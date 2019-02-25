Radisson Hospitality publ : Collection set to make its Polish debut in Warsaw

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, is delighted to announce the introduction of its exceptional Radisson Collection brand to the Polish capital of Warsaw. Currently undergoing a remarkable transformation, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Warsaw will be yet another unique addition to the group's portfolio of premium lifestyle properties when it opens in May 2019.

Reserved only for the group's most outstanding properties, Radisson Collection's global portfolio boasts a glittering array of exceptional hotels and one-of-a-kind properties. And now, following a major capital investment to upgrade and rebrand the existing Radisson Blu property, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Warsaw will offer the highest standard of guest experience through its exceptional interior design and guest amenities - not to mention the expertise of its people.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'Located in the heart of the city, this property becomes part of a select group of 25 hotels to have joined Radisson Collection since last year. We're grateful to our partners, Europa Capital, for their trust in our people and our brands.'

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Warsaw will feature 311 rooms and suites, a significantly upgraded modern lobby, lounge and open-plan communal areas - as well as a restaurant venue. With the hotel and its team attuned to the philosophy of Radisson Collection, guests will find no detail unattended.

James Pennington, Director at Europa Capital, said: 'Having acquired the Radisson Blu Hotel building in 2017 with our partners WX Management Services, we're delighted to be launching this comprehensive refurbishment, which is in line with our asset management strategy. These works will modernize the existing property and upgrade it to deliver Warsaw's newest five-star hotel, right in the heart of Poland's capital. Warsaw is a prime destination for business travelers and a growing number of tourists so, by working closely with Radisson Hotel Group, our ambition is to create a modern, fit-for-purpose hotel to match the city's dynamism.'

Another key characteristic of every Radisson Collection hotel is the outstanding level of service guests can expect during their stay - and the Radisson Collection Hotel, Warsaw will be no different. Team members will take care of the tiniest detail, with 24/7 room service and Guest Relation Managers available throughout the day. For business travelers, the hotel will provide exceptional meetings and events facilities, with the capacity to host more than 400 people.

Situated in Warsaw's business district, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Warsaw will be close to the city's Financial Center and the eye-catching Rondo ONZ Tower, making it an ideal base from which to attend meetings. There will also be an abundance of historical and cultural attractions nearby, including the Jewish Ghetto and Roma Theater - both within 2km of the hotel. The hotel will also benefit from excellent transport links, with Warsaw Chopin Airport only 25 minutes away and the newly renovated Central Railway Station just 1km away - providing convenient access to other Polish cities as well as major business hubs such as Berlin, Paris, London and Rome.

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Warsaw will be operated by Radisson Hospitality AB under an International Management agreement.

ABOUT RADISSON COLLECTION

The Radisson Collection™ is a premium lifestyle collection of exceptional hotels in unique locations.

Radisson Collection is part of the Radisson Hotel Group™ which also includes Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson and prizeotel.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group™ is one of the world's largest hotel groups with eight distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world.

Radisson Rewards™ is a global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offer exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings place people at the heart of everything we do and treat every meeting or event as more than just a date in the calendar. Designed around three key commitments - Personal, Professional and Memorable - delivered through bespoke services, Radisson Meetings create successful and unique experiences for our guests.

More than 95,000 team members work globally for the Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

