Radian : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

08/07/2020
-- GAAP net loss of $30.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, driven by $304.4 million provision expense to increase reserves --
-- New Insurance Written of $25.5 billion, setting company record for quarterly flow mortgage insurance --
-- PMIERs Available Assets of $4.2 billion, or $1.0 billion (or 31% ) in excess of Minimum Required Assets --
-- Total Holding Company Liquidity increases to $1.4 billion --
-- Book value per share grows 13% year-over-year to $20.82 --
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $30.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of $166.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. The net loss was driven by an elevated loss provision in response to the increase in the number of new defaults, which include defaults of loans subject to forbearance programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Financial Highlights(dollars in millions, except per-share data)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2019
Percent
Change
Net income (loss) (1)
$(30.0)
$166.7
(118)%
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$(0.15)
$0.78
(119)%
Consolidated pretax income (loss)
$(42.2)
$209.5
(120)%
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2)
$(88.5)
$215.8
(141)%
Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (2)
$(0.36)
$0.80
(145)%
Return on equity (1)(3)
(3.1)%
17.8%
(117)%
Adjusted net operating return on equity (2)
(7.1)%
18.2%
(139)%
Book value per share (4)
$20.82
$18.42
13%
PMIERs Available Assets (5)
$4,228.9
$3,225.3
31%
PMIERs excess Available Assets (6)
$1,002.4
$659.5
52%
Total Holding Company Liquidity (7)
$1,403.1
$1,146.1
22%
Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs (8)
$2,371.0
$1,772.0
34%
Total investments
$6,431.4
$5,513.3
17%
New Insurance Written (NIW) - mortgage insurance
$25,459
$18,539
37%
Primary mortgage insurance in force
$241,306
$230,756
5%
Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance (9)
$247.6
$296.3
(16)%
New defaults (10)
63,005
9,338
575%
Percentage of primary loans in default (11)
6.5%
1.9%
242%
Provision for losses - mortgage insurance
$304.0
$47.2
544%
Mortgage insurance loss reserves
$735.0
$401.3
83%
(1)
Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 includes a $47.3 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 includes: (i) a $16.8 million loss on extinguishment of debt and (ii) a $12.5 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments.
(2)
Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and a reconciliation of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.
(3)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholder's equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.
(4)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) impacted book value per share by $1.11 per share as of June 30, 2020, and $0.43 per share as of June 30, 2019.
(5)
Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown.
(6)
Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown.
(7)
Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.
(8)
Represents the sum of: (1) PMIERs excess Available Assets and (2) Total Holding Company Liquidity, net of the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement under the unsecured revolving credit facility.
(9)
Includes a cumulative adjustment recorded in the second quarter of 2019 related toan update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for single premium policies.
(10)
Represents new defaults in the number of loans reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies.
(11)
Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans.
Adjusted pretax operating loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $88.5 million, compared to $215.8 million adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted diluted net operating loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $0.36, compared to adjusted diluted net operating income per share of $0.80 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Book value as of June 30, 2020, was $4.0 billion, an increase of 5 percent compared to $3.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. Book value per share as of June 30, 2020 was $20.82, an increase of 13 percent compared to $18.42 as of June 30, 2019.
"Our results for the second quarter reflect the challenging COVID-19 pandemic environment we are operating in today and the resulting impact on our mortgage insurance portfolio," said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. "We continue to be encouraged by the impact of the programs put in place to help ease the burden of the crisis on homeowners, including mortgage forbearance programs and loss mitigation workout options. We are also pleased with the rebound in the housing market, which helped us to write record volume of new primary mortgage insurance business of $25.5 billion dollars in the second quarter."
Thornberry added, "While the ultimate financial impact to our company will depend upon the depth and duration of this economic cycle, we believe we are well prepared with a strong capital position, significant holding company resources, a solid business model, deep customer relationships and a dedicated and talented team. I am very proud of the resilience of our businesses and the strength and commitment of our One Radian unified team."
