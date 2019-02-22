Radisson Hospitality publ : applies for de-listing from Nasdaq Stockholm

Following its mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) ("Radisson" or the "Company"), the consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through the joint acquisition vehicle Aplite Holdings AB (the "Consortium"), holds more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Radisson. The Consortium has requested that a compulsory redemption process regarding the remaining shares in the Company is initiated.

The Board of Directors of Radisson has, upon request by the Consortium, resolved to apply for de-listing of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Against the above background, a Nominating Committee will not be appointed ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Investor Relations Contacts:

KNUT KLEIVEN, Deputy President & CFO

knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com

