Radisson Hospitality publ : THE MAY FAIR HOTEL, A LONDON ICON, JOINS RADISSON COLLECTION

The launch coincides with Radisson Collection's first anniversary since its introduction to the Radisson Hotel Group brand architecture

Edwardian Hotels London and Radisson Hotel Group are also announcing their intention for a 10 year extension to their strategic partnership

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest and most dynamic hotel groups in the world, is proud to announce that The May Fair Hotel - an iconic London property - has become the first in England to join the group's collection of its most exceptional hotels.

The May Fair Hotel has become the latest addition to Radisson Collection, the group's compilation of premium lifestyle properties, offering a high end stay in one of London's most desirable districts. The hotel joins at the ideal time, as the launch coincides with Radisson Collection's first anniversary since its introduction to the Radisson Hotel Group brand architecture.

The hotel quickly became a playground for London's high society following a tour of inspection by King George V and Queen Mary in the Roaring 20s. Later it was owned by Hollywood impresarios, the Danziger brothers, when the hotel then took a larger-than-life legacy to new heights. Today, while its eminent spaces and glimmering Baccarat chandeliers remain, the hotel has transformed into a contemporary boutique getaway - known for its timeless elegance and charm.

The announcement coincides with parties finalizing the documentation on a 10 year extension to the partnership agreement between Radisson Hotel Group and Edwardian Hotels London, who own and operate The May Fair Hotel and 11 Radisson Blu Edwardian properties, now taking Edwardian Hotels London's Master Franchise through to 2063.

Federico J. González-Tejera, President & CEO of Radisson Hospitality AB and Chairman of the Radisson Hotel Group Global Steering Committee, said: 'We are immensely proud to welcome an iconic hotel like The May Fair Hotel into the Radisson Collection family and we are thrilled to have an in-principle agreement on a further extension of our strategic partnership with Edwardian Hotels London for an additional 10 years taking us through to 2063. From its unbeatable location to its culinary flair and luxurious wellness facilities, everything about The May Fair Hotel is set up to deliver an exceptional guest experience. We created Radisson Collection with the ambition to bring our guests a unique global collection of hotels that offer an exceptional experience of effortless, contemporary living - while making sure each property reflects the individual character of its location. In this respect, The May Fair Hotel could not be a better fit.'

Jasminder Singh OBE, Chairman and CEO of Edwardian Hotels London, said: 'I am delighted that The May Fair Hotel has been recognised as London's first hotel in the Radisson Collection and we look forward to the next phase of our long-standing strategic partnership with Radisson Hotel Group. This is testament to our unwavering commitment to guest service and is recognition of The May Fair Hotel's preeminent position in the UK's competitive luxury hotel market.'

The May Fair Hotel has one of the largest and most diverse selections of guestroom, with 37 luxury suites and more than 400 rooms. Guests have access to the serene May Fair Spa & Gym, as well as 11 state-of-the art meeting and event spaces to accommodate business travelers. The hotel also boasts an impressive food and beverage offering, with May Fair Kitchen showcasing the best of Spanish and Italian small plates, the award-winning May Fair Bar offering a phenomenal cocktail list, and the sleek May Fair Terrace providing a more intimate experience.

Located in the heart of London's cultural scene, The May Fair Hotel is perfectly located in a gracious haven near to a wealth of elegant stores, designer boutiques and renowned galleries. For over a decade it has been the official partner of London Fashion Week and the BFI Film Festival - as well as partnering with the Victoria & Albert Museum to offer a bespoke hotel package and cocktails dedicated to Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibition.

The longstanding relationship between Radisson Hotel Group and Edwardian Hotels London has strengthened under the new ownership by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd. The collaboration has enabled Edwardian Hotels London to further promote its brand and portfolio of properties internationally.

ABOUT RADISSON COLLECTION

Radisson Collection is a unique collection of iconic hotels located in prestigious locations, close to prime leisure attractions. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its locality, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living - united by modern design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Designed for guests and locals alike, each Radisson Collection hotel is defined by the guests who visit them and those who serve in them. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Collection by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Collection is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

ABOUT THE MAY FAIR, A RADISSON COLLECTION HOTEL

The luxury May Fair Hotel is in the heart of London's most stylish district. The hotel, which was inspected by King George V in 1927, boasts more than 400 luxury bedrooms, including 37 suites; set alongside the relaxing May Fair Spa; the chic, Spanish and Italian small plates restaurant, May Fair Kitchen; a 201-seat private screening room, The May Fair Theatre and the exclusive Palm Beach Casino. The residence encapsulates its Mayfair locality throughout, with the intimate May Fair Terrace and Private Dining Room; The May Fair Bar offering an array of signature bespoke cocktails; the breathtaking Crystal Room; and the decadent Danziger Suite.

The May Fair Hotel is owned and managed by independent hospitality group Edwardian Hotels London, one of the UK's largest, privately-owned companies which has been developing luxury hotel and hospitality brands since 1977.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings places its guests and their needs at the heart of its offer and treats every meeting or event as more than just a date on the calendar. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and our signature Yes I Can! service spirit.

More than 95,000 global team members work for Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

EDWARDIAN HOTELS LONDON

Edwardian Hotels London is a privately-owned hotel group, which has been operating and developing an upscale and luxury hotel and hospitality portfolio since Jasminder Singh OBE began his career within the hospitality industry in 1977; forming the beginnings of what would become Edwardian Hotels London. Today, Edwardian Hotels London owns and operates 11 Radisson Blu Edwardian, London hotels in London and central Manchester, The May Fair, a Radisson Collection Hotel and a collection of restaurant and bar brands, including the May Fair Kitchen, Peter Street Kitchen, Leicester Square Kitchen, Monmouth Kitchen and May Fair Bar. Edwardian Hotels London are also engaged in a major development in Leicester Square, The Londoner, incorporating a luxury lifestyle hotel, restaurants, bars, spa and cinemas.

