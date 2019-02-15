Log in
Radisson Hospitality publ : New Radisson Blu opens its doors in Vadistanbul, Turkey

02/15/2019 | 05:32am EST

Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of Radisson Hotel Group, is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul in the heart of Istanbul.

The hotel offers the perfect combination of business and leisure facilities, and is located in one of Istanbul's most prestigious emerging residential and commercial areas.

Michel Stalport, Area Senior Vice President Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey, said: 'With this stunning property, we further strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in Turkey. We're immensely proud to add yet another state-of-the-art Radisson Blu property to the region and be part of the visionary Vadistanbul project - a joint venture initiative between Artaş İnşaat, Evyap and Invest İnşaat that's already recognized as one of Istanbul's most prestigious developments.'

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul offers 193 stylish rooms and suites in a relaxing atmosphere with the choice of city or forest views. The all-day-dining restaurant serves international delights, made with local produce, while in the Vadi Bistro, guests are guaranteed to experience the vibrant pulse of city life in Turkey.

Atakan Altug, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul, said: 'We're truly delighted to be able to offer our guests such an ideal combination of business and leisure at our hotel. This is the perfect destination for conferences and events, followed by recreation in our SPA and exciting shopping opportunities next to the hotel. We look forward to creating memorable moments for all our guests.'

The meeting facilities at the hotel include a 1,000sqm ballroom and more than 300sqm of meeting rooms and boardroom space. From small gatherings of two, to large conventions of 900, the hotel is ready to host unforgettable events for both business and private celebrations in the emerging business district of Vadistanbul. With seven flexible, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and one ballroom - all fully equipped with the latest technology, natural day light and the hotel's experienced meeting and event coordinators - business guests are guaranteed successful and memorable meetings.

For guests who like to maintain their fitness routines, the hotel offers a fully equipped in-house gym, along with Pilates lessons. The SPA, covering more than 2,330 sqm, offers guests a heated pool, a Turkish bath, a steam bath, a hammam and a sauna - not to mention five treatment rooms offering various massages and treatments. The kids' club also makes sure to create memorable moments for parents and their young ones.

The hotel is located near to the key business district of Maslak, and is situated opposite the Turk Telecom Arena, one of Istanbul's major sports stadiums. The hotel also has excellent accessibility through its proximity to the Trans European Motorway (TEM), the highway that connects Europe to Asia - as well as a connection to Seyrantepe metro station via monorail. The hotel is 20km away from Ataturk International Airport and 30km from Istanbul's new airport.

Vadistanbul is a modern and dynamic residential project that includes a specially developed monorail system with a direct connection to the metro system. The Radisson Blu property is situated on the boulevard of Vadistanbul that will also be home to a fourth-generation shopping mall, 270 retail outlets and offices for 20,000 people.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Alexandra Lindvik, Area Director PR & Communications, Nordics, Eastern Europe & Russia
Alexandra.lindvik@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON BLU
Radisson Blu® is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers a positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to details and a Yes I Can!SM service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuance, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel offers a truly individual guest experience. Radisson Blu hotels are in major cities, key airport gateways and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards™, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

For reservations and more information visit, www.radissonblu.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radissonblu/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radissonblu/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/radissonblu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonblu/

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP
Radisson Hotel Group ™ is one of the world's largest hotel groups with eight distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson and prizeotel.

Radisson Rewards ™ is a global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offer exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings place people at the heart of everything we do and treat every meeting or event as more than just a date in the calendar. Designed around three key commitments - Personal, Professional and Memorable - delivered through bespoke services, Radisson Meetings create successful and unique experiences for our guests.

More than 95,000 team members work globally for the Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

For more information, visit:
www.radissonhospitalityab.com/media/news-releases
www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media

Or connect with us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson-hotel-group/
Instagram (Employees): https://www.instagram.com/radissonmoments/
Instagram (Hotels): https://www.instagram.com/radissonhotels/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/radissonhotels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonhotels
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radissonhotelgroup

Disclaimer

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 10:31:01 UTC
