RADIAN GROUP INC (RDN)

RADIAN GROUP INC (RDN)
News

Radian : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/10/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Today, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that Rick Thornberry, chief executive officer and Frank Hall, chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation, which will be webcast live with an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed by visiting https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/091218a_as/?entity=13_741I1NO or Radian’s website at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Webcasts.

The slide presentation will also be available on Radian’s website one hour prior to the event and can be accessed by visiting http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Presentations.

A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 180 days.

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), headquartered in Philadelphia, provides private mortgage insurance, risk management products and real estate services to financial institutions. Radian offers products and services through two business segments:

  • Mortgage Insurance, through its principal mortgage insurance subsidiary Radian Guaranty Inc. This private mortgage insurance helps protect lenders from default-related losses, facilitates the sale of low-downpayment mortgages in the secondary market and enables homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly with downpayments less than 20%.
  • Mortgage and Real Estate Services, through its principal services subsidiary Clayton, as well as Entitle Direct, Green River Capital, Red Bell Real Estate and ValuAmerica. These solutions include information and services that financial institutions, investors and government entities use to evaluate, acquire, securitize, service and monitor loans and asset-backed securities.

Additional information may be found at www.radian.biz.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 003 M
EBIT 2018 1 204 M
Net income 2018 600 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,05%
P/E ratio 2018 7,60
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 4 372 M
Chart RADIAN GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Radian Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIAN GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard G. Thornberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert Wender Non-Executive Chairman
J. Franklin Hall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric R. Ray Senior Executive VP-Technology
David Charles Carney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC-0.53%4 372
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY8.10%528 642
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.09%34 823
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.47%34 634
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-2.15%34 331
SAMPO OYJ-4.78%27 917
