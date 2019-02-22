Radisson Hospitality AB: January-December 2018

Fourth Quarter 2018

R evenue increased by MEUR 4.4 (1.8%) to MEUR 246.0. The increase is mainly due to strong performance in the like-for-like hotel portfolio, partly offset by the exit of eight leases at the end of last year and two leases this year (in total MEUR -7.4) as well as the strengthening of the Euro (MEUR -2.4). On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue increased by MEUR 12.3 (5.4%).

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 2.9%. RevPAR LFL&R increased by 3.3%, with significant contribution from leased hotels (5.4%).

EBITDA increased by MEUR 0.2 (1.2%) to MEUR 17.0 and the EBITDA margin decreased 0.1 pp to 6.9%. The increase is mainly due to the like-for-like revenue growth and reduction in operating costs in leased hotels, offset by an increase in one-off costs for restructuring and IT transformation of MEUR 6.0. Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 8.3 (32.9%) to MEUR 33.5.

EBIT decreased by MEUR 6.2 (-147.6%) to MEUR -10.4 and the EBIT margin decreased 2.5 pp to -4.2%.

The decrease is mainly due to higher costs for write-downs of fixed assets of MEUR 7.8. Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 6.9 (48.3%) to MEUR 21.2.

Profit/loss for the period decreased by MEUR 15.0 (-250.0%) to MEUR -21.0. Profit/loss for the period is impacted by higher financial expenses due to of the bond issuance in July and write-downs of financial investments. Also, MEUR 6.5 has been provided for a tax case in one of the Swedish subsidiaries.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.12 (-0.04).

1,505 (752) rooms were contracted, 950 (1,144) rooms opened and 1,399 (1,347) rooms left the system.



Twelve months ended December 2018

Revenue decreased by MEUR 8.1 (-0.8%) to MEUR 959.2. Revenue LFL&R increased by MEUR 41.5 (4.5%).

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 1.8%. RevPAR LFL&R increased by 5.8%.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 21.6 (26.3%) to MEUR 103.7 and the EBITDA margin increased 2.3 pp to 10.8%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 22.8 (23.2%) to MEUR 121.0.

EBIT increased by MEUR 17.0 (115.6%) to MEUR 31.7 and the EBIT margin increased 1.8 pp to 3.3%. Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 17.9 (32.0%) to MEUR 73.9.

Profit/loss for the period decreased by MEUR 0.8 (-18.2%) to MEUR 3.6 .

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.02 (0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 119.5 (72.4).

7,196 (7,476) rooms were contracted, 4,083 (5,039) rooms opened and 2,003 (4,195) rooms left the system.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the financial year 2018.

MEUR Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change % FY 2018 FY 2017 Change % Revenue 246.0 241.6 4.4 1.8% 959.2 967.3 -8.1 -0.8% EBITDA 17.0 16.8 0.2 1.2% 103.7 82.1 21.6 26.3% EBIT -10.4 -4.2 -6.2 -147.6% 31.7 14.7 17.0 115.6% Profit/loss for the period -21.0 -6.0 -15.0 -250.0% 3.6 4.4 -0.8 -18.2% EBITDA margin 6.9% 7.0% -0.1 pp 10.8% 8.5% 2.3 pp EBIT margin -4.2% -1.7% -2.5 pp 3.3% 1.5% 1.8 pp

Comments from the CEO

Financial results in line with the 5-year operating plan

On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation, revenue grew by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, which was slightly higher than in the full year 2018 (4.5%). This is in line with guidance provided in the Q3 report.

As mentioned in our Q3 report, operating costs in Q4 were higher than in previous quarters - in line with the 5-year operating plan. Despite this, the EBITDA-margin was in line with Q4 2017. The margin for the full year of 10.8% is in line with the guidance.

During the quarter 1,505 rooms were contracted, 950 rooms opened, and 1,399 rooms left the system.

In a press release on January 25 this year, we announced our financial targets for 2019. Again, in line with the 5-year operating plan, we expect like-for-like revenue, including hotels under renovation, to increase by 4.5 - 5.0% and that we will reach an EBITDA-margin between 12.0 and 12.5%.

On February 5, a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through Aplite Holdings AB, announced that they had acquired 94.1% of the shares and votes in Radisson Hospitality AB (publ). Since Aplite holds more than 90 percent of the shares in Radisson, Aplite intends to commence a squeeze-out procedure under the Swedish Companies Act to acquire also the remaining shares. Aplite also intends to request that the Board of Radisson applies for de-listing of Radisson's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Federico J. González, President & CEO

Presentation of the Q4 Results

On February 22, 2019 at 10:00 CET, a combined telephone conference and live webcast (in English) concerning the report will be presented by the President & CEO, Federico J. González and Deputy President & CFO, Knut Kleiven. To follow the webcast, please visit https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors.

To access the telephone conference, please dial:

Belgium, Local +32 (0)2 400 9874 Belgium, Free 0800 48740 France, Local: +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94 France, Free: 0805 103 028 Norway, Local: +47 2396 0264 Norway, Free: 800 51874 Spain, Local: +34 91 414 6280 Spain, Free 800 098 826 Sweden, Local: +46 (0)8 5069 2180 Sweden, Free: 0200 125 581 UK, Local: +44 (0)844 571 8892 UK, Free: 0800 376 7922 USA, Local: +1 631 510 7495 USA, Free: 1 866 966 1396 Standard international +44 (0)2 207 192 8000

Confirmation code: 2609538. For a replay of the conference call please visit https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors.

Financial Calendar

Q1 2019 results: April 30, 2019

AGM 2019: April 30, 2019

Q2 2019 results: July 26, 2019

Q3 2019 results: October 25, 2019

Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will take place on April 30, 2019 at 11.00 CET at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel in Stockholm.

About Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is focused on hotel management and operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson, as well as Radisson RED, an upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and Radisson Collection, a premium lifestyle collection of exceptional hotels located in unique locations. Radisson also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.

The portfolio consists of 380 hotels, with 83,331 rooms, in operation and 114 hotels, with 23,827 rooms, under development in 79 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson's strategy is to grow with an asset-right approach, balancing management and franchise contracts with selected lease contracts. Management and franchise contracts offer a higher profit margin and more stable income streams and lease contracts allow Radisson to complete their presence in Mature markets.

Radisson is a member of Radisson Hotel Group. For more information, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com.

This year-end report comprises information which Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is required to disclose under the Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. It was released for publication at 07:30 CET on February 22, 2019.

Stockholm, February 22, 2019

The Board of Directors

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

The full report with tables can be downloaded from the following link:

