includes: (i) the impact of a $73.6 million tax benefit, which includes both the impact of the previously disclosed settlement with the IRS as well as certain previously accrued state and local tax liabilities and (ii) $7.4 million pretax net loss on investments and other financial instruments. (2) Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and a reconciliation of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. (3) Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums recorded in the second quarter of 2019 related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for single premium policies. (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $215.8 million, compared to $191.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $0.80, an increase of 16 percent compared to $0.69 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Book value per share at June 30, 2019, was $18.42, an increase of 5 percent compared to $17.49 at March 31, 2019, and an increase of 23 percent compared to $15.01 at June 30, 2018. “We reported another quarter of excellent financial results for Radian, including net income of $167 million, a 23% increase in book value to $18.42, and return on equity of 18%. We wrote record-breaking levels of new mortgage insurance business which grew our in-force portfolio more than 9% to $231 billion, and we increased Services segment revenues to $43 million," said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. "These results reflect the fundamental strength of our business model, the value of our customer relationships, and the dedication of our entire team." Thornberry added, "We also made progress against our capital strategy by repaying a significant portion of our near-term debt, extending our debt maturities, reducing overall interests costs, and returning value more quickly to shareholders through share repurchases. In July, we completed our $250 million share repurchase program, repurchasing a total of 11.3 million shares and reducing shares outstanding by 5.3% over the course of the program." SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Mortgage insurance NIW was $18.5 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 70 percent compared to $10.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 13 percent compared to $16.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. NIW for the quarter represented record volume written on a flow basis for the company. Of the $18.5 billion in NIW in the second quarter of 2019, 83 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 83 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 76 percent a year ago. Borrower-paid originations accounted for 97 percent of total NIW in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 95 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 89 percent a year ago. Purchase originations accounted for 90 percent of total NIW in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 92 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 95 percent a year ago.

Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of June 30, 2019, grew to $230.8 billion, an increase of 3 percent compared to $223.7 billion as of March 31, 2019, and an increase of 9 percent compared to $210.7 billion as of June 30, 2018. Radian’s mortgage insurance portfolio consists of 95 percent of new business written after 2008, including those loans that successfully completed the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP). Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a 12-month period, was 83.4 percent as of both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and 80.9 percent as of June 30, 2018. Annualized persistency for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was 80.8 percent, compared to 85.4 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and 82.3 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $296.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $261.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $249.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net mortgage insurance premiums earned for the second quarter of 2019 includes an increase of $32.9 million as a result of a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for single premium policies. Mortgage insurance in force premium yield was 55.9 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, or 47.9 basis points excluding the impact of the updates to single premium policy amortization rates described above. This compares to 48.6 basis points in the first quarter of 2019 and 48.4 basis points in the second quarter of 2018. Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 52.2 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, or 46.4 basis points excluding the impact of the updates to single premium policy amortization rates described above. This compares to 47.0 basis points in the first quarter of 2019, and 48.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2018. Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.

The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $47.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $19.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The provision for losses for the second quarter of 2019 includes adverse reserve development on prior period defaults of $6.5 million. This adverse development was driven by an increase of $19.4 million in the company's IBNR reserve estimate related to previously disclosed legal proceedings involving challenges from certain servicers regarding loss mitigation activities, partially offset by a reduction in certain default-to-claim rate assumptions due to favorable observed credit trends. The number of primary delinquent loans was 19,643 as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of 2 percent compared to 20,122 as of March 31, 2019 and a decrease of 11 percent compared to 22,088 as of June 30, 2018. The primary mortgage insurance delinquency rate decreased to 1.9 percent in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 2.0 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 2.2 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The loss ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 15.9 percent, compared to 8.0 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and 7.8 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Mortgage insurance loss reserves were $401.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $385.4 million as of March 31, 2019, and $448.1 million as of June 30, 2018. Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $34.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $56.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, the company’s pending claim inventory declined 10 percent from June 30, 2018.

Total Services Segment revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $43.0 million, compared to $36.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (Services adjusted EBITDA) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was income of $1.4 million, compared to a loss of $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and income of $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Additional details regarding the non-GAAP measure Services adjusted EBITDA may be found in Exhibits F and G. Other operating expenses were $70.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $78.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $70.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Other operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were reduced by $6.2 million due to the acceleration of earned ceding commission related to policies covered under the Single Premium QSR program, resulting from the update to single premium policy amortization factors described above. CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE The company remains focused on optimizing its capital position, enhancing its return on capital, and increasing its financial flexibility. Radian Group As of June 30, 2019, Radian Group maintained $879 million of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s $268 million unsecured revolving credit facility entered into in October 2017, was $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the company repaid at maturity $159 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2019. Radian also issued $450 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2027 and Radian completed tender offers resulting in the purchases of aggregate principal amounts of $207.2 million and $127.3 million of the company's Senior Notes due 2020 and 2021, respectively. In July, the company redeemed the remaining $27 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2020.

