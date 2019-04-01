Radisson Hospitality publ : Blu opens in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in the west of the capital, the hotel is just a 30-minute drive from King Khaled International Airport and situated in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, home to over eighty foreign embassies and diplomatic missions.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President Middle East and Africa, said: 'We're delighted to open our latest hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in one of the most exclusive addresses in Riyadh. Tourism continues to be one of the key pillars of Vision 2030, with several positive initiatives being implemented to generate increased visitor demand. We're pleased that our growth across Saudi Arabia is aligned with the Kingdom's economic diversification strategy, and proud to be playing a leading role in the evolution of the country's hospitality sector.'

Situated in lush, green surroundings, the stylish Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter creates an immediate impression with its stunning décor - not to mention the unique display of more than 1,000 original Saudi hand-crafted artworks as part of The Living Exhibition. The hotel features 110 elegantly designed rooms and suites that combine contemporary Italian interior design with touches of the Middle East. Each room provides modern facilities, including individual climate control, digital media players and a fully equipped kitchen or kitchenette. 24-hour room service is also available for guests.

For dining, the Larder Restaurant and Lounge serves both an international and Middle Eastern menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner - while the Larder Lounge provides a welcoming space for teas, coffees and light bites. The beautiful outdoor Larder Terrace is designed with hand-crafted Saudi pieces of art and is set in tranquil gardens; perfect for a relaxing social occasion.

The hotel's leisure facilities include an extensive health club that features a well-equipped gym (designed to cater to the needs of male and female guests), an indoor swimming pool, two treatment rooms and two steam rooms. The hotel also features a Family Room, Children's Play Room, on-site parking and first-class security.

The meeting and events facilities feature 125sqm of flexible meeting room space, including four rooms equipped with the latest audiovisual equipment and free Wi-Fi. Each meeting room has plenty of natural daylight, as well as indoor and outdoor breakout areas.

Ferran Brufau, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, said: 'We're immensely proud to open this stunning Radisson Blu in the heart of Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter. We're confident our guests will be impressed by the contemporary hotel design and the unique ambiance as soon as they enter the lobby. The hotel is sure to be a popular business destination with convenient access to the international embassies and many regional headquarters located in and around the Diplomatic Quarter. Our multinational team is excited and ready to deliver the renowned Yes I Can! service to our guests.'

