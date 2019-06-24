Radisson Hospitality publ : Blu opens a classic Art Nouveau hotel in Prague, Czech Republic

Radisson Blu, the upper upscale hotel brand that delivers a positive and personalized service in stylish spaces, is proud to announce the opening of a new Radisson Blu Hotel in Prague - a city that is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 destinations in the world. The reopening of this modern hotel follows a remarkable transformation of an existing property, with major capital investment going into the project to upgrade and rebrand the former hotel.

Today, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague features 160 luxurious guest rooms and suites, designed with modern conveniences that complement the building's classical, Art Nouveau architecture. Leisure and business travelers alike have the opportunity to stay in one of Europe's most popular destinations, with access to congress venues; a wide range of museums, theatres, galleries; and a blooming food scene.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Southern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We're excited to open this historic hotel in a prime location. It is our first leased property in Southeastern Europe and represents our confidence in the market. We see the Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague as the perfect business hub and a superb venue for the conferences, meetings and events sector. The hotel will complement our Park Inn Hotel Prague, and we´re proud of our well-positioned footprint in one of Europe's most exciting cities.'

Lars Wenaas, Chairman of the property owner, Wenaasgruppen, said: 'We are delighted to reopen this remarkable property in Prague as a Radisson Blu hotel after an extensive renovation. Wenaasgruppen now has 26 hotels in large European cities, with a total of 10,972 guestrooms.'

Set in an original Art Nouveau building from the 19th Century, the brand-new hotel preserves historic features while adding a modern finish to its interior. Located alongside Charles Square, between Prague's Old Town and New Town, the hotel is the ideal starting point for holding business meetings, exploring the famous sights or heading on a shopping spree in the city center (which is within walking distance of the hotel). The hotel is also easily accessible, with Václav Havel International Airport Prague located 18km from the property.

When it comes to food and drinks, guests enjoy upscale gastronomic experiences at the chic surroundings of The Restaurant or visit The Bar with views of Prague's lively streets. Guests will be tempted to post Instagram stories with views of Prague Castle from the seasonal rooftop terrace or their workout sessions in the fitness room.

The meeting and events facilities at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague feature eight meeting rooms for up to 150 delegates. They are an ideal choice for conferences, corporate events, elegant gala dinners and smaller brainstorming sessions. Most of the meeting rooms provide natural daylight, while delegates can enjoy trendy catering options, modern built-in AV technology and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

Tobias Krappen, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague, said: 'We're proud to welcome our guests with the full Radisson Blu experience, including its personalized service and exquisite atmosphere. For leisure and business travelers, we are the perfect partner to help create the most memorable travel experiences in one of Europe's most exciting cities.'

For more information, please visit: https://www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-prague

Highlights of historic Prague: https://blog.radissonblu.com/5-highlights-historic-prague/