During the second quarter of 2019, Radian repurchased 7,470,332 shares, representing approximate value of $166 million of Radian Group common stock, including commissions. In July, the company completed its $250 million share repurchase program by repurchasing an additional 2,241,568 shares, or approximately $53 million of Radian Group common stock, including commissions. In total, Radian repurchased 11.3 million shares or 5.3% of shares that were outstanding at the beginning of the program. Radian Guaranty At June 30, 2019, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) totaled approximately $3.2 billion, resulting in an excess or “cushion” of approximately $660 million, or 26 percent over its Minimum Required Assets of approximately $2.6 billion.

As previously announced, in April 2019, Radian Guaranty closed its second mortgage insurance-linked note (ILN) transaction, in which the company obtained $562 million of credit risk protection from Eagle Re 2019-1 Ltd. (Eagle Re) through the issuance by Eagle Re of ILNs to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. Eagle Re is a special purpose insurer domiciled in Bermuda and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty. Eagle Re has funded its reinsurance obligations by issuing four classes of ILNs which have a 10-year maturity with a 7-year call option. The ILNs are non-recourse to Radian Group or its subsidiaries and affiliates. CONFERENCE CALL Radian will discuss second quarter financial results in a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Webcasts or at www.radian.biz. The call may also be accessed by dialing 844.767.5679 inside the U.S., or 409.207.6967 for international callers, using passcode 9040748 or by referencing Radian. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Radian website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two and a half hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 866.207.1041 inside the U.S., or 402.970.0847 for international callers, passcode 4071333. In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which is expected to be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Radian's website under Investors>Quarterly Results, or by clicking on http://www.radian.biz/page?name=QuarterlyResults. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors. Adjusted pretax operating income is defined as earnings excluding the impact of certain items that are not viewed as part of the operating performance of the company’s primary activities, or not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income. Adjusted pretax operating income adjusts GAAP pretax income to remove the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as losses from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share represents a diluted net income per share calculation using as its basis adjusted pretax operating income, net of taxes at the company’s statutory tax rate for the period. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income, net of taxes computed using the company's statutory tax rate, by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, the company also presents as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for the Services segment, representing earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Services adjusted EBITDA is calculated by using the Services segment’s adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, the company also has presented a related non-GAAP measure, Services adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated by dividing Services adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Services segment. Services adjusted EBITDA and Services adjusted EBITDA margin are presented to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Services segment. See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures. ABOUT RADIAN Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited) For historical trend information, refer to Radian’s quarterly financial statistics at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=FinancialReportsCorporate. Exhibit A: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit B: Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit C: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit D: Net Premiums Earned - Insurance Exhibit E: Segment Information Exhibit F: Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit G: Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit H: Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information New Insurance Written Exhibit I: Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit J: Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information Claims and Reserves Exhibit K: Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information Default Statistics Exhibit L: Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information Reinsurance Programs Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit A 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Revenues: Net premiums earned - insurance $ 299,166 $ 263,512 $ 261,682 $ 258,431 $ 251,344 Services revenue 39,303 32,753 38,414 36,566 36,828 Net investment income 43,761 43,847 42,051 38,995 37,473 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 12,540 21,913 (11,705 ) (4,480 ) (7,404 ) Other income 194 1,604 1,031 1,174 1,016 Total revenues 394,964 363,629 331,473 330,686 319,257 Expenses: Provision for losses 47,427 20,754 27,140 20,881 19,337 Policy acquisition costs 6,203 5,893 6,485 5,667 5,996 Cost of services 27,845 24,157 24,939 25,854 24,205 Other operating expenses 70,046 78,805 77,266 70,125 70,184 Restructuring and other exit