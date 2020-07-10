Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Radian Group Inc.    RDN

RADIAN GROUP INC.

(RDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radian : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Radian Guaranty Inc. (“Radian Guaranty”), the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., today reported selected operating statistics for the months of April, May and June 2020. The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. We consider a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.

April 2020

May 2020

June 2020

Beginning Primary Default Inventory (# of loans)

19,781

22,790

55,103

Plus: New Defaults

6,228

35,915

20,862

Less: Cures

3,045

3,424

6,119

Less: Claims Paid (1)

160

176

107

Less: Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2)

14

2

(3)

Ending Defaults

22,790

55,103

69,742

(1)

Includes those charged to a deductible or captive reinsurance transactions, as well as commutations.

(2)

Net of any previous Rescissions and Claim Denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated Rescissions and Claim Denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RADIAN GROUP INC.
06:31aRADIAN : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for June 2020
BU
06/25RADIAN GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17RADIAN : U.S. Home Price Gains Slow in May, Radian Home Price Index Reveals
BU
05/28RADIAN : Brings Companies Together Under One Radian Brand and Launches New Websi..
BU
05/22RADIAN GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/20RADIAN : U.S. Home Prices Rose in April Despite Pressure from COVID-19, Radian H..
BU
05/19RADIAN GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18RADIAN : Completes $525 Million Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
05/15RADIAN GROUP INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation un..
AQ
05/13RADIAN : Reports Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 328 M - -
Net income 2020 383 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,40x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 2 521 M 2 521 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart RADIAN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Radian Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIAN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 21,13 $
Last Close Price 13,24 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard G. Thornberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert Wender Non-Executive Chairman
J. Franklin Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Howard Bernard Culang Independent Director
Lisa Wolfson Hess Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC.-44.12%2 521
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.60%30 820
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-19.65%27 822
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-23.68%26 957
SAMPO OYJ-18.17%19 980
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.58%15 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group