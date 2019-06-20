Radisson Hospitality publ : Blu Royal Viking Hotel completes Hotel Group's most extensive renovation program ever in the Nordic region

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the completion of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm in Sweden, following its ambitious multi-million renovation project. The renovation is one of several renewed Radisson hotels across the Nordics, as the hotel group is now finalizing its most extensive renovation and investment program ever in the region.

Ready for its 35th anniversary, the hotel has become an elegant and vibrant meeting place set in an unbeatable central location right next to Stockholm Central Station on Vasagatan.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President Northern Europe for Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'Our aim is to always improve the guest experience, which is why we have invested so much in renovations in the Nordic region. So far, we have completed refurbishment programs at, among others, the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Oslo; the Radisson Blu Hotel, Tromsø; the Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Copenhagen; the Radisson Collection Hotel, Strand Stockholm; and now the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm. The hotels look better, the food tastes even better, and the service has been raised to yet another level.'

In 1960, Radisson Hotel Group opened its first hotel in the Nordics and currently operates close to 60 properties across the region. As part of the group's continued commitment to the region, Radisson Hotel Group has invested more than €100m in renovations of its Nordic hotels over the past few years - in addition to significant investments from the property owners. The renovation program is the most extensive in the region ever, and the results have created enhanced guest experiences and award-winning design hotels.

The new design concept at the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm has been carried out by the renowned Spanish architectural studio Proyecto Singular. They have transformed the hotel's 459 guestrooms, 15 meeting rooms, and communal areas - including the lobby and bar, the Stockholm Fisk restaurant, and the stunning atrium area.

In the project, Proyecto Singular has taken on words from author Maya Angelou who said 'I have learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.'

With the guest experience at the core of the 360-transformation of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm, Proyecto Singular have created a city hub with lively areas where guests can share rewarding moments in a social and welcoming environment. The base of the design has the roots of the Mediterranean, with plants, natural tones and warm materials that create a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere.

The guestrooms have been updated with bright walls, modern panels in dark wood and beautiful light fixtures - complemented by art from talented young artists. The technology has also been optimized, with Chromecasts placed in each room to allow audio and video streaming.

The lobby has been refined with light stone floors set alongside modern folding walls of glass and industrial metal, while the lobby bar has been turned into a focal point for guests and locals alike with its extensive bar and cocktail menu.

The hotel's grand staircase to the atrium on the second floor has been updated with a glass framing, which allows daylight to shine from the skylights above. The reception has been transformed with a long counter made of dark stone, while sofas, armchairs and plants create an elegant and pleasant atmosphere for working or socializing.

Stockholm Fisk, one of Stockholm's only seafood specialty restaurants, has a completely new facade towards the street in glass and metal. The restaurant's interior has been updated with sophisticated natural colors and wood that breaks with a darker blue tone. Decorative partitions in wood and metal guide guests through the restaurant, while a fireplace and a wall covered in wine bottles join the bar lounge's comfortable velvet sofas.

HIGH, the Cocktail Social Club, on the ninth floor, that can accommodate 150 people, is another of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm's unique gems. The bar has undergone a total makeover and reflects an elegant and classic feel in a modern and stylish vintage. Guests can enjoy inspiring views of the city through panoramic windows, while a large drinks menu offers cocktails based on both classic and exciting new flavors.

The meeting and events area, with its 15 flexible meeting rooms, exudes style and innovation. It features the latest technology, such as ClickShare, which allows guests to connect wirelessly with any device to SMART Boards with interactive screens and whiteboards. The venue is ideal for all types of events and can host up to 150 people.

