Radian : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Today, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that Rick Thornberry,
chief executive officer and Frank Hall, chief financial officer, will
present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, being held
at the New York Hilton Midtown, on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:45
a.m. Eastern time. The presentation, which will be webcast live with an
accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed by visiting https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/091218a_as/?entity=13_741I1NO
or Radian’s website at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Webcasts.
The slide presentation will also be available on Radian’s website one
hour prior to the event and can be accessed by visiting http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Presentations.
A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 180
days.
ABOUT RADIAN
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), headquartered in Philadelphia, provides
private mortgage insurance, risk management products and real estate
services to financial institutions. Radian offers products and services
through two business segments:
-
Mortgage Insurance, through its principal mortgage insurance
subsidiary Radian Guaranty Inc. This private mortgage insurance helps
protect lenders from default-related losses, facilitates the sale of
low-downpayment mortgages in the secondary market and enables
homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly with downpayments less than
20%.
-
Mortgage and Real Estate Services, through its principal services
subsidiary Clayton, as well as Entitle Direct, Green River Capital,
Red Bell Real Estate and ValuAmerica. These solutions include
information and services that financial institutions, investors and
government entities use to evaluate, acquire, securitize, service and
monitor loans and asset-backed securities.
Additional information may be found at www.radian.biz.
