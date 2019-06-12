Radisson Hospitality publ : Hotel Group debuts in Pakistan with Lahore signing

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the signing of the Radisson Hotel, Lahore City Mall in Pakistan. This deal marks the group's debut in Pakistan and the launch of its strategy to have 10 hotels and 2,000 rooms in operation and under development across the country by 2025. This brings the group's South Asia portfolio to 136 hotels in operation and under development.

Lahore, the capital of the Pakistani province of Punjab with a population of 11 million, is the second-most populous city of Pakistan. Rich in history, Lahore is a major educational, social, cultural and economic hub, contributing more than 11% to Pakistan's GDP.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We are delighted to be entering Pakistan with the largest hotel signed by Radisson Hotel Group in South Asia and our upscale, Scandinavian-inspired Radisson brand. The towering size of the development, combined with its premium location, provides us with an excellent opportunity to enter Pakistan's hotel market and remarkable visibility with which to establish the brand. It is a deal that brings great value to our key stakeholders.'

The Radisson Hotel, Lahore City Mall will have two access points, located at the intersection of M.M. Alam Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg, which houses most of the prime commercial and retail establishments in Lahore.

Rana Abdul Rauf, Managing Partner of City Mall, said: 'We are proud to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group as they enter into the flourishing country of Pakistan. We believe that this hotel will boast the renowned Radisson hospitality that, along with the full mixed-use development, will aid in further uplifting the area and support the country in its drive to boost business travel and tourism. The construction is being carried out by the Saudi based Overseas Construction Company, which has extensive experience in the development of world class projects.'

The 400-room new build hotel - forming part of a 75,000+sqm mixed-use development, including offices, a retail mall and luxury residences - is scheduled to open by December 2022. Dining options will include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a rooftop restaurant and a lobby lounge for guests seeking a place to unwind or host a brief meeting. The property's leisure facilities will feature a spa & fitness center and swimming pool. The hotel's meeting and events space will include a banquet hall and state-of-the-art board rooms.