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
NIW was $25.5 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 53 percent compared to $16.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 37 percent compared to $18.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
Of the $25.5 billion in NIW in the second quarter of 2020, 85 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 81 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and 83 percent in the second quarter of 2019.
Refinances accounted for 44 percent of total NIW in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 34 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and 10 percent in the second quarter of 2019.
Total primary mortgage insurance in force decreased slightly to $241.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to $241.6 billion as of March 31, 2020, and increased 5 percent compared to $230.8 billion as of June 30, 2019.
Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a 12-month period, was 70.2 percent as of June 30, 2020, compared to 75.4 percent as of March 31, 2020, and 83.4 percent as of June 30, 2019.
Annualized persistency for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 63.8 percent, compared to 76.5 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 80.8 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $247.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $275.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $296.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net mortgage insurance premiums earned for the second quarter of 2020 were reduced by $28.2 million related to an adjustment to accrued profit commission due to increased losses, compared to profit commission increases of $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Mortgage insurance in force premium yield was 44.3 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 46.1 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and 55.9 basis points in the second quarter of 2019. Net mortgage insurance premiums earned for the second quarter of 2019 included an increase of $32.9 million as a result of a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for single premium policies. Excluding the impact of this adjustment, in force premium yield was 47.9 basis points in the second quarter of 2019.
The impact of single premium cancellations on premium yield before consideration of reinsurance represented 8.2 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.0 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, and 2.8 basis points in the second quarter of 2019.
Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 41.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. This compares to 45.6 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, and 52.2 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, or 46.4 basis points excluding the impact of the updates to single premium policy amortization rates described above.
Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.
The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $304.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $35.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $47.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the second quarter of 2020 is primarily related to the increase in the number of new defaults, which include defaults of loans subject to forbearance programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of primary delinquent loans was 69,742 as of June 30, 2020, compared to 19,781 as of March 31, 2020 and 19,643 as of June 30, 2019.
The primary default rate was 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and 1.9 percent in the second quarter of 2019.
The gross default to claim rate assumption for new primary defaults was 8.5 percent at June 30, 2020, compared to 7.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and 8.0 percent in the second quarter of 2019.
The loss ratio in the second quarter of 2020 was 122.8 percent, compared to 12.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and 15.9 percent in the second quarter of 2019.
Mortgage insurance loss reserves were $735.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $414.7 million as of March 31, 2020, and $401.3 million as of June 30, 2019.
Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Radian's Real Estate segment offers a broad array of title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services to market participants across the real estate value chain.
Total Real Estate segment revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $26.1 million, compared to $28.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and corporate allocations (Real Estate adjusted EBITDA) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was a loss of $0.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and a loss of $0.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Additional details regarding the non-GAAP measure Real Estate adjusted EBITDA may be found in Exhibits F and G.
Other operating expenses were $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $69.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $70.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
The decrease in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2020, was driven primarily by lower share-based incentive compensation expense as well as higher ceding commissions. The decrease in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, was driven primarily by lower share-based compensation expense as well as lower technology related expense.
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE
At June 30, 2020, Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs were $2.4 billion, or 73 percent above Radian Guaranty's Minimum Required Assets of approximately $3.2 billion. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs increased by $361 million.
Radian Group
As of June 30, 2020, Radian Group maintained $1.1 billion of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s existing $267.5 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2020. Both available liquidity and total liquidity include the minimum liquidity requirement under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility of $35 million. On May 6, 2020, Radian Group entered into an amendment to its $267.5 million unsecured revolving credit facility which extended the maturity date of the credit facility to January 18, 2022.
In May 2020, Radian Group issued $525 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2025 and received net proceeds after expenses of $515.6 million. These notes mature on March 15, 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 6.625% per annum, payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, with interest payments commencing on September 15, 2020.
On May 13, 2020, Radian Group’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.125 per share and the dividend was paid on June 5, 2020.
