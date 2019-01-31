Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Radiant Logistics Inc    RLGT

RADIANT LOGISTICS INC (RLGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radiant Logistics : To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 04:49pm EST

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE MKT: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Monday, February 11, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Monday, February 11, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN:

US (866) 682-6100; Intl. (862) 298-0702



REPLAY:

February 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM Eastern to February 25, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern


US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331


Replay ID number: 43037

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/43037.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE MKT: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-to-host-investor-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-second-fiscal-quarter-ended-december-31-2018-300787865.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RADIANT LOGISTICS INC
04:49pRADIANT LOGISTICS : To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Secon..
PR
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
2018RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.