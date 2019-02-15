Radisson Hospitality publ : New Radisson Blu opens its doors in Vadistanbul, Turkey

Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of Radisson Hotel Group, is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul in the heart of Istanbul.

The hotel offers the perfect combination of business and leisure facilities, and is located in one of Istanbul's most prestigious emerging residential and commercial areas.

Michel Stalport, Area Senior Vice President Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey, said: 'With this stunning property, we further strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in Turkey. We're immensely proud to add yet another state-of-the-art Radisson Blu property to the region and be part of the visionary Vadistanbul project - a joint venture initiative between Artaş İnşaat, Evyap and Invest İnşaat that's already recognized as one of Istanbul's most prestigious developments.'

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul offers 193 stylish rooms and suites in a relaxing atmosphere with the choice of city or forest views. The all-day-dining restaurant serves international delights, made with local produce, while in the Vadi Bistro, guests are guaranteed to experience the vibrant pulse of city life in Turkey.

Atakan Altug, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul, said: 'We're truly delighted to be able to offer our guests such an ideal combination of business and leisure at our hotel. This is the perfect destination for conferences and events, followed by recreation in our SPA and exciting shopping opportunities next to the hotel. We look forward to creating memorable moments for all our guests.'

The meeting facilities at the hotel include a 1,000sqm ballroom and more than 300sqm of meeting rooms and boardroom space. From small gatherings of two, to large conventions of 900, the hotel is ready to host unforgettable events for both business and private celebrations in the emerging business district of Vadistanbul. With seven flexible, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and one ballroom - all fully equipped with the latest technology, natural day light and the hotel's experienced meeting and event coordinators - business guests are guaranteed successful and memorable meetings.

For guests who like to maintain their fitness routines, the hotel offers a fully equipped in-house gym, along with Pilates lessons. The SPA, covering more than 2,330 sqm, offers guests a heated pool, a Turkish bath, a steam bath, a hammam and a sauna - not to mention five treatment rooms offering various massages and treatments. The kids' club also makes sure to create memorable moments for parents and their young ones.

The hotel is located near to the key business district of Maslak, and is situated opposite the Turk Telecom Arena, one of Istanbul's major sports stadiums. The hotel also has excellent accessibility through its proximity to the Trans European Motorway (TEM), the highway that connects Europe to Asia - as well as a connection to Seyrantepe metro station via monorail. The hotel is 20km away from Ataturk International Airport and 30km from Istanbul's new airport.

Vadistanbul is a modern and dynamic residential project that includes a specially developed monorail system with a direct connection to the metro system. The Radisson Blu property is situated on the boulevard of Vadistanbul that will also be home to a fourth-generation shopping mall, 270 retail outlets and offices for 20,000 people.

