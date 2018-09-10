Radian : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Today, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that Rick Thornberry, chief executive officer and Frank Hall, chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation, which will be webcast live with an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed by visiting https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/091218a_as/?entity=13_741I1NO or Radian’s website at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Webcasts.

The slide presentation will also be available on Radian’s website one hour prior to the event and can be accessed by visiting http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Presentations.

A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 180 days.

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), headquartered in Philadelphia, provides private mortgage insurance, risk management products and real estate services to financial institutions. Radian offers products and services through two business segments:

Mortgage Insurance, through its principal mortgage insurance subsidiary Radian Guaranty Inc. This private mortgage insurance helps protect lenders from default-related losses, facilitates the sale of low-downpayment mortgages in the secondary market and enables homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly with downpayments less than 20%.

Mortgage and Real Estate Services, through its principal services subsidiary Clayton, as well as Entitle Direct, Green River Capital, Red Bell Real Estate and ValuAmerica. These solutions include information and services that financial institutions, investors and government entities use to evaluate, acquire, securitize, service and monitor loans and asset-backed securities.

Additional information may be found at www.radian.biz.