costs — — 113 4,464 925 Interest expense 14,961 15,697 15,584 15,535 15,291 Loss on extinguishment of debt 16,798 — — — — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets 2,139 2,187 3,461 3,472 2,748 Total expenses 185,419 147,493 154,988 145,998 138,686 Pretax income 209,545 216,136 176,485 184,688 180,571 Income tax provision (benefit) 42,815 45,179 36,706 41,891 (28,378 ) Net income $ 166,730 $ 170,957 $ 139,779 $ 142,797 $ 208,949 Diluted net income per share $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.96 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit B The calculation of basic and diluted net income per share was as follows: 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net income —basic and diluted $ 166,730 $ 170,957 $ 139,779 $ 142,797 $ 208,949 Average common shares outstanding—basic 208,097 213,537 213,435 213,309 213,976 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation arrangements (1) 5,506 4,806 4,448 4,593 3,854 Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted 213,603 218,343 217,883 217,902 217,830 Basic net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 0.98 Diluted net income per share $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.96 (1) The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income per share because they were anti-dilutive: 2019 2018 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Shares of common stock equivalents 168 169 337 338 484 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit C June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets: Investments $ 5,513,319 $ 5,475,770 $ 5,153,029 $ 5,028,235 $ 4,873,919 Cash 74,111 118,668 95,393 104,413 95,573 Restricted cash 5,007 9,086 11,609 9,925 9,152 Accounts and notes receivable 122,104 89,237 78,652 108,003 94,848 Deferred income taxes, net 6,872 67,697 131,643 134,201 171,293 Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net 54,672 56,811 58,998 55,707 59,179 Prepaid reinsurance premium 385,805 408,622 417,628 413,728 405,447 Other assets 430,236 373,678 367,700 415,272 430,077 Total assets $ 6,592,126 $ 6,599,569 $ 6,314,652 $ 6,269,484 $ 6,139,488 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Unearned premiums $ 666,354 $ 720,159 $ 739,357 $ 747,921 $ 741,296 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense 405,278 388,784 401,361 412,460 451,542 Senior notes 982,890 1,031,197 1,030,348 1,029,511 1,028,687 FHLB advances 106,382 108,532 82,532 71,430 115,308 Reinsurance funds withheld 339,641 329,868 321,212 352,952 331,776 Other liabilities 308,337 310,938 251,127 307,932 269,743 Total liabilities 2,808,882 2,889,478 2,825,937 2,922,206 2,938,352 Common stock 223 230 231 231 231 Treasury stock (901,419 ) (895,321 ) (894,870 ) (894,635 ) (894,610 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,539,803 2,697,724 2,724,733 2,720,626 2,715,426 Retained earnings 2,056,175 1,889,964 1,719,541 1,580,296 1,438,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 88,462 17,494 (60,920 ) (59,240 ) (57,943 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,783,244 3,710,091 3,488,715 3,347,278 3,201,136 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,592,126 $ 6,599,569 $ 6,314,652 $ 6,269,484 $ 6,139,488 Shares outstanding 205,399 212,136 213,473 213,333 213,232 Book value per share $ 18.42 $ 17.49 $ 16.34 $ 15.69 $ 15.01 Tangible book value per share (See Exhibit G) $ 18.15 $ 17.22 $ 16.06 $ 15.43 $ 14.73 Debt to capital ratio (1) 20.6 % 21.7 % 22.8 % 23.5 % 24.3 % Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only 14.6:1 13.4:1 13.9:1 12.4:1 12.5:1 Risk to capital ratio-Mortgage Insurance combined 13.3:1 12.4:1 12.8:1 11.7:1 11.8:1 (1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Earned - Insurance Exhibit D 2019 2018 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Premiums earned - insurance: Direct - Mortgage Insurance: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (1) $ 315,109 (2) $ 268,496 $ 266,536 $ 257,940 $ 249,302 Single Premium Policy cancellations 15,793 9,957 9,320 11,559 14,776 Total direct - Mortgage Insurance 330,902 (2) 278,453 275,856 269,499 264,078 Assumed - Mortgage Insurance: (1) (3) 2,481 2,450 2,082 1,994 1,510 Ceded - Mortgage Insurance: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (53,948 ) (2) (24,486 ) (23,573 ) (20,990 ) (20,491 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations (4) (4,833 ) (2,953 ) (3,091 ) (3,288 ) (4,046 ) Profit commission - other (5) 21,732 (2) 8,314 8,447 8,267 7,917 Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage Insurance (6) (37,049 ) (2) (19,125 ) (18,217 ) (16,011 ) (16,620 ) Net premiums earned - insurance - Mortgage Insurance 296,334 (2) 261,778 259,721 255,482 248,968 Net premiums earned - insurance - Services 2,832 1,734 1,961 2,949 2,376 Net premiums earned - insurance $ 299,166 (2) $ 263,512 $ 261,682 $ 258,431 $ 251,344 (1) Certain prior period amounts in 2018 have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation. (2) Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies. (3) Includes premiums earned from our participation in certain Front-end and Back-end credit risk transfer programs. (4) Includes the impact of related profit commissions. (5) The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations. (6) See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 1 of 2) Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income and Services adjusted EBITDA, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. Mortgage Insurance 2019 2018 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net premiums written - insurance (1) $ 265,345 $ 251,586 $ 