Radisson Hospitality publ : AB's Q4 Financial Report & Webcast on 22 February 2019

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q4-2018 on Friday, 22 February 2019 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00am CET.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
|
LOCATION
|
PHONE NUMBER
|
Belgium National free phone
|
0800 48740
|
Belgium
|
+32 (0)2 400 9874
|
France National free phone
|
0805 103 028
|
France
|
+33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
|
Norway National free phone
|
800 51874
|
Norway
|
+47 2396 0264
|
Sweden National free phone
|
0200 125 581
|
Sweden
|
+46 (0)8 5069 2180
|
Spain National free phone
|
800 098 826
|
Spain
|
+34 91 414 6280
|
United Kingdom National free phone
|
0800 376 7922
|
United Kingdom
|
+44 (0)844 571 8892
|
USA National free phone
|
1 866 966 1396
|
USA
|
+1 631 510 7495
|
Standard international dial-in
|
+44 (0)207 192 8000
Confirmation Code: 2609538
To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors
For further information, contact:
Ida Gutiérrez de Escofet, Senior Advisor of Corporate Affairs
ida.gutierrezdeescofet@radissonhotels.com
Disclaimer
Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 15:38:10 UTC