Radian Guaranty
At June 30, 2020, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) totaled approximately $4.2 billion, resulting in an excess or “cushion” of approximately $1.0 billion, or 31 percent above its Minimum Required Assets of approximately $3.2 billion. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Radian Guaranty's PMIERs cushion decreased by $127 million.
As of June 30, 2020, 61.0% of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.5 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.
RECENT EVENTS
Radian Guaranty Operating Statistics for July 2020
The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. We consider a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.
July 2020
June 2020
May 2020
Beginning Primary Default Inventory (# of loans)
69,742
55,103
22,790
Plus: New Defaults
8,477
20,862
35,915
Less: Cures
10,678
6,119
3,424
Less: Claims Paid (1)
92
107
176
Less: Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2)
16
(3
)
2
Ending Defaults
67,433
69,742
55,103
(1)
Includes those charged to a deductible or captive reinsurance transactions, as well as commutations.
(2)
Net of any previous Rescissions and Claim Denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated Rescissions and Claim Denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.
In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.
See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.
ABOUT RADIAN
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited)
For historical trend information, refer to Radian’s quarterly financial statistics at
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule
Exhibit A
2020
2019
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Revenues:
Net premiums earned
$
249,295
$
277,415
$
301,486
$
281,185
$
299,166
Services revenue
28,075
31,927
40,031
42,509
39,303
Net investment income
38,723
40,944
41,432
42,756
43,761
Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments
47,276
(22,027)
4,257
13,009
12,540
Other income
1,072
822
818
879
194
Total revenues
364,441
329,081
388,024
380,338
394,964
Expenses:
Provision for losses
304,418
35,951
34,619
29,231
47,427
Policy acquisition costs
6,015
7,413
6,783
6,435
6,203
Cost of services
17,972
22,141
27,278
29,044
27,845
Other operating expenses
60,582
69,110
80,894
76,384
70,046
Interest expense
16,699
12,194
12,160
13,492
14,961
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
5,940
16,798
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
4,828
—
—
Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets
979
979
15,823
2,139
2,139
Total expenses
406,665
147,788
182,385
162,665
185,419
Pretax income (loss)
(42,224)
181,293
205,639
217,673
209,545
Income tax provision (benefit)
(12,273)
40,832
44,455
44,235
42,815
Net income (loss)
$
(29,951)
$
140,461
$
161,184
$
173,438
$
166,730
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
(0.15)
$
0.70
$
0.79
$
0.83
$
0.78
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Income (Loss) Per Share Trend Schedule
Exhibit B
The calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was as follows:
2020
2019
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Net income (loss)—basic and diluted
$
(29,951)
$
140,461
$
161,184
$
173,438
$
166,730
Average common shares outstanding—basic (1)
193,299
200,161
203,431
203,107
208,097
Dilutive effect of share-based compensation arrangements (2)
—
1,658
1,734
5,584
5,506
Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted
193,299
201,819
205,165
208,691
213,603
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
(0.15)
$
0.70
$
0.79
$
0.85
$
0.80
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
(0.15)
$
0.70
$
0.79
$
0.83
$
0.78
(1)
Includes the impact of fully vested shares under our share-based compensation programs.
