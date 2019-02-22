Radisson Hospitality publ : AB's Year-end Report 2018

January-December 2018

Fourth Quarter 2018

▪ Revenue increased by MEUR 4.4 (1.8%) to MEUR 246.0. The increase is mainly due to strong performance in the like-for-like hotel portfolio, partly offset by the exit of eight leases at the end of last year and two leases this year (in total MEUR -7.4) as well as the strengthening of the Euro (MEUR -2.4). On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue increased by MEUR 12.3 (5.4%).

▪ Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 2.9%. RevPAR LFL&R increased by 3.3%, with significant contribution from leased hotels (5.4%).

▪ EBITDA increased by MEUR 0.2 (1.2%) to MEUR 17.0 and the EBITDA margin decreased 0.1 pp to 6.9%. The increase is mainly due to the like-for-like revenue growth and reduction in operating costs in leased hotels, offset by an increase in one-off costs for restructuring and IT transformation of MEUR 6.0. Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 8.3 (32.9%) to MEUR 33.5.

▪ EBIT decreased by MEUR 6.2 (-147.6%) to MEUR -10.4 and the EBIT margin decreased 2.5 pp to -4.2%. The decrease is mainly due to higher costs for write-downs of fixed assets of MEUR 7.8. Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 6.9 (48.3%) to MEUR 21.2.

▪ Profit/loss for the period decreased by MEUR 15.0 (-250.0%) to MEUR -21.0. Profit/loss for the period is impacted by higher financial expenses due to of the bond issuance in July and write-downs of financial investments. Also, MEUR 6.5 has been provided for a tax case in one of the Swedish subsidiaries.

▪ Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.12 (-0.04).

▪ 1,505 (752) rooms were contracted, 950 (1,144) rooms opened and 1,399 (1,347) rooms left the system.

Twelve months ended December 2018

▪ Revenue decreased by MEUR 8.1 (-0.8%) to MEUR 959.2. Revenue LFL&R increased by MEUR 41.5 (4.5%).

▪ Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 1.8%. RevPAR LFL&R increased by 5.8%.

▪ EBITDA increased by MEUR 21.6 (26.3%) to MEUR 103.7 and the EBITDA margin increased 2.3 pp to 10.8%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 22.8 (23.2%) to MEUR 121.0.

▪ EBIT increased by MEUR 17.0 (115.6%) to MEUR 31.7 and the EBIT margin increased 1.8 pp to 3.3%. Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 17.9 (32.0%) to MEUR 73.9.

▪ Profit/loss for the period decreased by MEUR 0.8 (-18.2%) to MEUR 3.6.

▪ Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.02 (0.03).

▪ Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 119.5 (72.4).

▪ 7,196 (7,476) rooms were contracted, 4,083 (5,039) rooms opened and 2,003 (4,195) rooms left the system.

▪ The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the financial year 2018.

MEUR Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change % FY 2018 FY 2017 Change % Revenue 246.0 241.6 4.4 1.8% 959.2 967.3 -8.1 -0.8% EBITDA 17.0 16.8 0.2 1.2% 103.7 82.1 21.6 26.3% EBIT -10.4 -4.2 -6.2 -147.6% 31.7 14.7 17.0 115.6% Profit/loss for the period -21.0 -6.0 -15.0 -250.0% 3.6 4.4 -0.8 -18.2% EBITDA margin 6.9% 7.0% -0.1 pp 10.8% 8.5% 2.3 pp EBIT margin -4.2% -1.7% -2.5 pp 3.3% 1.5% 1.8 pp

Comments from the CEO

Financial results in line with the 5-year operating plan

On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation, revenue grew by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, which was slightly higher than in the full year 2018 (4.5%). This is in line with guidance provided in the Q3 report.

As mentioned in our Q3 report, operating costs in Q4 were higher than in previous quarters - in line with the 5-year operating plan. Despite this, the EBITDA-margin was in line with Q4 2017. The margin for the full year of 10.8% is in line with the guidance.

During the quarter 1,505 rooms were contracted, 950 rooms opened, and 1,399 rooms left the system.

In a press release on January 25 this year, we announced our financial targets for 2019. Again, in line with the 5-year operating plan, we expect like-for-like revenue, including hotels under renovation, to increase by 4.5 - 5.0% and that we will reach an EBITDA-margin between 12.0 and 12.5%.

On February 5, a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through Aplite Holdings AB, announced that they had acquired 94.1% of the shares and votes in Radisson Hospitality AB (publ). Since Aplite holds more than 90 percent of the shares in Radisson, Aplite intends to commence a squeeze-out procedure under the Swedish Companies Act to acquire also the remaining shares. Aplite also intends to request that the Board of Radisson applies for de- listing of Radisson's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Federico J. González, President & CEO

RevPAR Development Q4

On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), RevPAR increased by 3.3%. The growth was mainly driven by occupancy (2.3%), readapting the strategy to improve occupancy in constrained days without losing on room rates (1.1%). The ramp up of hotels that were under renovation 2017 had a very positive impact on the numbers. Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was 2.9% above last year, being the second strongest quarter in 2018, despite the negative impact of FX.

