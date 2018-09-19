Radisson Hospitality publ : Stylish Refurbishment at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split in Croatia

The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split is excited to announce its official relaunch with the opening of a brand-new annex building, featuring 69 beautifully designed, luxurious rooms - each with breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea and nearby islands.

Live cooking stations have been added on both restaurant terraces providing guests with a stylish area to enjoy Split's sunsets, overlooking one of the most stunning sea views in Dalmatia. Situated only 3km from the city center, the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split sits in scenic surroundings on a white pebble beach, running alongside the aquamarine waters of the Adriatic Sea.

For guests wanting total indulgence, the décor in the Spa treatment rooms has been updated and a new yoga room has been added for keen yogis. The fully equipped fitness center has been expanded, ensuring active guests are using state-of-the-art equipment.

The ever-warm Mediterranean climate allows guests to enjoy the crystal-clear waters of Split year-round and Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split is brilliantly located for any Croatian adventure. Whether guests plan to explore the fascinating history of the Roman Emperor Diocletian's Palace, or party until sunrise at Ultra Europe Festival, Split offers a stunning backdrop - and has become an increasingly popular destination with its ever-expanding number of world-class dining options and the enduring appeal of its dramatic natural beauty.

Michael Caspar, General Managerat the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split said: 'We are delighted to welcome guests to our brand-new building at the newly refreshed Radisson Blu Resort & Spa in Split. My passionate and well-trained team look forward to providing new and returning visitors with our famous world-class hospitality and the very best of our Yes I Can! service. To all travelers, we say: welcome to Split, the city of culture and part of the World Heritage UNESCO list since 1979.'

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central and Southern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, added: 'Croatia as a tourist destination has performed remarkably well in recent years, with an increasing number of guests visiting Split each year. Our decision to build the new extension reflects this, and we are confident that it will be a success - offering our guests an elevated experience and creating memorable moments for all.'

With 252 rooms and suites in total, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, kid's club and eight modern meeting rooms, the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split is an ideal destination as the UK summer wanes - and is just a 25-minute journey from Split International Airport.

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Split will be operated by Radisson Hospitality AB under an international management agreement.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radissonblu.com/resort-split

Discover our Radisson Blu insider´s guide to Split: https://blog.radissonblu.com/an-insiders-guide-to-split/

###

MEDIA CONTACTS

Martin Melzer

Martin Melzer, Director PR & Communications, Central & Southern Europe

martin.melzer@radissonhotels.com

Lucie Cardona

Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com

