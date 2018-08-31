Log in
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB (PUBL)
Radisson Hospitality publ : Laurent Maes appointed as Senior Vice President, Group Controlling and Business Planning

08/31/2018

Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of the Radisson Hotel Group, is proud to announce the appointment of Laurent Maes to the role of Senior Vice President, Group Controlling and Business Planning, effective 3 September 2018.

Laurent joins Radisson Hospitality AB from Johnson & Johnson - one of the world's most renowned companies in manufacturing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and consumer packaged goods - where he has spent 16 years in Finance & Control. His latest role at Johnson & Johnson was as Senior Finance Director of the California Innovation Center. Prior to this, he held the responsibility of Finance Director for the Nordic region, Senior Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer for Johnson & Johnson, Germany - the company's largest European operation. Laurent also spent two years early in his career serving as Management Consultant, Strategy & Organization Practice, at Arthur D. Little.

Laurent is a Belgian national, and speaks English, French, Dutch and German fluently. He is an MBA graduate from the Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School (Belgium) and holds a master's degree in Applied Economics and Engineering from University of Antwerp.


'I'm proud to welcome a highly experienced international professional to Radisson Hospitality AB's Business Leadership Team. Laurent is a driven, dynamic and engaging executive with experience in managing complex, global organizations. The entire Business Leadership Team is looking forward to seeing his expertise in finance and European markets come to life at Radisson Hospitality AB,' Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, Radisson Hospitality AB.

Laurent will be based at Radisson Hospitality AB's headquarters in Brussels, reporting to Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer. The company's Area Directors of Finance & Controlling will also have a double reporting line to Laurent and to the Senior Area Vice Presidents.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi
Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com

Lucie Cardona, Director Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) [formerly Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ)], publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA).
Radisson Hospitality AB is a member of the Radisson Hotel Group, 11th largest hotel group in the world. Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA - Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands; Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, and Park Inn by Radisson, across EMEA; along with the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. Since 2016, Radisson Hospitality AB also owns 49% of prizeotel.
Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) features a portfolio of 486 hotels with more than rooms in operation or under development in 78 countries across EMEA. Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 45,000+ team members. The company has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and is named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere since 2010.
Radisson Hospitality AB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
For more information on Radisson Hospitality AB, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com
For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotelgroup.com

Or connect with us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson-hotel-group/
Instagram (Employees): https://www.instagram.com/radissonmoments/
Instagram (Hotels): https://www.instagram.com/radissonhotels/
Twitter (Corporate): https://twitter.com/radissongroup
Twitter (Hotels): https://twitter.com/radissonhotels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonhotels
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/radissonhotelgroup

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:56:02 UTC