The RevPAR LFL&R performance was strong also compared to the competitors with the highest RGI increase of the last two years (2.7%).

The growth was supported by the initial effects of the 5-year operating plan initiatives and mainly by the new revenue management system which enables us to capture volumes in constrained demand. In addition, the new room type structure in place in more than 200 hotels supports the average rate increase together with the new public pricing structure and the public promo calendar. The segmentation strategy, with a clean-up of low profitable business, supported a positive shift in the fourth quarter. We have also created a fourth revenue management cluster to better support the hotels in Southern Europe.

All four regions reported RevPAR LFL&R growth over last year, with the strongest development in Nordics (8.3%).

RevPAR LFL&R for leased hotels increased by 5.4%, mainly driven by occupancy (4.2%). Reported RevPAR for leased hotels was 8.8% above last year.

LFL RevPAR growth by quarter

LFL Occupancy growth by quarter

LFL Room Rates growth by quarter

9%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

Q1 2017

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 2018

Q2

Q3

Q4

Income Statement

Fourth Quarter 2018

MEUR

Revenue EBITDA EBITDA margin

EBIT

EBIT margin

Profit/loss for the period

Q4 2018 Change % 246.0 241.6 4.4 1.8% 17.0 16.8 0.2 1.2% 6.9% 7.0% -0.1 pp -10.4 -4.2 -6.2 -147.6% -4.2% -1.7% -2.5 pp -21.0 -6.0 -15.0 -250.0%

Revenue increased by MEUR 4.4 (1.8%) to MEUR 246.0. The increase is mainly due to strong performance in the like-for-like hotel portfolio, including hotels under renovation, partly offset by the exit of eight leases at the end of last year and two leases this year (MEUR -7.4), as well as the strengthening of the Euro (MEUR -2.4).

On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), revenue increased by MEUR 12.3 (5.4%), The change in revenue compared to the same period last year is presented in the table below.

MEUR LFL&R Openings Exits FX Change Rooms revenue 6.7 - -4.7 -1.2 0.8 F&B revenue 0.4 - -2.4 -0.7 -2.7 Other hotel revenue 0.1 - -0.3 0.0 -0.2 Total leased revenue 7.2 - -7.4 -1.9 -2.1 Fee revenue 2.4 3.4 -1.5 -0.5 3.8 Other revenue 2.7 - - -0.0 2.7 Total revenue 12.3 3.4 -8.9 -2.4 4.4

EBITDA increased by MEUR 0.2 (1.2%) to MEUR 17.0. The increase is mainly due to the like-for-like revenue growth and reduction in operating costs in leased hotels, supported by the cost advantage initiatives in the 5-year operating plan as well as three lease agreements converting from fixed to variable rent. Rent as a percentage of leased hotel revenue decreased from 28.5% to 28.0%. The increase due to the above-mentioned factors is offset by an increase in costs for restructuring and IT transformation of MEUR 6.0 as well as other items of one-off nature.

The EBITDA margin decreased 0.1 pp to 6.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 8.3 (32.9%) to MEUR 33.5.

EBIT decreased by MEUR 6.2 (-147.6%) to MEUR -10.4. The decrease is mainly due to higher costs for write-downs of fixed assets of MEUR 7.8.

Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 6.9 (48.3%) to MEUR 21.2.

Profit/loss for the period decreased by MEUR 15.0 (-250.0%) to MEUR -21.0. In addition to the decrease in EBIT, the profit/loss for the period is impacted by MEUR 6.5 higher financial expenses, which is a consequence of the bond issuance in July (MEUR 4.9) and write-downs of financial investments (MEUR 1.2). Furthermore, MEUR 6.5 has been provided for an ongoing tax case regarding interest deduction in one of the Swedish subsidiaries. Please see section "Other Events" for further details.

EBITDA, MEURRolling EBITDA margin, %

EBIT, MEURRolling EBIT margin, %

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

11%

30.0

25.0

20.0

10%

15.0

10.0

5.0

9%

0.0

-5.0

-10.0

8%

-15.0

Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 2017 2018 2017 2018 Q2

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Twelve months ended December 2018

MEUR

Revenue EBITDA EBITDA margin

EBIT

EBIT margin

Profit/loss for the period

FY 2018 Change % 959.2 967.3 -8.1 -0.8% 103.7 82.1 21.6 26.3% 10.8% 8.5% 2.3 pp 31.7 14.7 17.0 15.6% 3.3% 1.5% 1.8 pp 3.6 4.4 -0.8 -18.2%

Revenue decreased by MEUR 8.1 (-0.8%) to MEUR 959.2. The decrease is mainly due to the exit of eight leases at the end of 2017 and two leases in 2018 (MEUR -29.0) and the strengthening of the Euro (MEUR -22.7).