(2)
There were no dilutive shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of our net loss for the period. The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they were anti-dilutive:
2020
2019
(In thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Shares of common stock equivalents
2,295
132
—
—
168
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Exhibit C
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Assets:
Investments
$
6,431,350
$
5,608,627
$
5,658,747
$
5,533,724
$
5,513,319
Cash
68,387
54,108
92,729
49,393
74,111
Restricted cash
16,279
7,817
3,545
2,853
5,007
Accounts and notes receivable
110,722
123,381
93,630
144,113
122,104
Deferred income taxes, net
—
—
—
—
6,872
Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net
26,229
27,208
28,187
52,533
54,672
Prepaid reinsurance premium
330,476
356,104
363,856
374,339
385,805
Other assets
585,866
513,187
567,619
513,647
430,236
Total assets
$
7,569,309
$
6,690,432
$
6,808,313
$
6,670,602
$
6,592,126
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
Unearned premiums
$
561,280
$
605,045
$
626,822
$
647,856
$
666,354
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense
738,885
418,202
404,765
398,141
405,278
Senior notes
1,403,857
887,584
887,110
886,643
982,890
FHLB advances
175,122
173,760
134,875
104,492
106,382
Reinsurance funds withheld
312,350
302,551
291,829
352,532
339,641
Other liabilities
391,810
438,782
414,189
358,431
308,337
Total liabilities
3,583,304
2,825,924
2,759,590
2,748,095
2,808,882
Common stock
210
208
219
220
223
Treasury stock
(909,738)
(902,024)
(901,657)
(901,556)
(901,419)
Additional paid-in capital
2,232,949
2,231,670
2,449,884
2,469,097
2,539,803
Retained earnings
2,450,423
2,504,853
2,389,789
2,229,107
2,056,175
Accumulated other comprehensive income
212,161
29,801
110,488
125,639
88,462
Total stockholders’ equity
3,986,005
3,864,508
4,048,723
3,922,507
3,783,244
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,569,309
$
6,690,432
$
6,808,313
$
6,670,602
$
6,592,126
Shares outstanding
191,492
190,387
201,164
202,219
205,399
Book value per share
$
20.82
$
20.30
$
20.13
$
19.40
$
18.42
Debt to capital ratio (1)
26.0
%
18.7
%
18.0
%
18.4
%
20.6
%
Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only
13.3:1
13.8:1
13.6:1
14.2:1
14.6:1
(1)
Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders’ equity.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Premiums Earned
Exhibit D
2020
2019
(In thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Premiums earned:
Direct - Mortgage:
Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations
$
263,468
$
274,647
$
295,845
(1)
$
274,595
$
315,109
(2)
Single Premium Policy cancellations
50,023
24,133
26,479
27,254
15,793
Total direct - Mortgage
313,491
298,780
322,324
(1)
301,849
330,902
(2)
Assumed - Mortgage: (1) (3)
3,197
3,456
2,837
2,614
2,481
Ceded - Mortgage:
Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations
(26,493)
(28,609)
(28,055)
(28,457)
(53,948)
(2)
Single Premium Policy cancellations (4)
(14,424)
(7,183)
(7,843)
(8,137)
(4,833)
Profit commission - other (5)
(28,175)
8,555
9,241
9,729
21,732
(2)
Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage (6)
(69,092)
(27,237)
(26,657)
(26,865)
(37,049)
(2)
Net premiums earned - Mortgage
247,596
274,999
298,504
(1)
277,598
296,334
(2)
Net premiums earned - Real Estate
1,699
2,416
2,982
3,587
2,832
Net premiums earned
$
249,295
$
277,415
$
301,486
(1)
$
281,185
$
299,166
(2)
(1)
Includes a cumulative impact related to the recognition of deferred initial premiums on monthly policies.
(2)
Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.
(3)
Includes premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs.
(4)
Includes the impact of related profit commissions.
(5)
The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations.
(6)
See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 1 of 3)
Summarized financial information concerning our reportable operating segments and all other activities as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.
