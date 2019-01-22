Radisson Hospitality publ : Collection opens its doors in Georgia's most famous wine district, Tsinandali

The newest addition to the group's premium lifestyle collection - reserved for its most outstanding properties - Radisson Collection Hotel, Tsinandali Estate Georgia is set in the heart of the country's most popular wine district, 'Kakheti', and offers a truly unique Georgian guest experience. The property features an on-site wine yard and its own historical winery, whilst additional features include a spa on the top floor, an outside swimming pool, indoor and open-air ballrooms and a neighboring historic 18-hectare park.

Michel Stalport, Area Senior Vice President Russia and Eastern Europe, said: 'We are extremely proud to welcome guests to our first Radisson Collection estate in this stunning region. Georgia is recognized as one of the most beautiful countries in the world, known to be the birthplace of wine, and a place where travelers are welcomed with hospitality like nowhere else. The estate combines magnificent architecture and historical authenticity with the finest new design details to provide guests with truly exceptional and memorable stays'.

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Tsinandali Estate Georgia features 141 stylish rooms and suites, as well as a range of exceptional hotel facilities. Every room features the elegance to perfectly complement the hotel's stunning location. The concept is incorporated into the winery and the stunning result is a seamless blend of Georgian style with modern elegance, and rooms that form the ultimate template for contemporary living. The project is developed by Silk Road Group with financial support of Partnership Fund.

True to the philosophy of Radisson Collection, the Tsinandali Estate is a unique property and delivers a range of exceptional guest experiences. The Tsinandali Estate has a rich history of winemaking, and the first bottled wine in Georgia was produced on the estate. For wine lovers seeking an insider journey into the heritage of Georgian wine production, the property features on-site vineyards, a unique vinotheque, a wine-tasting bar and Prince Alexander Chavchavadze's personal wine cellar collection. The hotel is in the middle of a historic 18-hectare park, including the Tsinandali Palace Museum of Prince Alexander Chavchavadze - a memorial to the founder of Georgian Romanticism and an important cultural attraction in its own right.

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Tsinandali Estate Georgia offers a number of outstanding gastronomy experiences. Its three restaurants range from Prince Alexander, an all-day, internationally-influenced option with a courtyard terrace, French Le Bistro to Kakheti Restaurant with its authentic Georgian cuisine. For those inclined towards a more intimate experience, the Blue Room offers private dining options, whilst three bars provide guests with magnetic social spaces in which to sample local Georgian wines and thoughtfully crafted cocktails.

In addition, a wellness floor allows guests to take a break from the various immersive experiences on offer. Complete with a fitness room, sauna, jacuzzi, a full spa service area and an outdoor infinity pool with breath-taking views of the Caucasus Mountains, it truly is a space for total relaxation.

The hotel is also the ideal place for meetings and events, boasting private facilities that total over 2,350sqm. Internationally well-known architects John Fotiadis, Christina Gabas and Damien Figueras worked on the project, and the hotel features stunning interior design by world-renowned industrial designer Ingo Maurer and Georgian artist and sculptor Tamara Kvesitadze. The signature area is an open amphitheater designed by Xavier Fabre. Featuring a retractable roof, it can accommodate up to 1,200 people, providing a flexible space that can host concerts, weddings, gala dinners, theatres and fashion shows.

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Tsinandali Estate Georgia is located 104km from Tbilisi, the Georgian capital. The drive to the main airport of Tbilisi takes in some of the country's most spectacular scenery - from authentic Georgian villages to mountain tops with stunning views of the Caucasus.

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Tsinandali Estate Georgia will be operated by Radisson Hospitality AB under an international management agreement.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radissoncollection.com/en/kakheti-hotel-tsinandali-estate

