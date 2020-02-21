Log in
Radian : Names Derek Brummer President of Mortgage

02/21/2020

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that Derek Brummer has been named President of Radian’s Mortgage business. He will continue to oversee the company’s Mortgage Insurance and Mortgage Risk Services businesses, including developing strategies for continued growth as the mortgage industry evolves.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005240/en/

Derek Brummer, President, Mortgage, Radian Group Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Derek has done an outstanding job working with the team to grow our Mortgage Insurance and Risk Services businesses, while keeping a sharp focus on managing Radian’s risk-return profile,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “His leadership and credit risk discipline have fostered transformative approaches that benefit our customers and set us apart in the industry.”

Brummer, 49, has been instrumental in growing Radian’s high-quality mortgage insurance portfolio and expanding the company’s credit risk products and services. Since Brummer assumed the role of Senior Executive Vice President in February 2018, Radian has increased the granularity and customized nature of its risk-based pricing tools, while also furthering its goal of effectively managing capital and reducing portfolio volatility through reinsurance and mortgage insurance-linked notes.

“Since joining Radian, I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams throughout the organization," said Brummer. “I look forward to building upon our progress to expand Radian’s value proposition and meet an even broader range of customer needs.”

Brummer joined Radian in 2002, serving as Chief Risk Officer since 2013 and as head of Mortgage Insurance and Risk Services since 2018. Prior to that, he was Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel for Radian’s financial guaranty company. Before joining Radian, Brummer was a corporate associate at Allen & Overy as well as Cravath, Swaine & Moore, both in New York. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and a J.D. from New York University School of Law.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 472 M
EBIT 2020 851 M
Net income 2020 649 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,04%
P/E ratio 2020 7,47x
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,15x
Capitalization 4 840 M
Chart RADIAN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Radian Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIAN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,88  $
Last Close Price 24,06  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard G. Thornberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert Wender Non-Executive Chairman
J. Franklin Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Eric R. Ray Senior Executive VP-Technology
David Charles Carney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC.-4.37%4 840
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.50%39 358
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.82%38 302
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.17%34 169
SAMPO PLC5.89%24 693
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.12.33%19 352
