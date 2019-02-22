Log in
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB (PUBL)    RADH   SE0001857533

RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB (PUBL)

(RADH)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 02/21 11:29:31 am
42.5 SEK   --.--%
Radisson Hospitality publ : applies for de-listing from Nasdaq Stockholm

02/22/2019 | 01:01am EST

Following its mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) ("Radisson" or the "Company"), the consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through the joint acquisition vehicle Aplite Holdings AB (the "Consortium"), holds more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Radisson. The Consortium has requested that a compulsory redemption process regarding the remaining shares in the Company is initiated.

The Board of Directors of Radisson has, upon request by the Consortium, resolved to apply for de-listing of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Against the above background, a Nominating Committee will not be appointed ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Investor Relations Contacts:

KNUT KLEIVEN, Deputy President & CFO
knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Radisson Hospitality AB via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 974 M
EBIT 2018 63,3 M
Net income 2018 47,5 M
Debt 2018 24,0 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 16,00
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 702 M
Managers
NameTitle
Federico González-Tejera President & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Ju Ma Chairman
Jose María Basterrechea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Knut Kleiven Chief Financial Officer & Deputy President
Göran Larsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB (PUBL)3.66%795
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC17.96%5 210
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-8.28%4 797
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC12.42%4 505
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC12.45%3 404
YINTAI RESOURCES CO LTD--.--%3 311