On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), revenue increased by MEUR 41.5 (4.5%). The change in revenue compared to the same period last year is presented in the table below.

MEUR LFL&R Openings Exits FX Change Rooms revenue 22.7 - -18.8 -11.4 -7.5 F&B revenue 4.2 - -8.7 -5.5 -10.0 Other hotel revenue 0.0 - -1.5 -0.4 -1.9 Total leased revenue 26.9 - -29.0 -17.3 -19.4 Fee revenue 7.5 9.3 -7.2 -5.2 4.4 Other revenue 7.1 - - -0.2 6.9 Total revenue 41.5 9.3 -36.2 -22.7 -8.1

EBITDA increased by MEUR 21.6 (26.3%) to MEUR 103.7. The increase is mainly due to the like-for-like revenue growth and reduction in operating costs in leased hotels, partly offset by higher costs for central activities due to the 5-year operating plan initiatives.

The contribution from the fee business to EBITDA increased by MEUR 4.9 due to revenue growth as well as lower costs for bad debts.

The EBITDA margin increased 2.3 pp to 10.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 22.8 (23.2%) to MEUR 121.0.

EBIT increased by MEUR 17.0 (115.6%) to MEUR 31.7. The increase in EBITDA is partly offset by higher depreciation costs due to the increase in capex.

Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 17.9 (32.0%) to MEUR 73.9.

Profit/loss for the period decreased by MEUR 0.8 (-18.2%) to MEUR 3.6. The increase in EBIT is offset by MEUR 11.5 higher financial expenses, which is mainly due to the bond issuance in July and the consent solicitation process in September. In addition, MEUR 6.5 has been provided for an ongoing tax case regarding interest deduction in one of the Swedish subsidiaries. Please see section "Other Events" for further details.

Q4 Comments by Region1, 2

Nordics

MEUR Revenue

RevPAR LFL&R [EUR] EBITDA

EBITDA margin EBIT

EBIT margin

Q4 2018 Change % 101.2 98.1 3.1 3.2% 95.0 87.7 7.3 8.3% 15.6 11.8 3.8 32.2% 15.4% 12.0% 3.4 pp 11.1 2.0 9.1 455.0% 11.0% 2.0% 9.0 pp

Revenue increased by MEUR 3.1 (3.2%) to MEUR 101.2. The increase is mainly due to strong revenue development LFL&R in the lease portfolio (MEUR 5.6), partly offset by the strengthening of the Euro (MEUR -2.2) and the exit of one lease end of August (MEUR -0.6).

Reported RevPAR was 6.9% above last year due to RevPAR LFL&R growth of 8.3%, partly offset by the negative impact of FX. Strong contribution from the ramp up of hotels which were under renovation 2017.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 3.8 (32.2%) to MEUR 15.6 due to the like-for-like revenue growth and reduction in operating costs in leased hotels. In addition, three lease agreements have converted from fixed to variable rent.

EBIT increased by MEUR 9.1 (455.0%) to MEUR 11.1. In addition to the EBITDA development, EBIT is positively impacted by MEUR 6.3 lower costs for write-downs of fixed assets.

Rest of Western Europe

MEUR

Revenue

RevPAR LFL&R [EUR] EBITDA

EBITDA margin EBIT

EBIT margin

Q4 2018 Change % 115.1 119.3 -4.2 -3.5% 89.4 87.6 1.8 2.1% 18.1 14.5 3.6 24.8% 15.7% 12.2% 3.5 pp -4.2 3.9 -8.1 N/A -3.6% 3.3% N/A

Revenue decreased by MEUR 4.2 (-3.5%) to MEUR 115.1. The decrease is mainly due to the exit of eight leases at the end of 2017 and one lease this year (MEUR -6.8), partly offset by positive revenue development LFL&R in the lease portfolio (MEUR 1.6).

Reported RevPAR was 1.5% above last year with a RevPAR LFL&R growth of 2.1%. The positive contribution from the ramp up of hotels which were under renovation in 2017, and the double-digit growth in Belgium and Austria, is partly offset by the negative impact of major renovations of two large German properties in 2018.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 3.6 (24.8%) to MEUR 18.1, mainly due to the like-for-like revenue development, reduction in operating costs and MEUR 1.5 lower restructuring costs.

EBIT decreased by MEUR 8.1 to MEUR -4.2. The increase in EBITDA of MEUR 3.6 and the lower costs for termination of lease contracts of MEUR 2.9 is offset by MEUR 14.1 higher costs for write-downs of fixed assets.

1 In Nordics, the business is predominantly leased contracts. In Rest of Western Europe, the business is a mix of leased, managed and franchise contracts. In Easter Europe and Middle East, Africa and Others, the business is mainly management contracts.

2 Please note that the segmentation has been further developed to better illustrate how the business is operated. The numbers for the comparative period have been restated.