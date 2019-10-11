Radisson Hospitality publ : Blu unveils the rebirth of a Kyiv legend

Radisson Blu, the upper upscale hotel brand that delivers a positive and personalized service in stylish spaces, is delighted to announce the reopening of a Kyiv legend following its complete refurbishment. With 254 newly renovated guest rooms, a conference area, lobby and lobby bar, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Kyiv near Golden Gate in Ukraine's capital has undergone a remarkable transformation.

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Kyiv presents its new look after a full renovation of the entire hotel - completed in partnership with OMO Design. Combining stylish design (where the local heritage is interpreted through modern materials), comfortable social areas for guests, and attention to the smallest details, the hotel aims to provide unforgettable experiences on every visit to the renewed Kyiv legend.

Jesper Henriksen General Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Kyiv, says: 'When it came to the renovation and redesign of Kyiv's first-ever international branded hotel, we did not want to simply recreate the previous style. We wanted to integrate and reflect the local heritage, to show the connection with the Golden Gate, the Yaroslaviv Val street and the original historic building style. For this purpose, we looked for a Ukrainian designer who could do it in a proper way. And, today, we are proud to present the rebirth of a Kyiv legend.'

Natalia Shchyra, the British-Ukrainian designer, Principal at OMO Design, said: 'We call this project timeless. The hotel's building is located at the site of the ancient city wall, the Golden Gate, and near the UNESCO world heritage site of St. Sophia Cathedral. This means it carries a powerful ancient energy within its walls. Our vision was to blend the hotel's contemporary atmosphere with the elements of the rich local historic heritage. The interior's calm modern harmony of wood and stone is contrasted by the artworks and artifacts of the past century, where each piece has its own story. It has been a pleasure to work with the Radisson Blu team who provided inspiration for many design solutions.'

Each art element in the space has its own story. The timeline ribbon in the center of the lobby carries the ebb and flow of historical events. Photography in the style of old masters magically captures the members of the hotel team. Glass walls at the entrance reproduce the fragments of the old city walls. Small decor elements re-imagined from ancient artefacts and accessories get a revival with a modern interpretation.

First opening in 2005, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Kyiv became the first internationally branded hotel in the city. It the began its full renovation in 2017. The first step in the process saw the entire conference area on the ground floor renewed - not only in its design, but in all the engineering elements such as the audio and visual equipment.

Between 2017-18 all guest rooms were renovated, with new room design by Lundwall Architects. This well-known Nordic design bureau adapted Nordic design traditions to complement the unique and original setting in Kyiv. The rooms are now a combination of simplicity, minimalism and functionality that fit the needs of the hotel's multinational mix of guests. The interiors are complemented by modern art -photos of Kyiv made by famous Ukrainian photographers.

The renovation process covered everything, from wall coatings to furniture and lamps. The combination of materials and colors like grey and violet now creates a unique comforting atmosphere in the rooms. Industrial elements and forms are gracefully combined with natural wooden elements and textiles, completing the ambiance by adding mirrors, glass surfaces and lamps.

In 2019, the final stage of the renovation was carried out - refurbishing the lobby, main entrance and lobby bar.

Karl-Maria Pfeffer, CEO at Raiffeisen Property International Gmbh, said: 'It is our great pleasure to reopen this landmark hotel, which has always had a pioneering role in Kyiv. We are confident that it will continue to do so for the next decade.'

Download images of the newly renovated hotel: https://bit.ly/2oDvbr4

