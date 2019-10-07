Radisson Hospitality publ : Hotel Group becomes Rostock's largest operator with Germany's first branded hotel

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the signing of the first Radisson branded hotel in Germany. Located in the 800-year-old heart of the Hanseatic university city, directly in the seaport of Rostock, the property is set to open in Q3-2020. The new Radisson Hotel Rostock strengthens the group´s position in the region as part of its strategy to roll out further brands in Germany, a key focus country for our expansion with a remarkable development profile.

As a destination with more than two million overnight visitors each year - while featuring maritime and high-tech industries, as well as the University of Rostock - Rostock is one of the most important economic hubs in Northern Germany.

The upscale, full-service Radisson Hotel will deliver Scandinavian-inspired hospitality and complement the group's Radisson Blu hotel in Rostock. The agreement brings Radisson Hotel Group´s portfolio in Germany to 35 hotels and more than 8,800 rooms in operation and under development.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We're pleased to introduce our first Radisson branded hotel to the German market, with the group's long-term partner, Friedemann Kunz Family Foundation. We thank our partners for their trust and confidence and look forward to a successful journey based on trust and responsibility.'

Friedemann Kunz, CEO of the Friedemann Kunz Family Foundation, highlighted the importance of collaboration with the Hanseatic university city and Radisson Hotel Group: 'With a long term investment approach, we have found the right partner in Radisson Hotel Group as our trusted partners in Rostock. We thank them for their trust and the successful journey so far. We are also grateful to the city of Rostock in bringing a new hotel project to this destination. This will create a unique ensemble in an exciting location. We are aware of the importance of this location and we thank all those involved for their support and their trust so far. As a family foundation, we invest long-term and are proud of our responsibility to the city and the region, as well as our responsibility to our employees. We are already working hard on the plans and I am looking forward to the further implementation of this project.'

The Radisson Hotel Rostock will feature more than 190 guest rooms, all with Radisson's unique brand features. The hotel will also offer an all-day dining restaurant - as well as a rooftop brewery bar, a lobby lounge and a well-equipped gym. Spread over 300sqm, the hotel's meeting space will offer boardrooms and a business center.

The Radisson Hotel will be ideally situated in the city harbor, the newest inner-city development project in Rostock, and just a few steps away from city center. The main train station will be 2.3km from the hotel, providing connections to Berlin and Hamburg within two hours, while Rostock Airport will be 30km from the hotel.

About the Friedemann Kunz Family Foundation

With the founding of the 'Friedemann Kunz Family Foundation' in 2016, the entire corporate assets of the ScanHausMarlow group of companies with its more than 20 companies have been bundled in a family foundation. The 'Friedemann Kunz Family Foundation' is designed for eternity. ScanHaus Marlow can look back on more than 25 years of very successful and dynamic company history. In doing so, she also relies on an already more than 100-year-old family tradition at the present-day Marlow location in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Foundation Board is Friedemann Kunz. The ScanHaus Marlow group of companies produces approx. 700 modern, multi-award-winning, energy-efficient prefabricated houses per year, making it one of the largest prefabricated house providers in Germany. As a medium-sized group of companies, ScanHaus Marlow employs more than 800 people and is present in over 50 locations throughout Germany with model houses and sales offices. In addition to the production of prefabricated houses, the ScanHaus Marlow Group is also very successfully investing in real estate. In particular, real estate in the tourism sector and commercial buildings are part of their portfolio.