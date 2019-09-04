Radian : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that Frank Hall, chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation, which will be webcast live with an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed by visiting https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1258675&tp_key=f33c34fb11 or Radian’s website at http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Webcasts.

The slide presentation will also be available on Radian’s website one hour prior to the event and can be accessed by visiting http://www.radian.biz/page?name=Presentations.

A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 180 days.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

