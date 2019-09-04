Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Radian Group Inc    RDN

RADIAN GROUP INC

(RDN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Radian : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that Frank Hall, chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation, which will be webcast live with an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed by visiting https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1258675&tp_key=f33c34fb11 or Radian’s website at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Webcasts.

The slide presentation will also be available on Radian’s website one hour prior to the event and can be accessed by visiting http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Presentations.

A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 180 days.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RADIAN GROUP INC
06:31aRADIAN : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/28RADIAN GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23RADIAN GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14RADIAN : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Approves New Sh..
BU
08/06RADIAN : Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/01RADIAN GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/31RADIAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31RADIAN : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/23RADIAN : Announces Redemption Price for 5.250% Senior Notes Due 2020
BU
07/18RADIAN : to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 471 M
EBIT 2019 829 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,09%
P/E ratio 2019 7,40x
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,06x
Capitalization 4 582 M
Technical analysis trends RADIAN GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,17  $
Last Close Price 22,54  $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard G. Thornberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert Wender Non-Executive Chairman
J. Franklin Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Eric R. Ray Senior Executive VP-Technology
David Charles Carney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC37.84%4 582
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES23.23%38 425
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC5.39%36 389
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.10%33 755
SAMPO-7.21%21 703
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION45.54%18 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group