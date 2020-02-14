Log in
Radian : Announces the Addition of Two New Directors, Retirement of One Director

02/14/2020 | 06:31am EST

Lisa Mumford and Brad Conner join Board of Directors; David Carney to retire from Board

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors and the future retirement of one director upon completion of his current term.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005053/en/

Lisa Mumford, Radian Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)

Board Appointments

Lisa Mumford, former Chief Financial Officer of Ellington Financial Inc., and Brad Conner, recently retired Vice Chairman, Consumer Banking for Citizens Financial Group Inc., have joined Radian’s Board of Directors. They were nominated for election to the board following a comprehensive search process conducted by the Board's Governance Committee.

“We are excited to have Lisa and Brad join our Board of Directors,” said Herb Wender, Radian’s Chairman. “They each bring to the Board considerable C-suite level experience and strategic insight ranging from finance and accounting operations to all aspects of the mortgage finance and consumer lending markets. Their addition to the Radian Board reinforces our ongoing commitment to Board succession planning to align with our strategic direction and enhancing stockholder value.”

Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry said, “The combined experience of Lisa and Brad will further strengthen our Board and help us continue to execute our strategic plan for growth as a market-leading residential mortgage and real estate services enterprise.”

Board Retirement

In addition, Radian announced that David Carney, a director of Radian since 1992, intends to retire from the Board following completion of his current term. He has served as the Chair of the Audit Committee, as well as on the Board’s Credit Management and Governance Committees.

“We cannot thank Dave enough for his dedication and work on the Board for nearly 30 years,” said Wender. “His vast experience in accounting and his critical thinking have been invaluable. On behalf of the company, I thank Dave for his service and wish him all the best.”

About Lisa Mumford

Lisa Mumford, 56, served as the Chief Financial Officer of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) and Ellington Financial Management LLC from 2009 through her retirement in 2018. Mumford also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) from 2013 until her retirement. Prior to those roles, Mumford was Senior Managing Director and Chief Accounting Officer at ACA Capital Holdings, Inc., and was with ACE Guaranty Corp. (formerly Capital Re Corporation) for 15 years, where over her tenure she held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Controller. Mumford is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from Hofstra University.

About Brad Conner

Brad Conner, 58, recently retired as the Vice Chairman of the Consumer Banking Division at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) and a member of its Executive Committee and Executive Leadership Group. Among other roles, he oversaw the bank’s Home Lending, Retail Banking, Business Banking, Wealth Management, Unsecured Lending, Auto Finance and Education Finance business divisions. Conner previously served as President of JP Morgan Chase & Co.’s Home Equity and Mortgage Home Loan Direct business, and ran Chase and Bank One’s combined home equity business after the companies’ 2004 merger.

Conner is a member of the Consumer Bankers Association’s Board of Directors, and is treasurer of the Board of Trustees of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Conner earned his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Arkansas.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.


© Business Wire 2020
