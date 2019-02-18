Radisson Hospitality publ : Hotel Group enters Bursa with Turkey's first branded hotel

Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of the Radisson Hotel Group, is proud to announce the signing of the first Radisson branded hotel in Bursa, Turkey. The agreement with the Turkey-based real estate and construction company IHY Gayrimenkul İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. increases the Radisson Hotel Group's portfolio in Turkey to 25 hotels and more than 4,600 rooms in operation and under development. The hotel is scheduled to open its doors in Q4 2020.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We're pleased to introduce our first Radisson branded hotel to the Turkish market in the city of Bursa. We thank our partners for their trust and confidence. We remain committed to growing in Turkey and continue providing our guests with memorable moments and creating value for our owners.'

The Radisson Hotel Bursa will feature 163 guest rooms and suites, all with Radisson's unique brand features. The hotel will also offer an all-day dining restaurant - as well as a specialty restaurant, a lobby lounge bar and a pool bar & grill. Spread over 500sqm, the hotel's meeting space will include two large conference halls, three meeting rooms, two boardrooms and a business center. The first-class leisure facilities will include a spa, a gym and a swimming pool.

The Radisson Hotel Bursa will be the first Radisson branded property to open in Turkey. An upscale hotel brand that delivers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, Radisson enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find more harmony in their travel experience.

İsmail Hakkı Yılmaz, Chairman, IHY Gayrimenkul İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., commented: 'It's an honor for us to partner with one of the world's leading hospitality chains, Radisson Hotel Group. Bringing this leading hospitality brand to a city like Bursa, with its rich history mixed with tourism and commerce sectors that are still rapidly developing, is very important to us.'

The Radisson Hotel Bursa will be located in Nilufer, the newest district of Bursa. The hotel will have easy access to the Bursa Organized Industrial Zone, which is only 5km away. Bursa is the fourth largest city in Turkey and is one of the most important Turkish industrial zones, featuring prominent automotive, textile, food and tourism businesses.

Bursa is also the second European destination in terms of geothermal tourism. With the hotel's proximity to the city's thermal baths district, it's expected to be a popular destination for both leisure and business travelers.

Bursa was once the capital of the Ottoman Empire, is now classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and benefits from both mountain and seaside locations. Mount Uludag (2,500m), the most famous ski and winter-sport resort in Turkey, is only 36km away.

The Radisson Hotel Bursa will be operated by Radisson Hospitality AB under an International Franchise Agreement.