Mortgage
2020
2019
(In thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Net premiums written (1)
$
229,458
$
260,974
$
287,952
(2)
$
270,567
$
265,345
(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums
18,138
14,025
10,552
7,031
30,989
(3)
Net premiums earned
247,596
274,999
298,504
277,598
296,334
Services revenue (4)
3,918
3,216
2,936
2,375
1,895
Net investment income (4)
34,708
36,198
37,818
37,032
37,871
Other income (4)
721
671
719
641
544
Total (4)
286,943
315,084
339,977
317,646
336,644
Provision for losses
304,021
35,246
34,411
29,053
47,165
Policy acquisition costs
6,015
7,413
6,783
6,435
6,203
Cost of services (4)
2,133
1,757
1,713
1,621
1,128
Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (4) (5)
18,705
23,733
32,604
30,773
28,089
Interest expense before corporate allocations (6)
3,064
680
688
682
625
Total (4) (7)
333,938
68,829
76,199
68,564
83,210
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (4)
(46,995)
246,255
263,778
249,082
253,434
Allocation of corporate operating expenses
25,191
29,074
27,394
26,671
24,388
Allocation of corporate interest expense
16,135
11,514
11,472
12,810
14,336
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (4)
$
(88,321)
$
205,667
$
224,912
$
209,601
$
214,710
Real Estate
2020
2019
(In thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Net premiums earned
$
1,699
$
2,416
$
2,982
$
3,587
$
2,832
Services revenue (4) (7)
24,267
26,042
23,826
26,375
25,026
Net investment income
126
125
144
177
177
Other income
—
—
—
—
(408)
Total (4)
26,092
28,583
26,952
30,139
27,627
Provision for losses
426
743
238
211
318
Cost of services (4)
15,893
17,933
16,275
18,155
17,773
Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (4) (5)
11,251
10,938
11,972
11,404
10,649
Total (4)
27,570
29,614
28,485
29,770
28,740
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (4) (8)
(1,478)
(1,031)
(1,533)
369
(1,113)
Allocation of corporate operating expenses (4)
3,339
3,836
2,987
2,910
2,659
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (4)
$
(4,817)
$
(4,867)
$
(4,520)
$
(2,541)
$
(3,772)
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 2 of 3)
All Other (4) (9)
2020
2019
(In thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Services revenue (7)
$
—
$
2,861
$
13,559
$
14,027
$
12,748
Net investment income
6,389
4,621
3,470
5,547
5,713
Other income
104
151
99
238
58
Total
6,493
7,633
17,128
19,812
18,519
Cost of services
(35)
2,556
9,500
9,387
9,113
Other operating expenses
1,889
1,278
4,037
4,742
4,505
Adjusted pretax operating income
$
4,639
$
3,799
$
3,591
$
5,683
$
4,901
(1)
Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information.
(2)
Includes a cumulative impact related to the recognition of deferred initial premiums on monthly policies.
(3)
Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.
(4)
Certain organizational changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented.
(5)
Does not include impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).
(6)
Primarily relates to FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. Prior to March 31, 2020, this amount had been presented in allocation of corporate interest expense. All prior periods have been restated to reflect the current presentation.
(7)
Inter-segment information:
2020
2019
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Inter-segment revenue included in:
Mortgage
$
—
$
83
$
160
$
35
$
23
Real Estate
110
109
88
111
133
All Other
2,500
(a)
—
42
122
210
Total inter-segment revenue
$
2,610
$
192
$
290
$
268
$
366
Inter-segment expense included in:
Mortgage
$
2,591
(a)
$
87
$
79
$
150
$
196
Real Estate
19
22
16
(1)
(18)
All Other
—
83
195
119
188
Total inter-segment expense
$
2,610
$
192
$
290
$
268
$
366
(a)
Primarily relates to interest on the $200.0 million 3% intercompany surplus note issued by Radian Guaranty to Radian Group.
(8)
Supplemental information for Real Estate adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):
2020
2019
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations
$
(1,478)
$
(1,031)
$
(1,533)
$
369
$
(1,113)
Depreciation and amortization
776
666
553
560
616
Real Estate adjusted EBITDA
$
(702)
$
(365)
$
(980)
$
929
$
(497)
(9)
All Other activities include income (losses) from assets held by our holding company, related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments and, for all periods through the first quarter of 2020,income and expenses related to Clayton prior to its sale on January 21, 2020.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 3 of 3)
Selected Mortgage Key Ratios
2020
2019
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Loss ratio (1)
122.8
%
12.8
%
11.5
%
10.5
%
15.9
%
Expense ratio (1)
20.2
%
21.9
%
22.4
%
23.0
%
19.8
%
(1)
Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments.
Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.
Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below.
(1)
Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses.
Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities.
(2)
Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends.
(3)
Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities.
(4)
Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and (ii) acquisition-related expenses.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit F (page 2 of 2)
In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.
