RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB (PUBL)

(RADH)
Radisson Hospitality publ : AB's Q4 Financial Report & Webcast on 22 February 2019

02/19/2019

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q4-2018 on Friday, 22 February 2019 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00am CET.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATION

PHONE NUMBER

Belgium National free phone

0800 48740

Belgium

+32 (0)2 400 9874

France National free phone

0805 103 028

France

+33 (0)1 76 70 07 94

Norway National free phone

800 51874

Norway

+47 2396 0264

Sweden National free phone

0200 125 581

Sweden

+46 (0)8 5069 2180

Spain National free phone

800 098 826

Spain

+34 91 414 6280

United Kingdom National free phone

0800 376 7922

United Kingdom

+44 (0)844 571 8892

USA National free phone

1 866 966 1396

USA

+1 631 510 7495

Standard international dial-in

+44 (0)207 192 8000

Confirmation Code: 2609538
To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors
For further information, contact:
Ida Gutiérrez de Escofet, Senior Advisor of Corporate Affairs
ida.gutierrezdeescofet@radissonhotels.com

Disclaimer

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 15:38:10 UTC
