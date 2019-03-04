Radisson Hospitality publ : Collection to arrive in Italy's fashion capital with Palazzo Touring Club signing

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest and most dynamic hotel groups in the world, is delighted to announce the signing of a new Radisson Collection property in Milan, Italy. The Radisson Collection Hotel Palazzo Touring Club, Milan will complement the group's portfolio of exceptional hotels in Rome and Venice, underlining our long-term plan to strengthen the brand's presence across Italy.

With a storied history as the headquarters of the oldest and most prestigious Italian touristic organization, the Touring Club Italiano (TCI), this new Radisson Collection hotel is sure to set the scene for some unforgettable moments when it opens mid-2020. Perfectly situated in the heart of Milan, the prestigious building is an architectural landmark - the ideal evocation of everything the premium lifestyle brand stands for. The Radisson Collection Hotel Palazzo Touring Club, Milan will feature 93 stunning guest rooms and suites, a restaurant and garden bar - as well as a 140sqm meeting room and wellness center and a bookshop.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'Radisson Collection is a relevant brand for a unique and individual hotel real estate. It leverages the network and recognition of Radisson Blu, the largest upper upscale brand in Europe, while providing owners and guests uniqueness and individuality. We're extremely thankful to our prominent partner, the Touring Club Italiano, for their trust in Radisson Hotel Group, our people and our brands. Together, we'll transform the historic building to provide exceptional hospitality and reflect the authenticity of this landmark.'

Franco Iseppi, President of the Touring Club Italiano, said: 'We want to enhance the experience and economic potential of the building, while keeping our historical premises as a reference point that represents the Association and its status as the home of travel and tourist practices.'

The new Radisson Collection hotel will be located in Milan's historic center, and well-positioned within walking distance of Duomo square. Guests will have a unique opportunity to see the best of the city, and take inspiration from the focus on fashion and design for which Milan is internationally renowned. Travelers in April will be treated from a range of educational events that cover everything from modern design principles to the culture of Italian industrial and furniture design and its impact around the world.

The arrival of the Radisson Collection premium lifestyle brand in Milan will complement the Radisson Blu hotel already located in the popular business area of Villapizzone.

The Radisson Collection Hotel Palazzo Touring Club, Milan will be operated by Radisson Hospitality AB under an international lease agreement.

Martin Melzer, Director PR & Communication, Central & Southern Europemartin.melzer@radissonhotels.com

