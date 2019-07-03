Radisson Hospitality publ : Park Inn by Radisson opens in Berchem, Belgium

Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Hotel Group's upper midscale hotel brand that delivers stress-free experiences, good food and upbeat environments, is proud to announce the opening of a 142-room hotel in Berchem in the Antwerp province. This opening brings the group's Belgian portfolio to 14 hotels and more than 1,900 rooms in operation, with another hotel and 110 rooms under development.

Located at the edge of the largest city in Flanders, and at the intersection of roads approaching Antwerp, Park Inn by Radisson Berchem opens its doors in the Green Lung of Antwerp. The hotel provides easy access to Antwerp - situated on the outskirts of the city but within walking distance of a train and bus station, near to multiple tram lines and a stone's throw from Deurne airport.

Richard Moore, Area Senior Vice President UK, Ireland & Western Europe at Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We're delighted to strengthen our presence in Belgium and especially in the Antwerp area. The property's enviable location offers an attractive solution for both business and leisure travelers. Our guests can park their cars at an advantageous rate and continue their journeys by public transport to attractions like the opera or a show at the Sportpaleis. At the same time, Berchem is also known as a quiet, green area that will become even more attractive as a hub just outside Antwerp's historical city center.'

The 142 bedrooms are stylishly furnished with a contemporary design that reflects the hotel's business district surroundings, while the on-site RBG Grill restaurant offers an enjoyable dining and drinking experience for culinary enthusiasts.

The property is also situated close to the district of Zurenborg, famous for its architecture. The historical importance of the area is recognized inside the hotel, with meeting rooms and conference rooms named after the Cogels-Osylei, the main street of Zurenborg.

The hotel is ideal for meetings, conferences and events - with two of the five meeting rooms featuring direct access to a spacious terrace, which is perfect for break times and receptions. The meeting rooms are equipped with the latest technology, including screens fitted with Barco Clickshare.

Laurent Heusdens, General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Berchem, said: 'We are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a completely new experience. Our greatest assets - accessibility, the facilities in our meeting and conference rooms, and our guestrooms - will help to position us as one of the top hotels in Antwerp. With a perfect location, close to the popular, trendy district of Dageraadplaats, we want to offer our guests a positive and stress-free experience.'

For more information, please visit: https://www.parkinn.com/hotel-berchem

Guide to the hippest summer bars of Antwerp: https://blog.parkinn.com/guide-to-the-hippest-summer-bars-of-antwerp/

###

MEDIA CONTACTS

Katie Ollier Redman

Area PR & Communications Manager, UK, Ireland & Western Europe

katie.ollier-redman@radissonhotels.com

Lucie Cardona

Director Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT PARK INN BY RADISSON

Park Inn by Radisson is an upper midscale hotel brand that delivers stress-free experiences, good food and upbeat environments, while mastering the essentials. Park Inn by Radisson positively lifts our guests' mood for a happy stay - with a touch of color; fresh, contemporary design; and friendly, personalized service with surprising feel-good extras. Park Inn by Radisson hotels can be found in capital cities, around economic hubs, and near airports and railway stations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Park Inn by Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Park Inn by Radisson is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

For reservations and more information visit, www.parkinn.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/parkinnbyradisson/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/parkinnbyradisson/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/parkinn

Facebook: https://facebook.com/parkinn/

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings places its guests and their needs at the heart of its offer and treats every meeting or event as more than just a date on the calendar. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and our signature Yes I Can! service spirit.

More than 95,000 global team members work for Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

For more information, visit:

www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media

Or connect with us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson-hotel-group/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radissonhotels/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radissonhotels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonhotels

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radissonhotelgroup