Radisson Hospitality publ : New Radisson Hotel & Suites, Gdańsk opens its doors

Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of the Radisson Hotel Group, is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Hotel & Suites, Gdańsk in Poland. Highlighted as the first new Radisson in Europe, the hotel brings the group's portfolio to 17 hotels and almost 3,800 rooms in operation or under development in Poland.

The new-build Radisson Hotel & Suites, Gdańsk delivers an upscale, full-service hotel with Scandinavian-inspired hospitality - featuring 350 guestrooms and suites, including 12 junior suites, five suites and four apartments. The hotel has a range of leisure facilities, including a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant, gym, spa and swimming pool. The meeting area offers 1,000sqm of space set across a ballroom, four function rooms, seven meeting rooms and a separate area that can be used as a foyer or a function space.

Gdańsk is ranked as the third most visited city in Poland based on airport arrivals and a popular summer destination for leisure travelers and families. Located on the city's historic Granary Island, the Radisson Hotel & Suites has a prime location in the city - 'just a bridge' away from the historic center and many other tourist attractions. Dlugi Targ, the main shopping and restaurant district in the city, is just around the corner. The main train station is just 1.5km away (providing connections to Warsaw and Krakow), while Gdańsk International Airport is located 17km from the hotel.

The Radisson Hotel & Suites, Gdańsk complements the Deo Plaza, a spectacular new home for residential apartments, and a wide range of shops and restaurants as well. The designed complex will continue the Old-architectural style enriched with a modern twist. Special emphasis was placed on the high quality of natural materials like Baltic amber, ceramics, bricks and large amounts of glazing and steel. The Hotel project is designed by the architectural office of KD Kozikowski Design & interior design came from LOFT Magdalena Adamus.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President of the Area Central & Southern Europe region for Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We're really proud of the opening of the very first Radisson hotel in Europe and we believe in the high potential market in Poland. This is especially the case in large tourist locations such as the Tri-City, where we currently operate and develop three unique properties.'

Zbigniew Nowak, Owner & CEO of DEO Hotel Company, said: 'On 4 March, one of the largest conference hotels located in the very center of the Old Town of Gdańsk was opened. Our guests will have a unique opportunity to take advantage of the highest quality services provided by the international brand Radisson, while enjoying, and taking inspiration from, a culture built on more than a thousand years history in this unique city.'

Marzena Kijak, General Manager Radisson Hotel & Suites, Gdańsk, added: 'I'm convinced that this unique hotel, with its world-class services and great meetings and event facilities, will become an international magnet. Due to the city's huge potential, we're confident that the hotel will attract conference visitors from all over the world.'

The Radisson Hotel & Suites, Gdańsk will be managed by Radisson Hospitality AB.

