Radisson Hospitality publ : to debut in Algeria

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the signing of the Radisson Hotel La Baie d'Alger in Algiers; its second hotel in Algeria and first Radisson-branded hotel in the country. The new hotel will be a strong addition to the group's portfolio of almost 100 hotels in operation and under development across 32 countries in Africa.

The capital of Algeria, Algiers is the political, economic and cultural center of Africa's largest country. It is a cosmopolitan city that enjoys a prominent location on a bay along the Mediterranean coastline. Algeria itself continues to show a spike in tourism. According to WTTC, international arrivals are expected to reach 4.5 million by 2027 and the direct contribution of the travel and tourism industry to the GDP is forecasted to rise by 4.5% per year from 2015 to 2025.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: 'We are pleased to be adding our second hotel to Algiers, the capital of Algeria and the largest urban area in Africa, with the introduction of our Scandinavian-inspired Radisson hotel brand. Algeria is a growth market for us in Africa and Algiers is a key city for hotel expansion. This new hotel will complement the Radisson Blu Hotel, Algiers Hydra, which opened its doors last month. There is a limited quality supply in the market and our people and brands will no doubt contribute to transforming the hospitality landscape in this promising country'.

The new-build Radisson Hotel La Baie d'Alger is scheduled to open in 2022, ideally located in the El Hamma district. This means it will be within easy reach of famous leisure attractions such as the Botanical Garden of El Hamma, the Martyr's Memorial and the Bardo National Museum of Prehistory and Ethnography. It is also close to the Port of Algiers, Algeria's historic main port for maritime trade exchanges.

Tahar Hadj Moussa of Bay Invest Company SARL, the hotel owners, said: 'We are honored to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce the first Radisson hotel in Algeria. We believe the brand is perfectly suited to meet the needs of the Algerian hospitality industry in the upscale segment and will elevate the industry with Radisson Hotel Group's world-renowned standards of hospitality.'

The 184-room hotel - consisting of standard rooms, junior suites and suites - will deliver the true Radisson experience by allowing guests to feel completely at ease within soothing spaces. Guests will be able to indulge in local and international cuisine in the modern all-day dining restaurant, while enjoying light snacks and refreshing beverages in the lobby lounge. The hotel's 308sqm of meetings and events space will comprise five state-of-the-art meeting rooms and one conference venue. The leisure facilities will also include a fully equipped gym and spa.

The hotel will be situated 17km north west of Algiers International Airport, which is easily accessible via the main road network - with the hotel also offering easy access to the nearest highway, just 1km away.

