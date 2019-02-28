Radisson Hospitality publ : RED set to shake up the Polish capital

Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden, and part of Radisson Hotel Group, is delighted to announce the signing of the Radisson RED Warsaw. The upscale, lifestyle select-service brand will boast the best mixture of the Polish capital's musical, architectural and cultural scenes. This new Radisson RED property brings the group's portfolio to 17 hotels and almost 3,800 rooms in operation or under development in Poland.

Opening in 2023, the Radisson RED Warsaw will bring new life to the conventional hotel landscape in the city; creating experiences that are made to be shared, through a laidback atmosphere, an exciting social scene and bold design. Founded more than 800 years ago (and now the largest city in Poland), Warsaw is a hub for politics, culture and industry, and enjoys excellent connections to the rest of Europe - making it the perfect fit for Radisson RED.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'Radisson RED stands out from the crowd, so we're excited to launch this bold, eclectic and playful brand in Warsaw. It's the 17th property in our rapidly expanding portfolio in the country. Poland was also recently upgraded to 'developed market' status by FTSE Russell; the first country to experience such an upgrade in a decade.'

The newly built Radisson RED Warsaw will feature 267 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, a gym, and an 820sqm creative Meetings & Events space. Designed by the well-known architectural office Arquitectonica, the hotel will be an integral part of the exceptional 140m high-rise building Liberty Tower, which complements the Warsaw skyline.

Guests of the Radisson RED Warsaw will find it the ideal base from which to explore this historic UNESCO award-winning destination - as well as its modern city center, with a number of cool venues waiting to entertain those looking for a great night out. Visitors to the Polish capital can also celebrate the city's renowned culture. Annual international music festivals, summer concerts in Łazienki Park and more amazing Warsaw attractions are just minutes away from the new Radisson RED location.

Cezary Jarząbek, Founder and CEO of Golub GetHouse, the investor of the Liberty Tower, said: 'We're proud and satisfied to start our collaboration with one of the world's largest hotel groups. Radisson RED is known for locating its hotels in buildings with distinguished architecture, generating a creative atmosphere and ensuring quick access from every corner of the city. Liberty Tower certainly blends seamlessly into this trend and is even ahead of it. I'm confident that the Radisson RED spaces at Liberty Tower will be among the most modern and comfortable in the world, and people staying here will enjoy the unique atmosphere of Warsaw.'

Alex Kloszewski, Managing Partner at Hotel Professionals Sp. z o. o., added: 'We are delighted to have managed the process of the brand search, and eventual long-term lease agreement negotiations for our client Golub GetHouse and particularly working with Radisson, a brand with sentimental value to my hospitality career, was a pleasure.'

The Radisson RED Warsaw will be operated by Radisson Hospitality AB under an International Lease Agreement.

