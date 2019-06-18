Radian : EnTitle Insurance Company Becomes Radian Title Insurance Inc.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) today announced that EnTitle Insurance
Company has been renamed Radian Title Insurance Inc. The name change of
the national title insurance underwriter, acquired by Radian in 2018, is
consistent with Radian’s strategy of uniting all of its subsidiaries
under the One Radian brand which, in turn, reflects the strength of a
combined team dedicated to helping Americans responsibly and sustainably
achieve the dream of homeownership.
Radian Title Insurance Inc. is rated, “A Exceptional” by Demotech Inc.,
one of the leading independent title insurance rating agencies and
continues to service its customers across the country as a fully
licensed title insurance underwriter. The company has issued over
125,000 title insurance policies since operations began in 2009.
Commenting on the renaming, Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick
Thornberry said, “As our industry celebrates National Homeownership
Month this June, it is timely that we mark the occasion by further
reinforcing the One Radian brand with the name change of another valued
subsidiary. By adopting the Radian name we are further strengthening
industry recognition and appeal in our integrated solutions, whose reach
across the residential mortgage and real estate spectrum empowers our
customers to succeed throughout the multiple stages of the home buying
process.”
Through its family of companies, Radian offers a full range of
residential mortgage and real estate products and services, including
mortgage and title insurance, appraisal products, non-agency
securitization reviews, secondary marketing support and custom insurance
products for investors seeking to participate in emerging risk-sharing
opportunities.
For more information about Radian’s full suite of title and appraisal
offerings, go to www.radiantitle.com.
For more information about Radian’s comprehensive suite of real estate
and mortgage solutions, go to www.radian.com.
About Radian
Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and
sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading
mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real
estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by
data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage
risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz
and visit www.radian.com
to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate
services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005254/en/