247,256 $ 253,827 $ 251,958 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 30,989 (2) 10,192 12,465 1,655 (2,990) Net premiums earned - insurance 296,334 261,778 259,721 255,482 248,968 Net investment income 43,584 43,665 41,875 38,824 37,447 Other income 602 1,196 641 725 621 Total 340,520 306,639 302,237 295,031 287,036 Provision for losses 47,165 20,844 27,079 20,715 19,362 Policy acquisition costs 6,203 5,893 6,485 5,667 5,996 Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3) 28,438 30,410 37,070 33,152 33,262 Total (4) 81,806 57,147 70,634 59,534 58,620 Adjusted pretax operating income before corporate allocations 258,714 249,492 231,603 235,497 228,416 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 24,388 25,625 21,627 19,794 20,136 Allocation of interest expense 14,961 15,697 11,133 11,083 10,840 Adjusted pretax operating income $ 219,365 $ 208,170 $ 198,843 $ 204,620 $ 197,440 Services 2019 2018 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net premiums earned - insurance $ 2,832 $ 1,734 $ 1,961 $ 2,949 $ 2,376 Services revenue (4) 40,380 33,723 39,006 37,332 37,713 Net investment income 177 182 176 171 26 Other income (408) 408 390 449 395 Total 42,981 36,047 41,533 40,901 40,510 Provision for losses 318 (18) 113 242 53 Cost of services 28,015 24,559 25,064 26,001 24,357 Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3) 14,204 13,435 13,719 14,772 14,015 Restructuring and other exit costs (3) — — 113 407 1,055 Total 42,537 37,976 39,009 41,422 39,480 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (5) 444 (1,929) 2,524 (521) 1,030 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 3,970 4,171 3,232 2,948 3,010 Allocation of interest expense — — (6 ) 4,451 4,452 4,451 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (3,526) $ (6,100) $ (5,159) $ (7,921) $ (6,431) (1) Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information. See notes continued on next page. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 2 of 2) Notes continued from prior page. (2) Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies. (3) Does not include impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (4) Inter-segment information: 2019 2018 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Inter-segment expense included in Mortgage Insurance segment $ 1,077 $ 970 $ 592 $ 766 $ 885 Inter-segment revenue included in Services segment 1,077 970 592 766 885 (5) Supplemental information for Services adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F): 2019 2018 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations $ 444 $ (1,929 ) $ 2,524 $ (521 ) $ 1,030 Depreciation and amortization 976 995 700 1,077 920 Services adjusted EBITDA $ 1,420 $ (934 ) $ 3,224 $ 556 $ 1,950 (6) Effective January 1, 2019, Clayton's holding company repaid to Radian Group the intercompany note (with terms consistent with the original issued amount of $300 million from the Senior Notes due 2019 that were used to fund our purchase of Clayton), using proceeds from an additional capital contribution from Radian Group. As a result of the intercompany note repayment, the Services segment no longer incurs interest expense on the intercompany note. Selected Mortgage Insurance Key Ratios 2019 2018 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Loss ratio (1) 15.9 % 8.0 % 10.4 % 8.1 % 7.8 % Expense ratio (1) 19.9 % 23.7 % 25.1 % 22.9 % 23.9 % (1) Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit F (page 1 of 2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income,” “adjusted diluted net operating income per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income,” “adjusted diluted net operating income per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted pretax operating income is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as losses from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. Although adjusted pretax operating income excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. (1) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (3) Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities. (4) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) losses from the sale of lines of business and (ii) acquisition-related expenses. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit F (page 2 of 2) We have also presented a non-GAAP measure for tangible book value per share, which represents book value per share less the per-share impact of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net. We use this measure to assess the quality and growth of our capital. Because tangible book value per share is a widely-used financial measure which focuses on the underlying fundamentals of our financial position and operating trends without the impact of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, we believe that current and prospective investors may find it useful in their analysis of the Company. In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Services segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Services adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, we also have presented a related non-GAAP measure, Services adjusted EBITDA margin, which we calculate by dividing Services adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Services segment. We have presented Services adjusted EBITDA and Services adjusted EBITDA margin to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Services segment. See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income, diluted net income per share, return on equity and book value per share, to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, and tangible book value per share, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure, net income, to Services adjusted EBITDA. Total adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, tangible book value per share, Services adjusted EBITDA and Services adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income, diluted net income per share, return on equity, book value per share or net income. Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, tangible book value per share, Services adjusted EBITDA or Services adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 1 of 3) Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income 2019 2018 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Consolidated pretax income $ 209,545 $ 216,136 $ 176,485 $ 184,688 $ 180,571 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 12,540 21,913 (11,705 ) (4,480 ) (7,404 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (16,798 ) — — — — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (2,139 ) (2,187 ) (3,461 ) (3,472 ) (2,748 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1) 103 (5,660 ) (2,033 ) (4,059 ) (286 ) Total adjusted pretax operating income (2) $ 215,839 $ 202,070 $ 193,684 $ 196,699 $ 191,009 (1) The amount for the three months ended September 31, 2018 includes $3.6 million of other exit costs associated with impairment of internal-use software included within restructuring and other exit costs on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A. The amounts for all other periods are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets. (2) Total adjusted pretax operating income on a consolidated basis consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for our Mortgage Insurance segment and our Services segment, as further detailed in Exhibit E. Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income Per Share 2019 2018 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Diluted net income per share $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.96 Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 0.06 0.10 (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (0.08 ) — — — — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) — Income tax provision (benefit) on reconciling income (expense) items (1) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Difference between statutory and effective tax rates — (0.01 ) — — 0.30 (2) Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items (0.02 ) 0.05 (0.06 ) (0.05 ) 0.27 Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (1) $ 0.80 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 0.69 (1) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included. (2) Includes $0.34 of tax benefit related to the settlement of the IRS Matter, which includes both the impact of the settlement with the IRS as well as the reversal of certain related previously accrued state and local tax liabilities. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 2 of 3) Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1) 2019 2018 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Return on equity (1) 17.8 % 19.0 % 16.4 % 17.4 % 26.7 % Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 1.3 2.4 (1.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.9 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1.8 ) — — — — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items — (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) (0.1 ) Income tax provision (benefit) on reconciling income (expense) items (3) (0.1 ) 0.3 (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Difference between statutory and effective tax rates 0.2 — 0.2 (0.5 ) 8.5 (4) Impact of reconciling income (expense) items (0.4 ) 1.3 (1.5 ) (1.6 ) 7.4 Adjusted net operating return on equity 18.2 % 17.7 % 17.9 % 19.0 % 19.3 % (1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (2) Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity. (3) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included. (4) Includes 9.4% of tax benefit related to the settlement of the IRS Matter, which includes both the impact of the settlement with the IRS as well as the reversal of certain related previously accrued state and local tax liabilities. Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share to Tangible Book Value Per Share (1) 2019 2018 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Book value per share $ 18.42 $ 17.49 $ 16.34 $ 15.69 $ 15.01 Less: Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net per share 0.27 0.27 0.28 0.26 0.28 Tangible book value per share $ 18.15 $ 17.22 $ 16.06 $ 15.43 $ 14.73 (1) All book value per share items are calculated based on the number of shares outstanding at the end of each respective period. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 3 of 3) Reconciliation of Net Income to Services Adjusted EBITDA 2019 2018 (In thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net income $ 166,730 $ 170,957 $ 139,779 $ 142,797 $ 208,949 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 12,540 21,913 (11,705 ) (4,480 ) (7,404 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (16,798 ) — — — — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (2,139 ) (2,187 ) (3,461 ) (3,472 ) (2,748 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items 103 (5,660 ) (2,033 ) (4,059 ) (286 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 42,815 45,179 36,706 41,891 (28,378 ) Mortgage Insurance adjusted pretax operating income 219,365 208,170 198,843 204,620 197,440 Services adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (3,526 ) (6,100 ) (5,159 ) (7,921 ) (6,431 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items: Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Services (3,970 ) (4,171 ) (3,232 ) (2,948 ) (3,010 ) Allocation of corporate interest expense to Services — — (4,451 ) (4,452 ) (4,451 ) Services depreciation and amortization (976 ) (995 ) (700 ) (1,077 ) (920 ) Services adjusted EBITDA $ 1,420 $ (934 ) $ 3,224 $ 556 $ 1,950 On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income,” “adjusted diluted net operating income per share,” “adjusted net operating return on equity” and “tangible book value per share” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. “Services adjusted EBITDA” and “Services adjusted EBITDA margin” are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income, diluted net income per share, return on equity, book value per share or net income. Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, tangible book value per share, Services adjusted EBITDA or Services adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written Exhibit H 2019 2018 ($ in millions) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Total primary new insurance written $ 18,539 $ 10,900 $ 12,737 $ 15,764 $ 16,417 Percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score (1) >=740 62.2 % 57.6 % 54.6 % 55.5 % 56.0 % 680-739 32.5 34.7 35.8 34.7 35.9 620-679 5.3 7.7 9.6 9.8 8.1 Total primary new insurance written 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary new insurance written Borrower-paid 96.5 % 95.1 % 94.0 % 91.4 % 89.1 % Percentage by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 83.3 % 83.4 % 82.8 % 78.4 % 76.1 % Direct single premiums (2): Lender-paid 2.5 3.9 5.0 7.4 9.9 Borrower-paid (3) 14.2 12.7 12.2 14.2 14.0 Total primary new insurance written 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary new insurance written for purchases 89.8 % 92.2 % 94.9 % 95.5 % 94.8 % Primary new insurance written for refinances 10.2 % 7.8 % 5.1 % 4.5 % 5.2 % Percentage by LTV 95.01% and above 20.5 % 19.7 % 18.3 % 16.9 % 16.3 % 90.01% to 95.00% 38.1 40.9 43.1 44.3 45.3 85.01% to 90.00% 26.9 27.3 27.5 27.9 27.5 85.00% and below 14.5 12.1 11.1 10.9 10.9 Total primary new insurance written 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % (1) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. All periods prior to March 31, 2019 had previously been presented based on the FICO score of the primary borrower and have been restated to reflect the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (2) Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance. (3) Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 1 of 2) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ($ in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Primary insurance in force (1) Prime $ 225,443 $ 218,227 $ 215,739 $ 211,168 $ 204,537 Alt-A and A minus and below 5,313 5,507 5,704 5,928 6,204 Total Primary $ 230,756 $ 223,734 $ 221,443 $ 217,096 $ 210,741 Primary risk in force (1) (2) Prime $ 57,795 $ 56,054 $ 55,374 $ 54,168 $ 52,446 Alt-A and A minus and below 1,262 1,307 1,354 1,409 1,476 Total Primary $ 59,057 $ 57,361 $ 56,728 $ 55,577 $ 53,922 Percentage of primary risk in force Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 71.2 % 70.6 % 70.3 % 69.9 % 69.6 % Direct single premiums 28.8 % 29.4 % 29.7 % 30.1 % 30.4 % Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3) >=740 55.7 % 55.2 % 55.1 % 55.1 % 55.0 % 680-739 34.6 34.8 34.8 34.7 34.6 620-679 8.9 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.4 <=619 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.0 Total Primary 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV 95.01% and above 13.2 % 12.2 % 11.6 % 11.0 % 10.3 % 90.01% to 95.00% 52.5 53.0 53.1 53.1 53.3 85.01% to 90.00% 28.2 28.6 29.0 29.4 29.7 85.00% and below 6.1 6.2 6.3 6.5 6.7 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year 2008 and prior 8.9 % 9.6 % 10.1 % 10.9 % 11.9 % 2009 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 2010 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 2011 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 2012 2.9 3.3 3.7 4.1 4.5 2013 5.2 5.8 6.2 6.7 7.4 2014 5.3 5.8 6.1 6.5 7.1 2015 8.9 9.7 10.2 10.9 11.9 2016 14.8 16.0 16.8 17.9 19.2 2017 18.9 20.3 21.1 22.0 23.2 2018 21.8 23.5 24.3 19.4 13.0 2019 12.1 4.7 — — — Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary risk in force on defaulted loans $ 986 $ 1,002 $ 1,032 $ 1,019 $ 1,093 Table continued on next page. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 2 of 2) Table continued from prior page. June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Persistency Rate (12 months ended) 83.4 % 83.4 % 83.1 % 81.4 % 80.9 % Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (4) 80.8 % 85.4 % 85.5 % 83.4 % 82.3 % (1) Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements. (2) Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent approximately 1.0% of our total risk in force for all periods presented. (3) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. All periods prior to March 31, 2019 had previously been presented based on the FICO score of the primary borrower and have been restated to reflect the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (4) The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, and may not be indicative of full-year trends. