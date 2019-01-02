Radisson Hospitality publ : Blu opens two new hotels in Abu Dhabi

Radisson Blu, the upper upscale hotel brand that delivers a positive and personalized service in stylish spaces, is proud to announce the opening of two hotels in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both landmark hotels hold prominent locations, with theRadisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Cornichelocated on the vibrant and iconic sea walk of Abu Dhabi, while the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain is situated in one of theUAE's cultural gems, known as the Garden City for its natural springs, plantations and lush palm groves.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We're delighted to begin 2019 in such a positive manner with the opening of these amazing properties in the UAE, arriving under the upper upscale Radisson Blu flag. Both properties remain iconic landmarks in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy such unique locations. Abu Dhabi continues to flourish as a destination, with significant investment going into demand generators for the tourism sector - from cultural landmarks to entertainment and leisure offerings. We're proud to be playing a supporting role in this evolution.'

Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi National Hotels, said: 'We're pleased to lead our hotels into their next generation under the globally recognized Radisson Blu brand. Both hotels are undergoing extensive renovation works that will see them reach leading standards. Each hotel has its own distinct and attractive offering for both business and leisure segments. We're confident that our guests will enjoy many memorable moments at our hotels, whilst discovering all that Abu Dhabi and Al Ain has to offer.'

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Offering stunning views of Abu Dhabi's coastline, the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche is ideally located for travelers looking to enjoy the hotel's extensive leisure facilities and private beach or explore the city center attractions.

Stepping inside, the hotel also has everything guests need to enjoy memorable moments. As well as 327 spacious rooms and suites, the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche brings together culinary excellence and entertainment. The nine restaurants provide an ample choice of international cuisines for breakfast, lunch or dinner, while the three swimming pools, spa, fitness center and the beach club offer plenty of opportunities for relaxation. The meeting and events space can host events for 10 to 2,000 guests, with 14 meeting rooms, two ballrooms and outdoor facilities that include a private beach club for special events.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radissonblu.com/en/resort-abu-dhabi-corniche

Discover Abu Dhabi with Radisson Blu: https://blog.radissonblu.com/your-pocket-guide-to-abu-dhabi/

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain

Set in the UAE's remarkable Garden City, the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain gives guests the opportunity to enjoy an authentic UAE experience away from the urban buzz of the main cities. The hotel is located in one of Al Ain's stunning historic properties and offers easy access to a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Well-equipped for guests looking to relax or explore, the hotel features 210 rooms including a range of suites, villas and studios - as well as six restaurants and four bars. It also has a fantastic selection of leisure facilities, including swimming pools, tennis courts, a sauna and steam room. In addition to this 1,070sqm of event space (including four versatile meeting rooms and the Oasis Ballroom) provides a unique setting for events - especially the ballroom that can host 650 guests or the garden area that's ideal for social gatherings.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radissonblu.com/en/resort-al-ain

Discover Al Ain with Radisson Blu: https://blog.radissonblu.com/5-reasons-to-discover-al-ain-uae/

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Stephen Kamat, Area Director of PR and Communications, Middle East and Africa

stephen.kamat@radissonhotels.com

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu® is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers a positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to details and a Yes I Can!SM service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuance, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel offers a truly individual guest experience. Radisson Blu hotels are in major cities, key airport gateways and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards™, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson Hotel Group™ which also includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson, and prizeotel.

For reservations and more information visit, www.radissonblu.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radissonblu/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radissonblu/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radissonblu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonblu/

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group™ is one of the world's largest hotel groups with eight distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson and prizeotel.

Radisson Rewards ™ is a global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offer exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings place people at the heart of everything we do and treat every meeting or event as more than just a date in the calendar. Designed around three key commitments - Personal, Professional and Memorable - delivered through bespoke services, Radisson Meetings create successful and unique experiences for our guests.

More than 95,000 team members work globally for the Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

For more information, visit:

www.radissonhospitalityab.com/media/news-releases

www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media

Or connect with us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson-hotel-group/

Instagram (Employees): https://www.instagram.com/radissonmoments/

Instagram (Hotels): https://www.instagram.com/radissonhotels/

Twitter (Corporate): https://twitter.com/radissongroup

Twitter (Hotels): https://twitter.com/radissonhotels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonhotels

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radissonhotelgroup