See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity and book value per share, to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss) , adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), to Real Estate adjusted EBITDA.
Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity, book value per share or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss)
2020
2019
(In thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Consolidated pretax income (loss)
$
(42,224)
$
181,293
$
205,639
$
217,673
$
209,545
Less reconciling income (expense) items:
Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments
47,276
(22,027)
4,257
13,009
12,540
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(5,940)
(16,798)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
(4,828)
—
—
Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets
(979)
(979)
(15,823)
(2,139)
(2,139)
Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1)
(22)
(300)
(1,950)
—
103
Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2)
$
(88,499)
$
204,599
$
223,983
$
212,743
$
215,839
(1)
The amounts for all the periods are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets.
(2)
Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA
2020
2019
(In thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Net income (loss)
$
(29,951)
$
140,461
$
161,184
$
173,438
$
166,730
Less reconciling income (expense) items:
Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments
47,276
(22,027)
4,257
13,009
12,540
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(5,940)
(16,798)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
(4,828)
—
—
Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets
(979)
(979)
(15,823)
(2,139)
(2,139)
Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items
(22)
(300)
(1,950)
—
103
Income tax (provision) benefit
12,273
(40,832)
(44,455)
(44,235)
(42,815)
Mortgage adjusted pretax operating income (loss)
(88,321)
205,667
224,912
209,601
214,710
All Other adjusted pretax operating income
4,639
3,799
3,591
5,683
4,901
Real Estate adjusted pretax operating income (loss)
(4,817)
(4,867)
(4,520)
(2,541)
(3,772)
Less reconciling income (expense) items:
Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Real Estate
(3,339)
(3,836)
(2,987)
(2,910)
(2,659)
Real Estate depreciation and amortization
(776)
(666)
(848)
(865)
(976)
Real Estate adjusted EBITDA
$
(702)
$
(365)
$
(685)
$
1,234
$
(137)
On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA” and “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin” are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity, book value per share or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written
Exhibit H
2020
2019
($ in millions)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Total primary new insurance written
$
25,459
$
16,706
$
19,953
$
22,037
$
18,539
Percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score (1)
>=740
67.3
%
65.7
%
66.3
%
64.1
%
62.2
%
680-739
30.1
31.1
30.5
31.5
32.5
620-679
2.6
3.2
3.2
4.4
5.3
Total primary new insurance written
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Percentage of primary new insurance written
Borrower-paid
97.8
%
96.7
%
97.4
%
97.1
%
96.5
%
Percentage by premium type
Direct monthly and other recurring premiums
84.7
%
81.1
%
82.1
%
85.0
%
83.3
%
Direct single premiums: (2)
Borrower-paid (3)
13.6
16.5
16.0
13.1
14.2
Lender-paid
1.7
2.4
1.9
1.9
2.5
Total primary new insurance written
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Primary new insurance written for purchases
56.4
%
66.2
%
67.5
%
80.7
%
89.8
%
Primary new insurance written for refinances
43.6
%
33.8
%
32.5
%
19.3
%
10.2
%
Percentage by LTV
95.01% and above
8.3
%
9.9
%
11.5
%
16.8
%
20.5
%
90.01% to 95.00%
36.4
37.6
35.8
37.4
38.1
85.01% to 90.00%
29.8
30.3
30.0
27.4
26.9
85.00% and below
25.5
22.2
22.7
18.4
14.5
Total primary new insurance written
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
(1)
For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.
(2)
Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance.