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Insurance (“MI”) Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves Exhibit J 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Net claims paid: (1) Total primary claims paid $ 31,940 $ 33,360 $ 35,175 $ 45,814 $ 48,092 Total pool and other 472 1,230 190 1,241 1,111 Subtotal 32,412 34,590 35,365 47,055 49,203 Impact of commutations (2) 15 — 4,356 12,712 7,331 Total net claims paid $ 32,427 $ 34,590 $ 39,721 $ 59,767 $ 56,534 Total average net primary claim paid (1) (3) $ 50.1 $ 48.6 $ 52.0 $ 53.6 $ 54.8 Average direct primary claim paid (3) (4) $ 51.1 $ 49.2 $ 52.9 $ 54.2 $ 55.5 (1) Net of reinsurance recoveries. (2) Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans. (3) Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations. (4) Before reinsurance recoveries. ($ in thousands, except primary reserve June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, per primary default amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Reserve for losses by category (1) Mortgage insurance (“MI”) reserves Prime $ 242,378 $ 240,489 $ 242,135 $ 241,858 $ 264,548 Alt-A and A minus and below 104,863 111,955 119,553 129,297 144,432 IBNR and other 33,888 (2 ) 13,008 13,864 14,505 14,246 LAE 9,070 8,994 10,271 11,203 12,228 Total primary reserves 390,199 374,446 385,823 396,863 435,454 Total pool reserves 10,816 10,621 11,640 11,705 12,197 Total 1st lien reserves 401,015 385,067 397,463 408,568 447,651 Other 279 294 428 412 443 Total MI reserves 401,294 385,361 397,891 408,980 448,094 Services reserves 3,984 3,423 3,470 3,480 3,448 Total reserves $ 405,278 $ 388,784 $ 401,361 $ 412,460 $ 451,542 1st lien reserve per default Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other $ 18,139 $ 17,962 $ 17,634 $ 18,409 $ 19,070 (1) Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in other assets in our condensed consolidated balance sheets. (2) Includes $19.4 million increase in the Company's IBNR reserve estimate related to previously disclosed legal proceedings involving challenges from certain servicers regarding loss mitigation activities. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Default Statistics Exhibit K June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Default Statistics Primary Insurance: Prime Number of insured loans 1,018,715 994,865 986,704 969,994 947,165 Number of loans in default 14,521 14,831 15,402 14,916 15,849 Percentage of loans in default 1.43 % 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.67 % Alt-A and A minus and below Number of insured loans 33,609 34,763 35,906 37,268 38,892 Number of loans in default 5,122 5,291 5,691 5,854 6,239 Percentage of loans in default 15.24 % 15.22 % 15.85 % 15.71 % 16.04 % Total Primary Number of insured loans 1,052,324 1,029,628 1,022,610 1,007,262 986,057 Number of loans in default (1) 19,643 20,122 21,093 20,770 22,088 Percentage of loans in default 1.87 % 1.95 % 2.06 % 2.06 % 2.24 % (1) Includes the following amounts related to the FEMA Designated Areas associated with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as of the dates presented: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Number of FEMA loans in default 2,382 2,420 2,627 2,946 4,132 Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Insurance Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs Exhibit L 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Quota Share Reinsurance (“QSR”) and Single Premium QSR Programs Ceded premiums written (1) $ 588 $ 7,017 $ 12,923 $ 24,094 $ 31,623 % of premiums written 2.2 % 2.7 % 4.8 % 8.5 % 11.0 % Ceded premiums earned $ 29,212 (2) $ 15,676 $ 15,726 $ 15,813 $ 16,418 % of premiums earned 8.7 % 5.5 % 5.6 % 5.7 % 6.2 % Ceding commissions written $ 6,861 $ 4,695 $ 6,006 $ 8,988 $ 10,892 Ceding commissions earned (3) $ 16,353 (2) $ 8,685 $ 7,718 $ 8,373 $ 8,539 Profit commission $ 26,476 (2) $ 11,318 $ 10,638 $ 11,358 $ 11,414 Ceded losses $ 1,868 $ 1,687 $ 1,730 $ 1,191 $ 1,019 Excess-of-Loss Program Ceded premiums written $ 13,468 $ 2,919 $ 9,009 $ — $ — % of premiums written 4.8 % 1.1 % 3.3 % — % — % Ceded premiums earned $ 7,662 $ 3,265 $ 2,305 $ — $ — % of premiums earned 2.3 % 1.2 % 0.8 % — % — % Ceded RIF (4) QSR Program $ 768,554 $ 840,621 $ 910,862 $ 974,359 $ 1,044,463 Single Premium QSR Program 8,495,651 8,267,506 8,168,939 7,984,178 7,614,614 Excess-of-Loss Program 1,017,440 454,641 455,440 — — Total Ceded RIF $ 10,281,645 $ 9,562,768 $ 9,535,241 $ 8,958,537 $ 8,659,077 PMIERs impact - reduction in Minimum Required Assets (5) QSR Program $ 41,873 $ 45,477 $ 48,734 $ 51,883 $ 55,583 Single Premium QSR Program 516,468 507,656 522,318 511,052 489,631 Excess-of-Loss Program 926,640 454,641 455,440 — — Total PMIERs impact $ 1,484,981 $ 1,007,774 $ 1,026,492 $ 562,935 $ 545,214 (1) Net of profit commission, where applicable. (2) Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies. (3) Includes amounts reported in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses. Operating expenses include the following ceding commissions, net of deferred policy acquisition costs, for the periods indicated: 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Ceding commissions $ (12,408 ) $ (5,643 ) $ (5,837 ) $ (5,988 ) $ (6,085 ) (4) Included in primary RIF. (5) Excludes the impact of intercompany reinsurance. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS All statements in this report that address events, developments or results that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or other variations on these words and other similar expressions. These statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. The forward-looking statements, as well as our prospects as a whole, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: changes in economic and political conditions that impact the size of the insurable market, the credit performance of our insured portfolio, and our business prospects;

