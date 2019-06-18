Radian : EnTitle Insurance Company Becomes Radian Title Insurance Inc.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) today announced that EnTitle Insurance Company has been renamed Radian Title Insurance Inc. The name change of the national title insurance underwriter, acquired by Radian in 2018, is consistent with Radian’s strategy of uniting all of its subsidiaries under the One Radian brand which, in turn, reflects the strength of a combined team dedicated to helping Americans responsibly and sustainably achieve the dream of homeownership.

Radian Title Insurance Inc. is rated, “A Exceptional” by Demotech Inc., one of the leading independent title insurance rating agencies and continues to service its customers across the country as a fully licensed title insurance underwriter. The company has issued over 125,000 title insurance policies since operations began in 2009.

Commenting on the renaming, Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry said, “As our industry celebrates National Homeownership Month this June, it is timely that we mark the occasion by further reinforcing the One Radian brand with the name change of another valued subsidiary. By adopting the Radian name we are further strengthening industry recognition and appeal in our integrated solutions, whose reach across the residential mortgage and real estate spectrum empowers our customers to succeed throughout the multiple stages of the home buying process.”

Through its family of companies, Radian offers a full range of residential mortgage and real estate products and services, including mortgage and title insurance, appraisal products, non-agency securitization reviews, secondary marketing support and custom insurance products for investors seeking to participate in emerging risk-sharing opportunities.

For more information about Radian’s full suite of title and appraisal offerings, go to www.radiantitle.com. For more information about Radian’s comprehensive suite of real estate and mortgage solutions, go to www.radian.com.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

