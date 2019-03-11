Radisson Hospitality publ : A global landmark has become the Radisson Collection Hotel, Moscow

Radisson Hospitality AB, part of Radisson Hotel Group, is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Moscow. The rebrand is now complete and the hotel has become the latest addition to the group's exceptional collection of premium lifestyle properties.

Michel Stalport, Area Senior Vice President of Eastern Europe, Russia & Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'As one of Moscow's legendary landmarks, with outstanding architecture and world-class service, the hotel is the perfect match for Radisson Collection. This is a one-of-a-kind property, and we're delighted to have completed the rebranding of the hotel together with the owners.'

From the impressive, palatial exterior to the luxurious interior (featuring 501 stunning guest rooms and suites), the hotel is truly a Moscow landmark. The property itself is one of the capital's 'Seven Sisters', a family of renowned neoclassical skyscrapers, while the rooms and public spaces echo the special nature of the building - with the finest materials and most exclusive furniture seen throughout the hotel.

A signature feature of the Radisson Collection brand is its outstanding service level, and the hotel is one of the most-awarded hotels in the whole of Russia - recognized for its service level, its professional conference expertise and luxurious hotel offers. Only recently, the hotel was awarded 'Best 5 Star MICE Hotel in Russia' at the Russian Hospitality Awards. The hotel's Guest Relations Managers all ensure that no details are left unattended - all to give the guests truly memorable stays.

Located on the bend of the Moskva River, the hotel was formerly the tallest in Europe. It remains an imposing presence on Moscow's skyline - and offers spectacular views of the capital. In fact, it's a destination itself, with 26 on-site shops, its own art collection, a diorama of Moscow, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and its own flotilla of 10 yachts that offer city river cruises.

With Moscow's most exceptional sky bar, the Mercedes Bar on the 31st-floor, the hotel is the perfect spot for guests who would like to get close to the twinkling stars and enjoy unparalleled views of Moscow. For gastronomy enthusiasts, there are 19 outstanding restaurants and bars on-site, serving a wide range of global cuisines from early morning until late at night.

Business travelers can look forward to exceptional meetings and events facilities, as well as Moscow's largest Congress Park (with the capacity for over 1,500 people). Each of the 16 business spaces is equipped with the latest multimedia technology, while the interior design reflects the hotel's characteristic grandeur.

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Moscow boasts the ideal city center location, and is the perfect starting point from which to experience Moscow's stand-out attractions - with Red Square, St Basil's Cathedral and The Kremlin all within easy reach.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radissoncollection.com/en/ukraina-hotel-moscow

Alexandra Lindvik, Area Director PR & Communications, Nordics, Eastern Europe & RussiaAlexandra.lindvik@radissonhotels.com