changes in the way customers, investors, ratings agencies, regulators or legislators perceive our performance, financial strength and future prospects;

Radian Guaranty Inc.’s (“Radian Guaranty”) ability to remain eligible under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (the “PMIERs”) and other applicable requirements imposed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”) and by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the “GSEs”) to insure loans purchased by the GSEs, including potential future changes to the PMIERs which, among other things, may be impacted by the general economic environment and housing market, as well as the proposed Conservatorship Capital Framework ("CCF") that would establish capital requirements for the GSEs, if the CCF is finalized;

our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our risk distribution strategy through the capital markets and reinsurance markets, and to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our short- and long-term liquidity needs;

our ability to successfully execute and implement our business plans and strategies, including plans and strategies to reposition and grow our Services segment as well as plans and strategies that require GSE and/or regulatory approvals and licenses;

our ability to maintain an adequate level of capital in our insurance subsidiaries to satisfy existing and future regulatory requirements;

changes in the charters or business practices of, or rules or regulations imposed by or applicable to, the GSEs, which may include changes in the requirements to remain an approved insurer to the GSEs, the GSEs’ interpretation and application of the PMIERs, as well as changes impacting loans purchased by the GSEs, such as whether GSE eligible loans are "qualified mortgages" (QM) under applicable law, and the GSEs' requirements regarding mortgage credit and loan size and the GSEs' pricing;

changes in the current housing finance system in the U.S., including the role of the Federal Housing Administration (the “FHA”), the GSEs and private mortgage insurers in this system;

any disruption in the servicing of mortgages covered by our insurance policies, as well as poor servicer performance;

a decrease in the “Persistency Rates” (the percentage of insurance in force that remains in force over a period of time) of our mortgage insurance on monthly premium products;

competition in our mortgage insurance business, including price competition and competition from the FHA and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well as from other forms of credit enhancement, including GSE sponsored alternatives to traditional mortgage insurance;

the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act on the financial services industry in general, and on our businesses in particular, including future changes to the QM loan requirements, which currently are subject to an Announced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau;

legislative and regulatory activity (or inactivity), including the adoption of (or failure to adopt) new laws and regulations, or changes in existing laws and regulations, or the way they are interpreted or applied;

legal and regulatory claims, assertions, actions, reviews, audits, inquiries and investigations that could result in adverse judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, restitutions or other relief that could require significant expenditures, new or increased reserves or have other effects on our business;

the amount and timing of potential settlements, payments or adjustments associated with federal or other tax examinations;

the possibility that we may fail to estimate accurately the likelihood, magnitude and timing of losses in establishing loss reserves for our mortgage insurance business or to accurately calculate and/or project our "Available Assets" and "Minimum Required Assets," each as defined under the PMIERs, which will be impacted by, among other things, the size and mix of our insurance in force, the level of defaults in our portfolio, the level of cash flow generated by our insurance operations, and our risk distribution strategies;

volatility in our financial results caused by changes in the fair value of our assets and liabilities, including our investment portfolio;

potential future impairment charges related to our goodwill and other acquired intangible assets;

changes in “GAAP” (accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.) or “SAPP” (statutory accounting principles and practices including those required or permitted, if applicable, by the insurance departments of the respective states of domicile of our insurance subsidiaries) rules and guidance, or their interpretation;

our ability to attract and retain key employees; and

legal and other limitations on amounts we may receive from our subsidiaries, including dividends or ordinary course distributions under our internal tax and expense sharing arrangements. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and to subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date on which we issued this report. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731006032/en/