(3)
Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit I (page 1 of 2)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
($ in millions)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Primary insurance in force (1)
Prime
$
236,835
$
236,958
$
235,742
$
232,086
$
225,443
Alt-A and A minus and below
4,471
4,628
4,816
5,072
5,313
Total Primary
$
241,306
$
241,586
$
240,558
$
237,158
$
230,756
Primary risk in force (1) (2)
Prime
$
59,253
$
59,827
$
59,780
$
59,217
$
57,795
Alt-A and A minus and below
1,058
1,096
1,141
1,203
1,262
Total Primary
$
60,311
$
60,923
$
60,921
$
60,420
$
59,057
Percentage of primary risk in force
Direct monthly and other recurring premiums
73.8
%
72.6
%
72.4
%
72.0
%
71.2
%
Direct single premiums
26.2
%
27.4
%
27.6
%
28.0
%
28.8
%
Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3)
>=740
57.4
%
57.2
%
56.9
%
56.2
%
55.7
%
680-739
34.3
34.2
34.2
34.5
34.6
620-679
7.7
8.0
8.2
8.6
8.9
<=619
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.8
Total Primary
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV
95.01% and above
14.2
%
14.3
%
14.2
%
13.9
%
13.2
%
90.01% to 95.00%
50.4
51.0
51.3
51.9
52.5
85.01% to 90.00%
28.1
27.9
27.9
27.9
28.2
85.00% and below
7.3
6.8
6.6
6.3
6.1
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year
2008 and prior
7.2
%
7.5
%
7.8
%
8.4
%
8.9
%
2009 - 2012
2.8
3.0
3.3
3.5
4.1
2013
3.5
3.9
4.2
4.6
5.2
2014
3.6
4.0
4.3
4.8
5.3
2015
6.1
6.9
7.4
8.1
8.9
2016
10.6
11.7
12.5
13.5
14.8
2017
13.0
14.8
16.0
17.4
18.9
2018
14.0
16.4
17.9
19.7
21.8
2019
23.3
25.4
26.6
20.0
12.1
2020
15.9
6.4
—
—
—
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Primary risk in force on defaulted loans
$
4,263
$
1,001
$
1,061
$
1,012
$
986
Table continued on next page.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit I (page 2 of 2)
Table continued from prior page.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Persistency Rate (12 months ended)
70.2
%
75.4
%
78.2
%
81.5
%
83.4
%
Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (4)
63.8
%
76.5
%
75.0
%
75.5
%
80.8
%
(1)
Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements.
(2)
Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent approximately 1.0% of our total risk in force for all periods presented.
(3)
For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.
(4)
The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods, and may not be indicative of full-year trends.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves
Exhibit J
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Net claims paid: (1)
Total primary claims paid
$
22,144
$
24,358
$
24,267
$
28,981
$
31,940
Total pool and other
639
(911)
559
901
472
Subtotal
22,783
23,447
24,826
29,882
32,412
Impact of commutations and settlements (2)
—
(56)
3,691
6,812
15
Total net claims paid
$
22,783
$
23,391
$
28,517
$
36,694
$
32,427
Total average net primary claim paid (1) (3)
$
47.9
$
50.3
$
50.9
$
47.0
$
50.1
Average direct primary claim paid (3) (4)
$
49.0
$
51.4
$
52.1
$
48.1
$
51.1
(1)
Net of reinsurance recoveries.
(2)
Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans.
(3)
Calculated without giving effect to the impact of captive reinsurance terminations and other commutations.
(4)
Before reinsurance recoveries.
($ in thousands, except primary reserve
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
per primary default amounts)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Reserve for losses by category (1)
Mortgage reserves
Prime
$
573,463
$
264,694
$
248,727
$
236,382
$
242,378
Alt-A and A minus and below
86,646
88,481
91,093
95,723
104,863
IBNR and other (2)
43,342
40,583
40,920
42,117
33,888
LAE
16,807
9,216
8,918
9,000
9,070
Total primary reserves
720,258
402,974
389,658
383,222
390,199
Total pool reserves
14,398
11,297
11,322
10,605
10,816
Total 1st lien reserves
734,656
414,271
400,980
393,827
401,015
Other
335
407
293
260
279
Total Mortgage reserves
734,991
414,678
401,273
394,087
401,294
Real Estate reserves
3,894
3,524
3,492
4,054
3,984
Total reserves
$
738,885
$
418,202
$
404,765
$
398,141
$
405,278
1st lien reserve per default
Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other
$
9,706
$
18,320
$
16,399
$
16,900
$
18,139
(1)
Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in other assets in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.
(2)
For the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, includes increases of $11.8 million and $19.4 million, respectively, in the Company’s IBNR reserve estimate related to previously disclosed legal proceedings involving challenges from certain servicers regarding loss mitigation activities.
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Default Statistics
Exhibit K
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Default Statistics
Primary Insurance:
Prime
Number of insured loans
1,040,964
1,049,974
1,049,954
1,040,520
1,018,715
Number of loans in default
64,648
15,497
16,532
15,345
14,521
Percentage of loans in default
6.21
%
1.48
%
1.57
%
1.47
%
1.43
%
Alt-A and A minus and below
Number of insured loans
28,357
29,375
30,439
32,163
33,609
Number of loans in default
5,094
4,284
4,734
4,839
5,122
Percentage of loans in default
17.96
%
14.58
%
15.55
%
15.05
%
15.24
%
Total Primary
Number of insured loans
1,069,321
1,079,349
1,080,393
1,072,683
1,052,324
Number of loans in default
69,742
19,781
21,266
20,184
19,643
Percentage of loans in default
6.52
%
1.83
%
1.97
%
1.88
%
1.87
%
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Mortgage Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs
Exhibit L
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Quota Share Reinsurance (“QSR”) and Single Premium QSR Programs
Ceded premiums written (1)
$
35,821
$
6,687
$
9,217
$
8,408
$
588
% of premiums written
13.0
%
2.4
%
3.0
%
2.9
%
2.2
%
Ceded premiums earned
$
60,652
$
18,712
$
19,428
$
19,295
$
29,212
(2)
% of premiums earned
19.2
%
6.2
%
6.1
%
6.3
%
8.7
%
Ceding commissions written
$
(5,304)
$
8,413
$
6,836
$
6,778
$
6,861
Ceding commissions earned (3)
$
13,453
$
9,966
$
12,055
$
12,153
$
16,353
(2)
Profit commission
$
(10,649)
$
16,405
$
17,792
$
18,346
$
26,476
(2)
Ceded losses
$
39,635
$
1,962
$
1,533
$
771
$
1,868
Excess-of-Loss Program
Ceded premiums written
$
7,525
$
12,678
$
6,834
$
6,878
$
13,468
% of premiums written
2.7
%
4.5
%
2.2
%
2.4
%
4.8
%
Ceded premiums earned
$
8,321
$
8,405
$
7,104
$
7,452
$
7,662
% of premiums earned
2.6
%
2.8
%
2.2
%
2.4
%
2.3
%
Ceded RIF (4)
QSR Program
$
532,743
$
596,166
$
644,512
$
702,201
$
768,554
Single Premium QSR Program
8,173,756
8,580,047
8,582,067
8,538,363
8,495,651
Excess-of-Loss Program
1,170,200
1,230,000
850,800
974,800
1,017,440
Total Ceded RIF
$
9,876,699
$
10,406,213
$
10,077,379
$
10,215,364
$
10,281,645
PMIERs impact - reduction in Minimum Required Assets (5)
QSR Program
$
30,837
$
31,638
$
35,382
$
38,227
$
41,873
Single Premium QSR Program
517,028
501,668
511,695
513,832
516,468
Excess-of-Loss Program
970,294
1,066,464
738,386
834,072
926,640
Total PMIERs impact
$
1,518,159
$
1,599,770
$
1,285,463
$
1,386,131
$
1,484,981
(1)
Net of profit commission, where applicable.
(2)
Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.
(3)
Includes amounts reported in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses. Operating expenses include the following ceding commissions, net of deferred policy acquisition costs, for the periods indicated:
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Qtr 2
Qtr 1
Qtr 4
Qtr 3
Qtr 2
Ceding commissions
$
(10,406)
$
(7,967)
$
(7,973)
$
(8,160)
$
(12,408)
(4)
Included in primary RIF.
(5)
Excludes the impact of intercompany reinsurance.
